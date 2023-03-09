Eric Moody explains why fantasy managers should continue to pay attention to Miles Bridges' production as the primary scoring option on the Brooklyn Nets. (0:31)

The best fantasy basketball managers make a habit of looking at the NBA schedule, examining box scores and scouring the news for any tidbit that can help give them the edge in their leagues.

Luckily, Eric Moody does all that work for you each and every Thursday with the Fantasy 30, helping answer the tough questions such as whom to start, who are the best fantasy basketball sleepers out there and what's the latest injury news with key players around the league.

Here's the latest fantasy news from each of the 30 teams.

Atlanta Hawks: On Wednesday against the Wizards, Trae Young had his 25th game with 20 points and 10 assists. He leads the league in such games. If you're looking for a streamer, consider De'Andre Hunter. In four of his past five games, he has scored 20 or more fantasy points. Hunter is rostered in only 18.7% of ESPN leagues.

Boston Celtics: Robert Williams III is out due to a strained left hamstring and that benefits Al Horford, who is rostered in only 49.7% of ESPN leagues. Horford has scored 50 or more fantasy points in two of his past four games and you can't go wrong with the veteran if you want a big who can also shoot 3s.

Brooklyn Nets: Mikal Bridges has averaged 26.5 points in his first 10 games with the Nets. It's just the fifth time in franchise history that someone has done that through 10 games. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were the most recent to do it. Bridges has scored 30 or more fantasy points in nine of his past 10 games, including six with 50 or more.

Charlotte Hornets: It still surprises me that Dennis Smith Jr. is rostered in only 20.8% of ESPN leagues even with LaMelo Ball out for the season due to a fractured ankle. For fantasy managers in category formats looking for rebounds, assists and steals, Smith is a great streamer. In three of his past four games, Smith Jr. has scored 28 or more fantasy points.

Chicago Bulls: There aren't many players from the Bulls you can trust in fantasy besides DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Chicago's offense takes a significant hit when all three players are off of the court. The Bulls only score 104.5 points per 100 possessions and have an effective field goal percentage of only 50%. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that Lonzo Ball may need a third surgical procedure on his right knee that would require another six months of recovery and rehabilitation.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell passed JR Smith for the most 3-points by a Cavaliers player in a single season with 205. He's also one of three players to hold the single season triples record for multiple franchises. Mitchell also has the most 3s in a season in Jazz history. He's scored 41 or more fantasy points in four of his past five games.

Dallas Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. has played very well for the Mavericks this season while coming off of the bench. He continues to be a solid streamer even though most of his value is tied to scoring points. Hardaway Jr. has scored 28 or more fantasy points in six of his last seven games including two with 40 or more points. He's rostered in only 15.4% of ESPN leagues. If Luka Doncic misses time due to a left thigh strain, Hardaway Jr.'s fantasy ceiling will be even higher.

Denver Nuggets: Bruce Brown is an intriguing fantasy option because he can accumulate stats in a variety of areas. In the past five games, he has averaged 12 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals. Brown is rostered in only 22.5% of ESPN leagues. The Nuggets have given him a regular role which stabilizes his fantasy value for the rest of the season.

Detroit Pistons: The Pistons haven't been a fantasy basketball bonanza this season, but one player who's played well recently is Marvin Bagley III. Over the past six games since returning from a fractured right hand, he has stood out. Bagley has averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game over that time frame. He's rostered in only 22.4% of ESPN leagues.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry has scored 40 or more fantasy points in two straight games, much to the delight of fantasy managers. Against the Thunder on Tuesday night, he had the 33rd game in league history with 40 points, 10 triples and a field goal percentage of 60%.

Houston Rockets: Tari Eason has had an up and down rookie season, but lately he has been playing well. He's scored 32 or more fantasy points in four of his past seven games. In that time period, Eason has averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals. He's rostered in only 12.1% of ESPN leagues.

