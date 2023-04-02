Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Sunday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Friday, April 2 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

The NBA regular season officially ends next Sunday, April 9, but the playoffs in the vast majority of fantasy hoops leagues end today. And the playoffs end with a bang, with a whopping 13 games, 26 teams in play.

With playoffs and play-in seeding very much still in play, most of those teams still have something left to play for. And even for the teams that are definitely heading to the lottery, there are exciting young players and a few veterans auditioning for their next gig that can be expected to post big numbers. So, let's explore all the action to look for fantasy streamers and betting angles to work for this, the last major day of fantasy hoops.

-- Andre Snellings

Breaking down Sunday's slate

Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets

1 p.m. ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 38-39 (38-37-2)

Hornets: 26-52 (35-41-2)

Line: Raptors (-13

BPI Projection: Raptors (129.9-117.9)

Money Line: Raptors (-1000), Hornets (+650)

BPI Projected winner: Raptors (86.9%)

Total: 224 points BPI Projected Total: 247.8 points

Injury Report:

Raptors: Dalano Banton, (GTD - Thumb); Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Back); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Foot)

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Toe); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Thumb); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Shoulder); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Foot); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Svi Mykhailiuk (available in % of leagues) is the pick in this space, but really you could consider any player currently starting for the Hornets. With veterans Terry Rozier (out), Dennis Smith Jr. (GTD), Kelly Oubre (GTD), Gordon Hayward (GTD) and P.J. Washington (GTD) all having missed recent games despite not having officially been shut down, the Hornets have been starting and playing their most inexperienced guys. Mykhailiuk has been the most impressive, averaging 17.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.0 3PG, 1.5 SPG and 1.5 BPG in 35.5 MPG in his last two outings, but each of Theo Maledon (14.0 PPG, 9.0 APG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 BPG, 1.0 3PG in last two), Mark Williams (11.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG in last two) and J.T. Thor (12.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.5 3PG in last two) are in play as well. -- Snellings

Best bet:

Trend:

3:30 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 36-41 (43-34-0)

Nets: 42-35 (41-36-0)

Line: Nets (-8.5)

BPI Projection: Nets (130.9-121.8)

Money Line: Jazz (+278), Nets (-355)

BPI Projected winner: Nets (80%)

Total: 232 points BPI Projected Total: 252.7 points

Injury Report:

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Hand); Collin Sexton, (OUT - Hamstring); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Finger); Rudy Gay, (OUT - Back)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Cameron Johnson (available in 66.6% of leagues) has averaged 20.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.3 APG, 3.0 3PG, 1.0 SPG and 0.5 BPG in his last four outings and is finishing the season as one of the more important scoring options on the Nets. -- Snellings

Fantasy streamer: Kelly Olynyk (available in 67.0% of leagues) has made a habit of finishing seasons strong in recent years, and this season is no different. In his last seven games, Olynyk has averaged 13.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.0 3PG and 0.9 SPG as a nightly triple-double threat for the Jazz. -Snellings

Best bet:

Trend:

3:30 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 49-28 (36-38-3)

Bulls: 37-40 (40-37-0)

Line: Grizzlies (-3)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies: 130.9-127.3

Money Line: Grizzlies (-155), Bulls (+130)

BPI Projected winner: Grizzlies (50.3%)

Total: 230 BPI Projected Total: 254.7

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); John Konchar, (GTD - Hip); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Shoulder); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Foot); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Foot); Javonte Green, (GTD - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer:

Best bet: DeMar DeRozan over 4.5 assists. DeRozan has taken a larger distribution role of late, averaging 6.5 APG in his last four outings while going over 4.5 assists in three of the four. The only one he went under was in a blowout against the Hornets on Friday where he sat for most of the fourth quarter, and he still managed four assists in that game. -- Snellings

Trend:

3:30 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 32-45 (35-41-1)

Timberwolves: 39-39 (37-41-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-17)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves (136.7-121.1)

Money Line: Blazers (+1050), Timberwolves (-2000)

BPI Projected winner: Timberwolves (91.7%)

Total: 226.5 points BPI Projected Total: 257.8 points

Injury Report:

Blazers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Back); Trendon Watford, (GTD - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Foot); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Quadriceps); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Knee); Nassir Little, (OUT - Ankle); Keon Johnson, (OUT - Finger); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Justise Winslow, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Illness); Austin Rivers, (GTD - Illness); Jaylen Nowell, (GTD - Knee); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Calf); Naz Reid, (OUT - Wrist)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Shaedon Sharpe (available in 79.2% of leagues) should be rostered and starting in every league right now. Since the Trail Blazers started resting their veterans, Sharpe has exploded with averages of 24.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.5 APG, 3.7 3PG, 1.0 SPG and 0.7 BPG in 38.3 MPG over his last six games, all starts.Also pay attention to Drew Eubanks, who has grabbed double-digit boards in three of his last four games. - Snellings

