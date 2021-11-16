Fantasy basketball trade index: Why Gordon Hayward is the player to trade for in Charlotte

LaMelo Ball may legitimately be the best player in fantasy basketball right now while Miles Bridges is one of the awesome surprises of the young season. The Charlotte Hornets may or may not be a playoff team, but they have two excellent fantasy options. What about Gordon Hayward? Right, the Hornets actually boast three terrific fantasy options, but many people overlook one of them, including fantasy basketball managers.

After all, Hayward is a top-30 option on the ESPN Player Rater and he remains available in roughly 15% of ESPN standard leagues. Yep, still available! Check your league!