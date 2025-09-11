ESPN Fantasy Basketball 101: How to sign up online

Open Extended Reactions

How to join a league with friends, family or co-workers

If you received a fantasy basketball invite via email, Facebook, Twitter or SMS to join a friend's league, you must click the unique link on the invite to join that league. Please check your email or other messages for your invite to join the league. Contact your commissioner to resend the invite, if needed.

How to start your own league or join a public league

Getting a team is easier than ever this year and can be accessed here.

Create a League

You're the League Manager here. Set up a private league to play with your family and friends! As the League Manager, you have access to LM Tools throughout the season to help you manage all aspects of your league, including draft settings, the number of teams in your league, your regular-season and playoff schedules, and scoring adjustments. ESPN will preserve your league's history (and keepers) from year to year. Access to League Manager-run leagues is by private invite only.

To create your LM league, you'll need to choose your basic settings, including League Name, Scoring Type and Draft Type. You don't have to put too much thought into them while creating your league, because you can change all of these settings at any time before your draft.

Get a Team

Hop into one of our public leagues and we will find people for you to play with! This is helpful if you don't have enough people to create your own league, or if you just want to join one more. You can filter down the type of league you'd like to join based on Draft Type (snake or auction), Number of Teams (8, 10 or 12) and Scoring Type.

For a detailed look at all of the basic and advanced settings, click here.