6 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 37-41 (29-46-3)

Hawks: 38-39 (34-41-2)

Line: Hawks (-4)

BPI Projection: Hawks (136.7-132.9)

Money Line: Mavericks (+143), Hawks (-170)

BPI Projected winner: Hawks (56.5%)

Total: 243.5 points BPI Projected Total: 267.5 points

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Knee)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Tim Hardaway Jr. (available in 81.4% of leagues) has moved into the starting lineup for the Mavericks and is thriving. In his last two games, he has averaged 26.0 PPG, 4.5 APG, 4.0 RPG and 5.5 3PG in 38.5 MPG and should continue to get plenty of looks against the Hawks. -- Snellings

6:00 p.m ET, Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 34-43 (34-40-3)

Knicks: 45-33 (44-33-1)

Line: Knicks (-12)

BPI Projection: Knicks (134.6-120.1)

Money Line: Wizards (+500), Knicks (-700)

BPI Projected winner: Knicks (90.1%)

Total: 222.5 points BPI Projected Total: 253.8 points

Injury Report:

Wizards: Will Barton, (GTD - Ankle); Monte Morris, (GTD - Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Knee); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Illness); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ankle)

Knicks: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Illness); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Calf); Julius Randle, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Deni Avdija (available in 80.9% of leagues) had an ice cold night from the field on Friday, but had been on a role before with averages of 18.4 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 5.4 APG, 2.0 3PG and 1.0 SPG in 34.2 MPG in the five games before. Avdija is a good bounce-back candidate on Sunday, particularly with each of Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal listed as 'out' for the game. -Snellings

6 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 16-61 (34-42-1)

Magic: 33-44 (44-31-2)

Line: Magic (-9.5)

BPI Projection: Magic (135-120.5)

Money Line: Pistons (+345), Magic (-455)

BPI Projected winner: Magic (90.4%)

Total: 226 points BPI Projected Total: 255.5 points

Injury Report:

Pistons: Alec Burks, (OUT - Foot); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Achilles); Rodney McGruder, (OUT - Foot); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Shoulder); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Lower Leg); Hamidou Diallo, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Thigh)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Marvin Bagley III (available in 83.8% of leagues) is on a hot streak to finish the season, averaging 18.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.2 3PG, 0.8 SPG and 0.6 BPG in 32.8 MPG in his last five outings. -- Snellings

Trend: It's a beautiful thing when both teams are trending in the same direction when it comes to totals and opposite ATS directions. The Magic finished off the month of March covering each of their final four home games while the Pistons were 5-9 ATS for the month following a cover in their first game of March. As for the total ... overs are 7-1 in Detroit's past eight road games and 5-2 in Orlando home games during Match. -- Kyle Soppe

6 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 19-58 (31-46-0)

Kings: 47-30 (43-34-0)

Line: Kings (-16)

BPI Projection: Kings (147.4-129.4)

Money Line: Spurs (+900), Kings (-1600)

BPI Projected winner: Kings (94%)

Total: 243.5 points BPI Projected Total: 276.8 points

Injury Report:

Spurs: Doug McDermott, (GTD - Elbow); Keita Bates-Diop, (GTD - Ankle); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Foot); Romeo Langford, (GTD - Thigh); Devin Vassell, (OUT - Knee); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Knee); Khem Birch, (OUT - Knee); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Kneecap)

Kings: Matthew Dellavedova, (OUT - Finger)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Zach Collins (available in 83.6% of leagues) had missed four of the last 11 Spurs games, including their most recent one on Friday, but he's not on the injury report for Sunday. In the seven games in that stretch he did play, Collins filled the stat sheet with averages of 19.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.1 3PG, 1.3 BPG and 1.1 SPG in 30.0 MPG. -- Snellings

Best bet: Keegan Murray over 12.5 points. Murray is finishing his rookie season on a high note. The all-time leading 3-point shooter among rookies in NBA history has averaged 15.9 PPG over his last eight games, going over 12.5 points in seven of those eight contests. -- Snellings

7 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 39-38 (37-38-2)

Rockets: 19-59 (30-45-3)

Line: Lakers (-11.5)

BPI Projection: Lakers (147.4-128.2)

Money Line: Lakers (-650), Rockets (+460)

BPI Projected winner: Lakers (71.7%)

Total: 233 points BPI Projected Total: 262.9 points

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Mo Bamba, (OUT - Ankle)

