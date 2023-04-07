Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Friday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Friday, April 7 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

What you need to know for Friday's games

For Friday's unique 11-game slate, teams either have specific seeding motivation ahead of the playoffs or incentive to improve lottery odds, which blend together to make for a tricky fantasy and wagering landscape. Tracking lineup news in the NBA has always been critical to success, but this proves especially true in these final days of the season.

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

The Orlando Magic, for instance, have a chance to improve lottery equity this weekend with some losses and luck. This results in the team ruling out the entire starting core for tonight's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, a team compelled to win to avoid the Play-In tournament in the Eastern Conference.

Those finishing redraft seasons or building DFS lineups can look to Bol Bol (70% available in ESPN leagues and $3,600 on DraftKings) and Jalen Suggs (53%, $4100), as both are projected to play sizable roles that include impressive statistical upside. Orlando is even expected to feature Jay Scrubb, a guard who just played 27 minutes last night.

Let us help you navigate the weird weekend of NBA hoops that lies ahead. Value can be found by recognizing motivations and how they might influence rotations, as our panel of experts expound on below.

-- Jim McCormick

Game of the Night

7:30 p.m ET, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 40-40 (40-38-2)

Celtics: 55-25 (43-36-1)

Line: Celtics (-1)

BPI Projection: Celtics: 142.7-121.3

Money Line: Raptors (-105), Celtics (-115)

BPI Projected winner: Celtics (65.4%)

Total: 222.5 BPI Projected Total: 246.7

Injury Report:

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Foot)

Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Back); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Neck); Payton Pritchard, (GTD - Heel); Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: Recent Celtic home games have followed a specific trend: overs are undefeated when Boston fails to cover and unders are undefeated when Boston covers. Toronto hasn't been a great road team in any scoring environment, but they've covered just one of their past six road games that have come in under the projected total.-- Kyle Soppe

Breaking down the rest of the slate

7:00 p.m ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 20-60 (31-46-3)

Hornets: 26-54 (35-43-2)

Line: Rockets (-4.5)

BPI Projection: Rockets: 137.2-132

Money Line: Rockets (-190), Hornets (158)

BPI Projected winner: Rockets (67.3%)

Total: 229.5 BPI Projected Total: 269.2

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Toe); Mark Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Thumb); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); P.J. Washington, (OUT - Foot); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Foot); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Svi Mykhailiuk (rostered in 4.3% of ESPN leagues) had 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists, a steal and three 3-pointers in Tuesday's loss to the Raptors and has scored at least 16 points in four straight. The Hornets have shut it down for the season and Terry Rozier won't be playing tonight, along with most of the other stars in Charlotte. In addition to Mykhailiuk, James Thor, Nick Richards, Theo Maledon and Bryce McGowens could all join Mykhailiuk in the starting five again tonight and will all be worth a look in fantasy or DFS. All five of those players started and scored in double figures on Tuesday. -- Steve Alexander

Fantasy streamer: Tari Eason (rostered in 6.4% of ESPN leagues) may play additional minutes with Kenyon Martin Jr. dealing with a left hip flexor strain. Eason has scored 20 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games. The Hornets rank 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions. -- Eric Moody

Fantasy streamer: Theo Maledon (rostered in 1.1% of ESPN leagues) should continue to start for the Hornets with Dennis Smith Jr. expected to miss his fifth consecutive game due to a toe sprain. Maledon has scored 34 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. The Rockets rank 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Houston also allows opponents to shoot an effective field goal percentage 56.9%, the second highest in the league. -- Moody

Best bet: Alperen Sengun over 27.5 points+rebounds. Sengun has surpassed 27.5 PR in four consecutive games. The Hornets have been hammered by centers all season. Charlotte gives up the second most points per game and most rebounds per game to centers. Sengun has been dominant in recent games and that should continue against the Hornets. -- Moody

7:00 p.m ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 16-64 (35-44-1)

Pacers: 34-46 (42-38-0)

Line: Pacers (-7)

BPI Projection: Pacers: 137.2-123.9

Money Line: Pistons (228), Pacers (-285)

BPI Projected winner: Pacers (83.3%)

Total: 232.5 BPI Projected Total: 258.4

Injury Report:

