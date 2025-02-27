Fantasy basketball: Don't be surprised if ... we never see the old Joel Embiid again

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... we never see the old Joel Embiid again

This section hurts a bit to type, because a healthy Embiid is such an appealing, wonderful player and his production for the past four-plus seasons may have warranted Hall of Fame attention, but the long-term picture is not a positive one. I have tiptoed around writing this section about the 2023 league MVP for months, hoping for the best when he was on the court, but it hasn't been close to his best. The 76ers will likely shut Embiid and his balky left knee down for the rest of this embarrassing, lost season any minute.