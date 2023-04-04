Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Tuesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Tuesday, April 4 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

What you need to know for Tuesday

Competing in fantasy basketball formats this final week of the season can prove challenging; lottery-bound teams remove key rotation contributors while contenders seek rest and recovery ahead of a grueling postseason push.

The Washington Wizards, for instance, are without their three top scorers this evening against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, but we can bank on big minutes and project valuable results from the likes of Delon Wright, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert. Over his past five games, Kispert has averaged 23.2 PPG and should enjoy unfettered freedom to find his shot tonight.

Can we interest you in Theo Maledon? Charlotte's combo guard should consume a huge offensive workload against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday given the Hornets are without several key starters. Maledon could be a fun target for passing props given he's dished 32 dimes across his last three games.

Uncertainty often defines this final leg of the marathon season, making this content space even more valuable as a resource for those seeking an edge. Thankfully, our panel of analysts identify the names and numbers relevant to your pursuit of statistical success.

-- Jim McCormick

Breaking down Tuesday's slate

Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 39-39 (39-37-2)

Hornets: 26-53 (35-42-2)

Line: Raptors (-14.5) Total: 223 points

BPI Projection: Raptors by 15.2

Money Line: Raptors (-1000), Hornets (+650)

Fantasy streamer: James Bouknight (rostered in 0.3% of ESPN leagues) is in position to play substantial minutes by a Hornets team dealing with many injuries on the perimeter and who have also been eliminated from postseason contention. He's improved dramatically following his stint in the G league earlier this season. Bouknight finished with 38 fantasy points in 31 minutes last Friday against the Bulls. The Hornets play three games this week. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Jakob Poeltl over 25.5 points + rebounds. The Hornets have been a very favorable matchup for centers all season. Charlotte has given up the most points per game and rebounds per game to the position. Over the last 10 games, Poeltl has averaged 13.3 points and 10.0 rebounds. Against the Hornets, he has a good chance to surpass those per-game averages. -- Moody

Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 41-37 (28-47-3)

Pistons: 16-62 (34-43-1)

Line: Heat (-12.5) Total: 220.5 points

BPI Projection: Heat by 15.1

Money Line: Heat (-800), Pistons (+550)

Fantasy streamer: Eugene Omoruyi (rostered in 0.1% of ESPN leagues) will start in place of Marvin Bagley III, who has been ruled out due to a concussion, on Tuesday night. In seven games he has played 28 or more minutes this season, Omoruyi has averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals. -- Eric Moody

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 49-30 (41-36-2)

Magic: 34-44 (45-31-2)

Line: Cavaliers (-5) Total: 223 points

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 11.1

Money Line: Cavaliers (-205), Magic (+170)

Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 56-22 (41-31-6)

Wizards: 34-44 (35-40-3)

Line: Bucks (-13) Total: 230.5 points

BPI Projection: Bucks by 10.7

Money Line: Bucks (-1000), Wizards (+650)

Fantasy streamer: Johnny Davis (rostered in 0.3% of ESPN leagues) has scored in double figures in three of his last four games and is coming off a 16-point, six-rebounds, three-assist performance that included two 3-pointers. With Monta Morris and every other big name in Washington sitting out tonight, Davis should have another solid night. Jordan Goodwin should also get some solid run at guard for the Wizards tonight. -- Alexander

Fantasy streamer: Deni Avdija (rostered in 17.6% of ESPN leagues) is a solid option for fantasy managers since Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out of Tuesday's game due to an ankle injury. Avdija has scored 33 or more fantasy points in five of his last six games including two with 45 or more fantasy points. Don't hesitate to pick him up. -- Moody

Best bet: Corey Kispert over 17.5 points. Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal and Monte Morris will all be in street clothes for the Wizards tonight so someone is going to have to score. Kispert has hit the over in four of his last five games and has scored 29 and 27 points in each of his last two. He doesn't do anything besides score and hit 3-pointers, which is also why I like him more as a best bet as opposed to a fantasy play. -- Alexander