Pistons: Eugene Omoruyi, (GTD - Ankle); Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Ankle); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Concussion); Alec Burks, (OUT - Foot); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Achilles); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Shoulder); Rodney McGruder, (OUT - Foot); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Lower Leg); Hamidou Diallo, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Knee); Myles Turner, (GTD - Back); T.J. McConnell, (GTD - Hip); Chris Duarte, (OUT - Ankle); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Ankle); Kendall Brown, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Jalen Smith (rostered in 31.8% of ESPN leagues) should continue to thrive with Myles Turner not expected to play again this season. Smith has scored 30 or more fantasy points in four consecutive games. He faces a Pistons team that ranks 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions. -- Moody

7:00 p.m ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 43-37 (29-48-3)

Wizards: 34-46 (36-41-3)

Line: Heat (-4.5)

BPI Projection: Heat: 134.5-131.5

Money Line: Heat (-180), Wizards (152)

BPI Projected winner: Heat (74.8%)

Total: 217 BPI Projected Total: 264.2

Injury Report:

Heat: Kevin Love, (GTD - Ribs); Max Strus, (GTD - Finger); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Quadriceps); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Quadriceps); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Hand); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Back)

Wizards: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Knee); Deni Avdija, (OUT - Elbow); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Illness); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ankle); Monte Morris, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Johnny Davis (rostered in 1.3% of ESPN leagues) should start for the short-handed Wizards again and is coming off a monster game of 20 points, seven boards, three assists, two steals, two blocks and a 3-pointer against the Hawks on Wednesday. He's scored in double figures in four straight games and the Wizards will be without most of the regulars tonight, including point guard Monte Morris. -- Alexander

7:30 p.m ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 52-28 (44-35-1)

Hawks: 41-39 (36-42-2)

Line: Hawks (-11.5)

BPI Projection: Hawks: 142.7-129

Money Line: 76ers (460), Hawks (-650)

BPI Projected winner: Hawks (69.6%)

Total: 236 BPI Projected Total: 271.7

Injury Report:

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Calf); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Hip); James Harden, (OUT - Achilles); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Rest); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Calf); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Neck)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: The 76ers may not need the game, but sportsbooks have proven susceptible to underestimating Philly on the second night of back-to-backs (8-4 ATS this season) and that might just be enough to cash tickets against a Hawks team that has failed to cover three of their past four at home. Need a little more of a nudge? The Hawks have failed to cover three straight and five of their past six home games against winning teams. -- Soppe

Fantasy streamer: Montrezl Harrell (rostered in 47.4% of ESPN leagues) should play plenty of minutes with Joel Embiid already ruled out for Friday's game. This season, Harrell has played 25 or more minutes in 13 games, averaging 16.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Hawks rank 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions. -- Moody

7:30 p.m ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 34-46 (45-32-3)

Nets: 44-36 (42-38-0)

Line: Nets (-11)

BPI Projection: Nets: 140-121.8

Money Line: Magic (460), Nets (-650)

BPI Projected winner: Nets (94.4%)

Total: 218.5 BPI Projected Total: 261.8

Injury Report:

Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hip); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Back); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Hip); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Thigh)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will playFantasy streamer:

Fantasy streamer: Bol Bol (rostered in 29.5% of ESPN leagues) started and had 18 points, eight rebounds and a 3-pointer in 30 minutes against the Cavaliers on Thursday and Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Wagner are both out again tonight. Bol should start and get plenty of minutes for a team simply making calls to travel agents and making plans for Cancun. Additionally, with Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris out, Jalen Suggs should have another big game tonight. -- Alexander

8:00 p.m ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 50-30 (36-41-3)

Bucks: 58-22 (42-32-6)

Line: Grizzlies (-8)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies: 140-128.2

Money Line: Grizzlies (-345), Bucks (270)

BPI Projected winner: Grizzlies (82.6%)

Total: 229.5 BPI Projected Total: 267.2

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Elbow); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Calf); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Foot); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: Brook Lopez, (OUT - Rest); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Knee); Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Rest); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Ankle); Grayson Allen, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Jevon Carter (rostered in 2.3% of ESPN leagues) should start as the Bucks will rest all of the regulars tonight. Carter had 16 points and four triples in the last one and Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton all played in that one. Additionally, guys like Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, Wesley Matthews and Joe Ingles should also get a lot of run. Check to see who's starting for the Bucks tonight and feel free to plug any of them into your lineup. -- Alexander

