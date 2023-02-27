Fantasy basketball tips and betting picks for Tuesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Tuesday, Feb. 28 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

The major news on Tuesday is sadly injury-driven, as LeBron James and LaMelo Ball are dealing with significant ailments. Ball is likely lost for the season due to an ankle fracture suffered last night, while James is dealing with a foot injury that appears of the multi-week variety in a season with, well, only weeks left.

The fantasy fallout for the Charlotte Hornets points to veteran wing Gordon Hayward (39% available in ESPN leagues) seeing increased usage and playmaking duties. Those in deeper leagues might consider Dennis Smith Jr. given the fun assist and steal production he flashed in place of Ball to open the season. Smith is a free agent in 82% of leagues.

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball The 2023 Women's Fantasy Basketball season has officially arrived! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

James' absence is a bit trickier on a roster without much playmaking past Dennis Schroder (71%), who immediately becomes a fun fantasy source for tonight's meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies. There's also reason to pursue Malik Beasley ahead of tonight's tilt in Tennessee for streaming, DFS, and shooting prop purposes, as Eric Moody details below.

My favorite strategy of Tuesday's slate might just be finding room for both Kris Dunn (98% available) and Walker Kessler (53%) of the Utah Jazz on fantasy rosters ahead of tonight's matchup with a San Antonio Spurs team that claims the league's worst defensive rating by a wide margin. Kessler is already among the top rim protectors in the league, while Dunn is due for a big role given guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are sidelined.

-- Jim McCormick

Breaking down Tuesday's slate

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 28-32 (28-31-1)

Hawks: 31-30 (27-32-2)

Line: Hawks (-7)

BPI Projection: Hawks (124.9-118.8)

Money Line: Wizards (+222), Hawks (-278)

BPI Projected winner: Hawks (71.3%)

Total: 234 points BPI Projected Total: 243.7 points

Injury Report:

Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee); Monte Morris, (GTD - Back)

Hawks: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Delon Wright (rostered in 8.0% of ESPN leagues) continues to be a viable streamer with Monte Morris questionable for Tuesday's game due to lower back soreness. Wright has scored 20 or more fantasy points in six of the last seven games, including three with 35 or more. The Hawks rank 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions. -- Eric Moody

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 43-17 (33-23-4)

Nets: 34-26 (32-28-0)

Line: Bucks (-6.5)

BPI Projection: Bucks (124.9-115.3)

Money Line: Bucks (-260), Nets (+210)

BPI Projected winner: Bucks (60.2%)

Total: 230.5 points BPI Projected Total: 233.4 points

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Quadriceps); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Cam Thomas (rostered in 31.5%) is still thriving even though he isn't in the Nets' starting lineup. He has scored at least 19 points in each of the last three games. Since Thomas doesn't accumulate many rebounds, assists, steals, or blocks, you're better off streaming him in fantasy points formats rather than category formats. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Jrue Holiday over 18.5 points. Holiday is averaging better than 30 PPG over his past four games, some of it with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup, but even with the team's MVP playing, Holiday deserves more attention. The All-Star has averaged better than 20 PPG each of the past three months. -- Eric Karabell

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 28-33 (32-29-0)

Raptors: 30-32 (30-32-0)

Line: Raptors (-5)

BPI Projection: Raptors (118.1-110.9)

Money Line: Bulls (+170), Raptors (-205)

BPI Projected winner: Raptors (61.7%)

Total: 219.5 points BPI Projected Total: 224.9 points

Injury Report:

Bulls: Goran Dragic, (OUT - Knee); Javonte Green, (OUT - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

7:30 p.m. ET, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 29-32 (28-31-2)

Grizzlies: 36-23 (27-29-3)

Line: Grizzlies (-9)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies (126.7-116.1)

Money Line: Lakers (+320), Grizzlies (-420)

BPI Projected winner: Grizzlies (81.9%)

Total: 230.5 points BPI Projected Total: 242.8 points

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (OUT - Foot)

