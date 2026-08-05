Fantasy baseball lineup advice for Thursday: Lean on Young as Angels travel to Baltimore

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Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. All fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball buzz.

Other resources: RP depth chart | 2026 Rankings

ESPN's 2026 Player Rater | Betting notes for Thursday

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Nine of Brandon Young 's 18 outings have been quality starts. He sports a modest 19.4% strikeout rate, but his control is league average and he keeps the ball in the yard, which makes Young a solid streamer when the Baltimore Orioles host the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards. The 27-year-old right-hander faces a lineup with the highest strikeout rate in the league versus righties, along with a below-average walk and home run rate.

The St. Louis Cardinals dealt Dustin May to the Milwaukee Brewers earlier in the week. A change in pitch mix has keyed his improved control and command, while ticking up his strikeout rate. When players are traded after adjusting, there is always concern whether the new team adds their own flavor or leaves things status quo. However, the Brewers excel at working with pitchers to maximize effectiveness and likely won't change anything. May's first post-deadline outing is against the Pittsburgh Pirates, though without Ryan O'Hearn, their offense isn't as productive.

There was a time when Bailey Ober was a near-automatic streamer, but injuries and ineffectiveness knocked him out of the fantasy "circle of trust." After posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.28 WHIP last month, the righty is back on the fantasy radar. The Minnesota Twins have a road date with the Kansas City Royals, setting Ober up for a solid effort. The Royals sport a below average wOBA facing righties and are without Vinnie Pasquantino.

Hitters to stream on Thursday