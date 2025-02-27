        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Fantasy basketball: Don't be surprised if ... we never see the old Joel Embiid again

          Injuries have ruined the season for Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
          • Eric KarabellFeb 27, 2025, 03:53 PM
            Close
            • Fantasy baseball, football and basketball analyst for ESPN
            • Charter member of FSWA Hall of Fame
            • Author of "The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments"
            Follow on X

          Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true... don't be surprised!

          Don't be surprised if ... we never see the old Joel Embiid again

          This section hurts a bit to type, because a healthy Embiid is such an appealing, wonderful player and his production for the past four-plus seasons may have warranted Hall of Fame attention, but the long-term picture is not a positive one. I have tiptoed around writing this section about the 2023 league MVP for months, hoping for the best when he was on the court, but it hasn't been close to his best. The 76ers will likely shut Embiid and his balky left knee down for the rest of this embarrassing, lost season any minute.