Grizzlies: Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Dennis Schroder (rostered in 28.9% of ESPN leagues) is entrenched on the streaming radar with LeBron James out indefinitely due to a right foot injury. Schroder has scored 29 fantasy points in two consecutive games. For fantasy managers in category formats, he's a solid source of points. -- Eric Moody

Fantasy streamer: Malik Beasley (rostered in 40.8% of ESPN leagues) should also see some play since King James is difficult to replace statistically. A lack of perimeter shooting led the Lakers to trade for Beasley. He averages 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per 40 minutes. -- Eric Moody

Men's Tournament Challenge Complete your bracket by selecting the winner for each game of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament. Play Tournament Challenge

Best bet: Ja Morant over 42.5 points + assists + rebounds. Morant has averaged 24.8 points, 6.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game over the last six games. It would be shocking if Morant didn't shine against a Lakers team without LeBron James on Tuesday night. This season, Los Angeles ranks 19th in points allowed per 100 possessions. -- Eric Moody

Trend: The Lakers had the nationally televised comeback against the Mavs over the weekend and have won three straight games as they look to get their season on track. Good for them. None of that matters for betting tickets tonight. The Lake Show is just 5-11 ATS this season when getting at least seven points, a sign that sportsbooks know when this team is overmatched. For what it's worth, the Grizzlies have been favored by at least seven points five times over the past five weeks and all five of those games have gone under the total. -- Kyle Soppe

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 43-19 (34-27-1)

Rockets: 13-47 (22-35-3)

Line: Nuggets (-10.5)

BPI Projection: Nuggets: 127.2-114.6

Money Line: Nuggets (-550), Rockets (+400)

BPI Projected winner: Nuggets (87.3%)

Total: 232 points BPI Projected Total: 241.8 points

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Ribs); Zeke Nnaji, (OUT - Shoulder)

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., (GTD - Foot); Jae'Sean Tate, (OUT - Rest)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Bruce Brown (rostered in 23.8% of ESPN leagues) has a very high ceiling against the Rockets with Jamal Murray questionable due to low back pain. Over the last 10 games, he has averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals. The Rockets rank 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Houston also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 56.3%, the fourth highest in the league. -- Eric Moody

Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 35-25 (33-27-0)

Thunder: 28-32 (37-22-1)

Line: Kings (-3)

BPI Projection: Kings (127.2-122.8)

Money Line: Kings (-165), Thunder (+140)

BPI Projected winner: Kings (60.5%)

Total: 236 points BPI Projected Total: 248.6 points

Injury Report:

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Wrist)

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski, (OUT - Lower Leg); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT - Ankle); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Isaiah Joe (rostered in 2.1% of ESPN leagues) has scored 28 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games. As a result of right ankle soreness and an abdominal strain, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ruled out of Tuesday's game, which bodes well for Joe's streaming appeal. He's a better option in fantasy points formats. -- Eric Moody

Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 27-35 (33-29-0)

Mavericks: 32-30 (22-37-3)

Line: Mavericks (-8)

BPI Projection: Mavericks (126.5-120)

Money Line: Pacers (+270), Mavericks (-345)

BPI Projected winner: Mavericks (72.7%)

Total: 237 points BPI Projected Total: 246.5 points

Injury Report:

Pacers: Kendall Brown, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Hamstring); Davis Bertans, (OUT - Calf)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: The Pacers have not traveled well at all as they have failed to cover eight of their past 10 road games. Will that continue in Dallas? Well, overs are 16-10 this season when the Mavericks are favored by more than five points. If we take that into consideration, it's important to note that the Pacers are just 3-7 ATS in their past 10 games that have gone over the projected total. -- Soppe

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 14-47 (24-37-0)

Jazz: 31-31 (34-28-0)

Line: Jazz (-10)

BPI Projection: Jazz (128.5-118.8)

Money Line: Spurs (+360), Jazz (-480)

BPI Projected winner: Jazz (80.5%)

