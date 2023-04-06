Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Thursday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Thursday, April 6 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

This final Thursday of the regular season features a five-game slate rife with rest. With some teams having secured seeding and others seeking lottery luck, several statistical stars are due to sit. We are tasked with navigating new-look rotations in DFS competition and when pricing player props on such contests.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, for instance, are sizable road dogs against the Orlando Magic tonight given they are locked into the fourth seed in the conference and have ruled out the entire starting lineup for this game. This means, you guessed it, lots of Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, and Lamar Stevens in tournament lineups.

Letting the point spread guide initial impressions can prove helpful for sifting through the 10 rosters in action tonight; for instance, the Phoenix Suns being sizable (-7.5) favorites over the top-seeded Denver Nuggets signals an expectation for Denver to sit several key contributors. The premise makes sense for Denver given they are perched atop the conference and aren't compelled to show a fellow contender much. There's nothing official as of Thursday morning per the availability of Nikola Jokic and his fellow starters, but you should be prepared for such news and how it influences both rosters.

My projection model not only digs Rubio as a prominent DFS play, but also Talen Horton-Tucker, Markelle Fultz, Tre Jones, Shaedon Sharpe, and Zach Collins. Not exactly a list of All-NBA candidates, yet being informed and nimble in these finals days of the season is likely the most rewarding strategy.

-- Jim McCormick

Game of the Night

10:00 p.m ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 52-27 (42-36-1)

Suns: 44-35 (41-36-2)

Line: Suns (-11)

BPI Projection: Suns: 135.7-126.8

Money Line: Nuggets (400), Suns (-550)

BPI Projected winner: Suns (64.8%)

Total: 225 BPI Projected Total: 257.7

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Thumb); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Calf); Zeke Nnaji, (GTD - Knee)

Suns: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: These two teams played on the final day of March and the Nuggets covered in a losing effort without their MVP candidate, extending a pair of trends in the process: Denver has seen each of their past six road games go under the number and the Suns are just 5-10 ATS in their past 15 home games that have come in under the total. The Nuggets covered that game despite 6-of-26 shooting from 3-point range and Kevin Durant scoring 30 points on just 15 shots. -- Kyle Soppe

Breaking down the rest of the slate

7:00 p.m ET, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 50-30 (41-36-3)

Magic: 34-45 (45-31-3)

Line: Magic (-10)

BPI Projection: Magic: 134.1-125.1

Money Line: Cavaliers (345), Magic (-455)

BPI Projected winner: Magic (79.5%)

Total: 217.5 BPI Projected Total: 259.2

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (OUT - Knee); Darius Garland, (OUT - Lower Leg); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Finger); Dylan Windler, (OUT - Foot); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Rest); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Jarrett Allen, (OUT - Groin)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Thigh)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: On Tuesday night, the Magic earned a push with the Cavs -- not bad on a night where Donovan Mitchell scored over a point per minute and the promising Magic front court combination of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero had more turnovers (seven) and fouls (six) than assists (five). Orlando entered that game having covered five straight games and that over gave the Magic seven cashed over tickets in their past nine games. The Cavaliers, as talented as they are, are just 3-9-1 ATS in their past 13 games that have gone over the total. -- Soppe

7:30 p.m ET, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 42-37 (28-48-3)

76ers: 52-27 (44-34-1)

Line: 76ers (-3)

BPI Projection: 76ers: 134.1-126.9

Money Line: Heat (130), 76ers (-155)

BPI Projected winner: 76ers (68%)

Total: 219.5 BPI Projected Total: 258.8

Injury Report:

Heat: Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Quadriceps); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Back)

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Calf); P.J. Tucker, (GTD - Calf); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Neck)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: As Joel Embiid looks to (further) cement his MVP candidacy, his 76ers find themselves in a good spot. Philadelphia is 6-1 ATS in their past seven games against bottom-10 pace teams, covering each of the past four instances. That'll work. Miami is just 3-9 ATS in their past 12 games against bottom-10 pace teams, so the projected slug fest favors the home team. If you want further support, it's worth noting that the Heat are 2-8 ATS in their past 10 on the road. Looking for a lean on the total? Under tickets have come through in seven of Philadelphia's past nine home games. -- Soppe