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Jabari Smith Jr. (available in 53.5% of leagues) is locked and loaded as a streaming option to finish his rookie season. In his last 13 games, he has averaged 16.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.7 3PG, 0.8 SPG and 0.8 BPG in 35.5 MPG. -- Snellings

7 p.m. ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 42-35 (39-36-2)

Thunder: 38-40 (45-32-1)

Line: Suns (-5)

BPI Projection: Suns (134.7-129)

Money Line: Suns (-205), Thunder (+170)

BPI Projected winner: Suns (59.7%)

Total: 236 points BPI Projected Total: 260.7 points

Injury Report:

Suns: Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Hip)

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Foot); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Wrist)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Jalen Williams over 16.5 points. Williams has been playing well for months, but he's played particularly well of late with averages of 23.8 PPG in his last four outings. He had a down effort with only 14 points in his last game, but had scored at least 23 points in three straight before that and has a good chance to bounce back on Sunday in a game against the Suns that's likely to result in lots of points scored on both sides. -- Snellings

Best bet: Kevin Durant over 26.5 points. Durant is playing his third straight game since returning from injury, his sixth in a Suns uniform. The pattern has been clear so far: when he's played 31 or fewer minutes, typically as an adjustment after an injury layoff, Durant has averaged only 19.8 PPG in 29 MPG. However, in the two games he has played at least 33 minutes, he's scored 37 and 30 points. He should play his full allotment of minutes on Sunday against a Thunder squad that tends to play in high scoring games, so I'm looking for Durant to go big against his former team. --Snellings

Trend:

8 p.m. ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 34-44 (41-37-0)

Cavaliers: 48-30 (41-35-2)

Line: Cavaliers (-12.5)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers (132.4-120.5)

Money Line: Pacers (+600), Cavaliers (-900)

BPI Projected winner: Cavaliers (86.8%)

Total: 230.5 points BPI Projected Total: 252.9 points

Injury Report:

Pacers: Myles Turner, (GTD - Back); Chris Duarte, (OUT - Ankle); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Ankle); Kendall Brown, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Groin); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: TJ McConnell (available in 88.6% of leagues) is always in play when Tyrese Haliburton (out) sits. In the last three games without Haliburton, McConnell has averaged 16.0 PPG, 7.0 APG, 5.3 RPG and 1.0 SPG in 25.7 MPG off the bench, including Friday's 21-point, 9-rebound, 8-assist near triple-double. -- Snellings

8 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 51-26 (44-32-1)

Bucks: 55-22 (40-31-6)

Line: Bucks (-5)

BPI Projection: Bucks (132.4-130.9)

Money Line: 76ers (+175), Bucks (-210)

BPI Projected winner: Bucks (54.3%)

Total: 234.5 points BPI Projected Total: 263 points

Injury Report:

76ers: None reported

Bucks: Jevon Carter, (GTD - Knee); Meyers Leonard, (OUT - Calf); Thanasis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Suspension)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: Was the Thursday beatdown against the Celtics a cause for concern or just a blip on the radar for the Bucks? Only time will tell on that front, but I can tell you that overs are 5-1 following the past six outright losses for Milwaukee. Philadelphia is 5-5 outright as an underdog this calendar year (2-0 this season in such spots against Milwaukee) and their potential to return plus-money on your outright ticket is there against a Bucks team that is just 5-10 ATS in their past 15 when facing a top-10 offense in terms of efficiency. -- Soppe

8:30 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 41-37 (36-41-1)

Nuggets: 51-26 (41-35-1)

Line: Nuggets (-2.5)

BPI Projection: Nuggets: 132.1-131.1

Money Line: Warriors (+118), Nuggets (-140)

BPI Projected winner: Nuggets (51.2%)

Total: 237.5 BPI Projected Total: 262.6

Injury Report:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Personal); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Andre Iguodala, (OUT - Wrist); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Foot)

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Illness); Michael Porter Jr., (GTD - Heel); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Calf); Zeke Nnaji, (GTD - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: Prior to the Thursday dud (without Nikola Jokic) against the Pelicans, overs were 7-4-1 in Denver's previous 12 games. Maybe the thin air makes players more likely to take possessions off and in today's era of scoring, we all know what side of the floor is first to be compromised. Maybe not. Regardless, the data shows that, recently, overs against a healthy Nuggets team in Denver is a strong play. The data, as you're likely well aware, supports fading the Warriors on the road. Well guess what? They are even worse on the road when over tickets cash. How bad? They haven't covered a road game that went over the total since January. Friendly reminder ... it is now April.-- Soppe