Total: 236 points BPI Projected Total: 247.3 points

Injury Report:

Spurs: Tre Jones, (GTD - Foot); Devin Vassell, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Roby, (OUT - Ankle); Khem Birch, (OUT - Knee); Romeo Langford, (OUT - Thigh)

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thumb); Collin Sexton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Malaki Branham (rostered in 7.3% of ESPN leagues) has averaged 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game over his last 10 games. The rookie should continue to have success against the Jazz with Romeo Langford, Khem Birch and Isaiah Roby already ruled out with their respective injuries. Utah ranks 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions. -- Eric Moody

Fantasy streamer: Talen Horton-Tucker (rostered in 9.3% of ESPN leagues) should see as many minutes as he can handle with Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson ruled out for Tuesday's game. Over the last seven games, Horton-Tucker has averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. He should have success against the Spurs horrendous defense. -- Eric Moody

Fantasy streamer: Walker Kessler (rostered in 47% of ESPN leagues) scored 50 fantasy points in each of his past two games, as the rookie continues to pile on the rebounds and blocked shots. His Tuesday opponent, the Spurs, have lost 23 of 25 games this calendar year, and 16 in a row. Kessler should be able to do whatever he wants in this one. -- Eric Karabell

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 29-31 (30-29-1)

Warriors: 31-30 (28-32-1)

Line: Warriors (-4)

BPI Projection: Blazers (128.5-124.5)

Money Line: Blazers (+143), Warriors (-170)

BPI Projected winner: Blazers (51.3%)

Total: 235.5 points BPI Projected Total: 249.4 points

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Calf); Ryan Arcidiacono, (OUT - Back); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Ankle); Justise Winslow, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (GTD - Knee); Andre Iguodala, (OUT - Hip); Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Personal); Stephen Curry, (OUT - Lower Leg); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Abdomen); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Kevon Looney (rostered in 22.5% of ESPN leagues) has registered double-digit rebounds in six consecutive games and points in four of the past five, and he has averaged 35 fantasy points per game in that span. He should have little trouble continuing his excellent defensive play against the Blazers, a team lacking inside defensive stalwarts. -- Eric Karabell

Best bet: Damian Lillard over 45.5 points + assists. Lillard is coming off a 71-point game against the Rockets on Sunday. Lillard scored or assisted on 88 points against Houston, the most in a game of his career (regular season or playoffs). With Anfernee Simons sidelined with an ankle injury, the Trail Blazers should continue to rely heavily on Lillard. In the last eight games, Lillard has averaged 39.8 points and 6.6 assists. -- Eric Moody

Trend: I understand why Lillard has been the focal point of the news cycle over the past month or so, but has enough been made of the fact that his Blazers are 5-4 outright this month when he plays? The man is averaging 40 points while achieving the historic 50-40-90 shooting split this month and his team is a game over .500? The Warriors are 19-11-1 ATS this season at home (9-21 ATS on the road) and the Blazers have failed to cover 10 of their past 12 road games. This could well be a Lame Time spot for the Blazers in Golden State. -- Kyle Soppe

Minnesota Timberwolves at LA Clippers

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 31-32 (29-34-0)

Clippers: 33-30 (31-32-0)

Line: Clippers (-6.5)

BPI Projection: Clippers (126.5-115.6)

Money Line: Timberwolves (+210), Clippers (-260)

BPI Projected winner: Clippers (83.6%)

Total: 234 points BPI Projected Total: 242.1 points

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell, (GTD - Knee); Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Illness); Karl-Anthony Towns, (OUT - Calf)

Clippers: Ivica Zubac, (GTD - Calf)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: The Clippers have already played three overtime periods following the All-Star Break, helping extend a run that has seen 10 of their past 14 games go over. This team is playing the "our offense can be more of a plus than our defense a minus" style and while that is dangerous long-term, the Timberwolves are just 12-17 ATS when over tickets cash (compared to 17-16 ATS when under tickets come through). -- Kyle Soppe