Best bet: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 48.5 points + assists + rebounds. The Bucks can clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference if they win tonight. In his last four games against the Wizards, Antetokounmpo has averaged 35.0 points, 9.0 assists, and 13.0 rebounds. His success should continue on Tuesday night. -- Moody

Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 39-40 (37-42-0)

Nets: 43-35 (41-37-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-1) Total: 226.5 points

BPI Projection: Nets by 15.3

Money Line: Timberwolves (-120), Nets (+100)

Best bet: Mikal Bridges over 27.5 points. Bridges has been unreal since being traded to the Nets and has scored at least 28 points in four of his last six games, scoring exactly 27 points in the two where he didn't hit. When the Nets faced these same Wolves on March 10, Bridges torched them for 34 points, six rebounds and four 3-pointers in the overtime win. He'll be celebrating his Player of the Week honors tonight and should be Player of the Month for March, as the Nets are dangerously close to locking down the No. 6 seed in the East. They'll be treating this like a must-win and leaning on Bridges to make it happen. Bridges is also on pace to play 83 games this season (due to the trade) so it would be shocking if he doesn't finish out the season for the Nets. -- Alexander

Trend: Last week was not a banner one for the Timberwolves, but that may have resulted in a buying point that we can capitalize on tonight. Minnesota is 7-3 ATS in their past 10 road games, a trend that blends nicely next to Brooklyn being 2-5 ATS in their past seven games at home. But wait, there's more. Unders have come through in six of the Nets' past nine at home and the 'Wolves happen to be 14-7 ATS in games that go under the number since New Years. -- Soppe

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m. ET, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 54-24 (41-36-1)

76ers: 51-27 (44-33-1)

Line: 76ers (-2) Total: 227 points

BPI Projection: 76ers by 4.1

Money Line: Celtics (+115), 76ers (-135)

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 39-39 (34-42-2)

Bulls: 38-40 (41-37-0)

Line: Bulls (-3.5) Total: 235 points

BPI Projection: Bulls by 5.5

Money Line: Hawks (+140), Bulls (-165)

Trend: The Bulls have covered four straight games when favored and have cashed 10 of their past 14 when expected to win. That'll work against a Hawks team that is just 2-5 ATS in their past seven as a 'dog ... but let's dig deeper. Under tickets have chased in 13 of Chicago's 21 home covers this season and unders are 4-1 in Atlanta's past five ATS losses. -- Soppe

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 52-26 (42-35-1)

Rockets: 19-60 (30-46-3)

Line: Nuggets (-9) Total: 230 points

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 8.4

Money Line: Nuggets (-420), Rockets (+320)

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 33-45 (36-41-1)

Grizzlies: 49-29 (36-39-3)

Line: Grizzlies (-17.5) Total: 228.5 points

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 22.7

Money Line: Blazers (+1050), Grizzlies (-2000)

Fantasy streamer: Shaedon Sharpe (rostered in 24.4% of ESPN leagues) is seizing the moment for a Trail Blazers' team that is undermanned. Over the last seven games, he's averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steal. It should be easy for Sharpe to accumulate a lot of stats in a game in which the Grizzlies are heavily favored. -- Moody

Best bet: Shaedon Sharpe over 23.5 points. Sharpe has scored 27, 27, 30, 12, 29, 24 and 24 points in each of his previous seven games and Memphis just gave up 36 points to Zach LaVine in their last game. The Blazers' injury report is riddled with 13 players and Sharpe is the only true scoring option they may have available. And there's no reason the Blazers won't continue to let him shoot at will. It would be surprising if he doesn't flirt with another 30-point game tonight. -- Alexander

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 47-31 (43-35-0)

Pelicans: 40-38 (38-39-1)

Line: Pelicans (-4) Total: 237.5 points

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 12.3

Money Line: Kings (+143), Pelicans (-170)