Indiana Pacers: Fantasy managers in deeper formats should keep Jalen Smith on their radar if he keeps getting minutes. Over the past three games, he has played at least 20 minutes in two and scored at least 25 fantasy points in all three. Smith is rostered in only 29.4% of ESPN leagues.

LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard has had a double-double in consecutive games. In his first 38 games this season, he had one double-double. Leonard's rest days were frustrating, but he's been productive when he's active. In the past 12 games, he has averaged 26.8 points, 7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals. The Clippers play only once more this week, on Saturday against the Knicks.

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis became the first Lakers player with multiple games of 30 points and 20 rebounds since Shaquille O'Neal during the 2003-04 season. Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players with multiple such games this season. While LeBron James is out, Davis will carry the load for the Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant will remain away from the Grizzlies for the next four games which positions Tyus Jones as a very good streamer. On Sunday, he scored 81 fantasy points against the Clippers and on Tuesday he scored 24 fantasy points against the Lakers. Jones is rostered in only 20.3% of ESPN leagues. Pick him up. Xavier Tillman is in the same boat, especially now that Brandon Clarke is out. He's scored 20 or more fantasy points in five straight games, including two with 40.

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry hasn't played since Feb. 2 because of soreness in his left knee. It's possible he'll return next week. Despite filling in for Lowry while he's out, Gabe Vincent hasn't been impressive statistically. Lowry is rostered in 61.1% of ESPN leagues. Fantasy managers who need a point guard can take a flyer on Lowry, but it's risky.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen had only eight fantasy points against the Magic on Wednesday, but he scored 24 or more points in the three previous games, including two with 30. Fantasy managers can also rely on Allen for 3s in category formats. He's rostered in only 4.4% of ESPN leagues.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Karl-Anthony Towns is still in the "final" stages of returning, but he hasn't given a timetable. In the meantime, Kyle Anderson is still a viable fantasy streamer. In the past nine games, he's averaged 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block. Anderson is rostered in only 20.5% of ESPN leagues.

New Orleans Pelicans: Trey Murphy III has played very well since replacing Josh Richardson in the starting lineup for the Pelicans. He's scored 26 or more fantasy points in four straight games, including one with 49. On Wednesday night against the Mavericks, Richardson returned to the court but Murphy III still continued to shine.

New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to left foot soreness. Immanuel Quickley is a great option for managers whether Brunson's active or not. He averages 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per 40 minutes. Quickley is rostered in only 30.6% of ESPN leagues and is suddenly a front-runner for Sixth Man of the Year.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Williams is dealing with a wrist injury, but he's playing well during a crucial time for fantasy managers. Over the past 12 games he's played 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Williams keeps impressing with his all-around skills. He is still rostered in only 50.5% of ESPN leagues.

Orlando Magic: Moritz Wagner is filling in nicely for Wendell Carter who's out with a hip injury. Wagner should continue to be deployed as a streamer while Carter's out. He's scored 25 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games. Wagner is rostered in only 3.4% of ESPN leagues. There is a possibility that Carter will miss the remainder of the season.

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid is in the midst of another superb season and has exceeded the expectations of fantasy managers. Against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night, he scored 30 or more points for the 36th time this season. Embiid has passed Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the second-most in the league. Luka Doncic is the only player with more such games this season.

Phoenix Suns: Kevin Durant was a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Thunder after slipping on the floor pregame. He has two days to recover before Saturday's game. Since the Suns are trying to win a championship, don't be surprised if they avoid rushing Durant back.

Portland Trail Blazers: Cam Reddish is playing a crucial role while Anfernee Simons is out due to a grade two ankle sprain. In the past eight games, he has scored 30 or more fantasy points six times. Reddish is rostered in only 12.2% of ESPN leagues and is a viable streamer while Simons is out.

Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Knicks. He missed Monday's game against the Pelicans. In eight of his past 10 games, Fox has scored 44 or more fantasy points, and his return takes Davion Mitchell off the streaming radar as Mitchell will be back in his reserve role.