Best bet: Jimmy Butler over 35.5 points+assists+rebounds. With a win over the 76ers, the Heat could finish the regular season as the sixth seed, and Butler will do everything in his power to make that happen. He has surpassed 35.5 PAR in two consecutive games. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Joel Embiid over 31.5 points. Embiid keeps saying all the right things about how he is only concerned with winning the NBA title, and not his first MVP award, but the numbers are incredible. He scored 52 points in a win over the Celtics Tuesday and is averaging nearly 34 PPG since the start of March. The 76ers may rest him this weekend, but not on Thursday in a potential playoff preview. - Eric Karabell

8:00 p.m ET, AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 33-46 (37-41-1)

Spurs: 20-59 (32-47-0)

Line: Spurs (-4)

BPI Projection: Spurs: 131.9-128

Money Line: Blazers (150), Spurs (-178)

BPI Projected winner: Spurs (63.4%)

Total: 227 BPI Projected Total: 259.9

Injury Report:

Blazers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Back); Drew Eubanks, (GTD - Chest); Kevin Knox II, (GTD - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Knee); Trendon Watford, (GTD - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Foot); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Quadriceps); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Knee); Nassir Little, (OUT - Ankle)

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Foot); Romeo Langford, (GTD - Groin); Zach Collins, (GTD - Finger); Devin Vassell, (OUT - Knee); Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Groin); Doug McDermott, (OUT - Ankle); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Knee); Khem Birch, (OUT - Knee); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Kneecap)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: There are no such things as throw away games in the world of betting, so don't skim over this one just because there is nothing important about this game in terms of the postseason. The Spurs are just 5-8 ATS in their past 13 games at home, but that's just the start. Unders have come through in five of Portland's past six games and San Antonio is 3-13 ATS in their past 16 games that have come in under the total. -- Soppe

Fantasy streamer: Skylar Mays (rostered in 9.2% of ESPN leagues) will receive all the minutes he can handle against the Spurs on Thursday night with Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow, Jerami Grant, Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic ruled out. Shaedon Sharpe, Cam Reddish and Trendon Watford are also questionable for tonight's game. Mays has scored 33 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Malaki Branham (rostered in 3.4% of ESPN leagues) continues to be one of the few reliable options for the Spurs. He's scored 30 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. Branham faces a Trail Blazers team that ranks 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions. -- Moody

9:00 p.m ET, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 38-42 (45-34-1)

Jazz: 36-43 (45-34-0)

Line: Thunder (-7)

BPI Projection: Thunder: 135.7-128.9

Money Line: Thunder (-285), Jazz (228)

BPI Projected winner: Thunder (73%)

Total: 239.5 BPI Projected Total: 264.6

Injury Report:

Thunder: Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Shoulder); Aleksej Pokusevski, (OUT - Knee); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Foot); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Wrist)

Jazz: Collin Sexton, (OUT - Rest); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Finger); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Hand); Rudy Gay, (OUT - Back); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Concussion)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: Recent trends like the Jazz in this one. Let me clarify: they like the idea of betting against the Thunder. Oklahoma City has failed to cover five straight road games and they have covered a road game that has gone over the total since Feb. 10. Why does that matter? Well, because over tickets have cashed in five of Utah's past six home games. -- Soppe

Fantasy streamer: Kelly Olynyk (rostered in 36.9% of ESPN leagues) and Talen Horton-Tucker (rostered in 26.8% of ESPN leagues) are streamers managers shouldn't overlook. Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Jordan Clarkson have been ruled out, which helps Olynyk, who scored 45 fantasy points on Tuesday against the Lakers. Horton-Tucker has scored 32 or more fantasy points in five consecutive games, including two with 49 or more points. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Kris Dunn (rostered in 10.8% of ESPN leagues) has averaged better than 30 fantasy points per game over the past five contests, as he continues to prove he should be in the NBA. Dunn debuted with the Jazz in February, and not only does he provide assists and steals, but he is suddenly hitting more than 50% of his field goal attempts. -- Karabell

Best bet: Jalen Williams over 22.5 points+rebounds. Over the last six games, he's averaged 21.0 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Jazz rank 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions. There is no doubt that Williams is a franchise-changing draft pick for the Thunder. He's had a tremendous rookie season. I believe Williams will deliver for the Thunder in this must-win game. -- Moody

Best bet: Talen Horton-Tucker over 6.5 assists. Horton-Tucker continues to pile on the fantasy points as the team's point guard since the Mike Conley trade, as he has reached 7 or more assists in six of the past eight games. The Jazz must win to keep slim playoff hopes alive, and Horton-Tucker will see plenty of chances to deliver fantasy numbers. -- Karabell

BPI top probability to win (straight up)

1. Orlando Magic (79.5%)

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (73%)

3. Philadelphia 76ers (68%)