Fantasy streamer: Trey Murphy III (rostered in 48.8% of ESPN leagues) continues to string together excellent performances for managers. Over the last 14 games, he's averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks. Murphy III is also a solid source of triples. The Kings defense ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions, so he should have success against them. -- Moody

Best bet: Brandon Ingram over 29.5 points. Ingram has scored at least 30 points in six of his last nine games and is coming off a 36-point game against the Clippers on Saturday. The Kings give up the second-most points to opposing small forwards (23.24 points) and the Pelicans still have an outside shot at avoiding a plan-in scenario. Ingram should be going all in against the Kings tonight. -- Alexander

Trend: The playoff bound Kings find themselves in a good spot after falling flat over the weekend as a 16-point favorite, as they have covered nine of their past 10 on the road. Over tickets have cashed in four of their past five as an underdog and the Pelicans are just 5-8 ATS in their past 13 games that have gone over the number. If you're building a SGP for this full slate, the Kings with the game over (or a Sacramento team total over) makes plenty of sense.. -- Soppe

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 40-38 (38-38-2)

Jazz: 36-42 (44-34-0)

Line: Lakers (-9) Total: 236 points

BPI Projection: Lakers by 6.2

Money Line: Lakers (-420), Jazz (+320)

Fantasy streamer: Talen Horton-Tucker (rostered in 17.2% of ESPN leagues) has scored 32, 28, 41 and 16 points in each of his last four games and should be rostered everywhere for a banged up Jazz team. He's also had at least five assists in four straight games and while he won't get you many steals or blocks, he's on a scoring tear right now and is a solid play on a busy Tuesday night. -- Alexander

Trend: The Jazz as home underdogs was a print-fest early this season (10-0 ATS), but they've failed to cover two straight in such spots (27.5 points below the spread in those games). The Lakers have covered three straight as a road favorite and over tickets have cashed in all three of those instances. -- Soppe

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 38-41 (45-33-1)

Warriors: 41-38 (36-42-1)

Line: Warriors (-8) Total: 242.5 points

BPI Projection: Warriors by 5.1

Money Line: Thunder (+278), Warriors (-355)

Fantasy streamer: James Wiseman (rostered in 17.7% of ESPN leagues) and Jalen Duren (rostered in 10.0% of ESPN leagues) are both solid options for managers looking for a center. Surprisingly, the two have been able to coexist from a fantasy perspective. Wiseman has scored 20 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. Duren has scored 27 or more in three of his last four. -- Moody

Best bet: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 31.5 points. SGA is coming off back-to-back 39-point games and the Warriors give up the sixth-most points to opposing point guards this season. He's scored at least 31 points in three straight and had 33 points against the Warriors on March 7. -- Alexander

Best bet: Stephen Curry over 35.5 points + assists. This game has the highest total on Tuesday's slate. As the Western Conference playoff picture continues to stabilize, the Warriors need to win this game. He's surpassed 35.5 PA in two of his last three games. In Curry's last five games against the Thunder, he's averaged 28.0 points and 8.0 assists. --Moody

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 20-58 (32-46-0)

Suns: 43-35 (40-36-2)

Line: Suns (-19) Total: 236.5 points

BPI Projection: Suns by 17.1

Money Line: Spurs (+1050), Suns (-2000)

Fantasy streamer: Sandro Mamukelashvili (rostered in 1.3% of ESPN leagues) is in line for another start for a Spurs team decimated by injuries. Over the last eight games, he's averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Mamukelashvili is a solid option for fantasy managers in deeper formats. -- Moody

Best bet: Kevin Durant over 26.5 points. KD has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games and the Suns have won all six games he's played in for them this season. The Spurs are a defensive sieve with nothing to play for and the blowout factor might be the only thing that can slow Durant down tonight. The Suns are basically locked into the No. 4 seed in the West but Durant should still have another big game tonight, especially given that they give up a league-worst 24.17 points to opposing power forwards. -- Alexander