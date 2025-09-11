ESPN Fantasy Basketball 101: How to sign up on ESPN Fantasy app

Open Extended Reactions

Get the ESPN Fantasy Sports app

Go to the Google Play Store or the App Store, search for ESPN Fantasy Sports, and install the ESPN Fantasy Sports app. Then sign in or create an ESPN account, if you are a first-time user.

Click on the basketball icon in the top row to access ESPN Fantasy Basketball via the app.

How to join a public league

If you don't have enough people to create your own league, or if you just want to join a random league, click the orange "GET A TEAM" button to find a public league that fits your desires.

For detailed explanations of each setting (number of teams, scoring, draft, etc.), click here.

How to start your own league as a commissioner/league manager

Click the orange "CREATE LEAGUE" button, then choose the settings you want to use in your league. In order to create your league, you'll need to choose your basic settings, including League Name, Number of Teams, Scoring Type and Draft Type. Don't worry about being perfect with these settings -- you can change any and all of them all the way up until the league draft.

For a detailed look at all of the basic and advanced settings, click here.

Invite friends

Once you've created a league, you can invite your friends via Twitter, Facebook messenger, email or text message. You can also copy the invitation link to send it to them in any other manner you choose.

While it's best to invite the other owners as soon as possible, you can always create your league now and invite participants at a later date. Or, you can provide the invitation link to active members of your league and encourage them to invite friends or family members who might be interested in playing.

League manager tools

As commissioner/league manager, it's your responsibility to make sure all of your basic and advanced settings are done correctly. That can be done by tapping the three-bar menu button on the top left, then selecting "League Manager Tools."

Once there, you can edit the basic draft settings and add/remove owners as needed.

In order to edit advanced settings for your league (including scoring and rosters), you'll need to visit your league web page on ESPN Fantasy Basketball.

For a detailed look at all of the basic and advanced settings, click here.