Best bet: Memphis -8. Ja Morant, Luke Kennard and Xavier Tillman are not on the injury report for the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies need one more win to lock up the Western Conference's No. 2 seed. The Bucks are locked into the No. 1 seed and have multiple players not expected to play including Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Grizzlies are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against the Bucks. -- Moody

8:00 p.m ET, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 47-33 (45-34-1)

Pelicans: 41-39 (39-40-1)

Line: Pelicans (-8.5)

BPI Projection: Pelicans: 139-126.1

Money Line: Knicks (285), Pelicans (-365)

BPI Projected winner: Pelicans (59.7%)

Total: 223.5 BPI Projected Total: 258.1

Injury Report:

Knicks: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Illness); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Calf); Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Hip); Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Hand); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Rest); Julius Randle, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Leg); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); E.J. Liddell, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Obi Toppin (rostered in 5.1% of ESPN leagues) went off for 32 points, six assists and five triples on 11-of-18 shooting against the Pacers and Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes both scored more than 35 points on Wednesday. All three of them should go big again tonight with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson out, and RJ Barrett questionable due to an illness. All three are must-starts in any format tonight against the Pelicans. -- Alexander

Best bet: Herbert Jones over 9.5 points: Jones went off for a career-high 35 points against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, the first 30-point game of his career. The Knicks will be without several regulars and while it's a stretch to ask Jones for another 30-point night, he shouldn't have much trouble scoring 10. He's scored at least 11 in three straight and in four of his last five games and looks like nearly a sure thing tonight. -- Alexander

8:30 p.m ET, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 38-42 (41-39-0)

Mavericks: 38-42 (30-47-3)

Line: Mavericks (-8.5)

BPI Projection: Mavericks: 132-123.8

Money Line: Bulls (300), Mavericks (-385)

BPI Projected winner: Mavericks (52%)

Total: 220.5 BPI Projected Total: 253

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Foot); DeMar DeRozan, (GTD - Rest); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Rest)

Mavericks: JaVale McGee, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Thigh); Christian Wood, (OUT - Rest); Josh Green, (OUT - Rest); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Foot); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Hamstring); Tim Hardaway Jr., (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: Dallas has been a mess at home, there's just no other way to say it. They are 3-11-1 ATS in their past 15 at home and a hard-to-believe 1-13-2 ATS this season when a home game comes in under the total. The Bulls have been an average team for basically the entire season, but they have covered five of their past seven on the road. -- Soppe

Best bet: Kyrie Irving over 26.5 points. The Mavs will face a Chicago team that likely will be resting both DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine and are in a must-win situation as they try to sneak into the play-in. Irving had 31 on Wednesday, 41 on Sunday and 23 points in each of his previous two games. Irving, Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway should all go off for the Mavs tonight. -- Alexander

Fantasy streamer: Coby White (rostered in 4.9% of ESPN leagues) played 25 minutes and had 14 points, six rebounds and two 3-pointers in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks and the Bulls are likely to be without both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine tonight. The Mavs are a defensive sieve and it wouldn't be surprising to see White go off for his best game of the season tonight. Derrick Jones Jr. and Ayo Dosunmo are also worth a look tonight. -- Alexander

Best bet: Luka Doncic over 46.5 points+assists+rebounds. He should continue to play big minutes and have a high usage rate for the Mavericks. Despite being huge favorites against a Bulls team that has already secured its playoff spot, Doncic should play long enough to surpass 46.5 PAR. -- Moody

10:00 p.m ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacremento, CA

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 42-38 (37-42-1)

Kings: 48-32 (45-35-0)

Line: Warriors (-9.5)

BPI Projection: Warriors: 136.1-133.2

Money Line: Warriors (-440), Kings (335)

BPI Projected winner: Warriors (60.1%)

Total: 235 BPI Projected Total: 269.3

Injury Report:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala, (OUT - Wrist); Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Personal); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Foot)

Kings: Davion Mitchell, (GTD - Knee); De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Ankle); Domantas Sabonis, (GTD - Ankle); Keegan Murray, (GTD - Foot); Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Knee); Malik Monk, (GTD - Leg); Trey Lyles, (GTD - Shoulder); Matthew Dellavedova, (OUT - Finger)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Fantasy streamer: Kessler Edwards (rostered in 0% of ESPN leagues) is one of a few Kings not on the injury report tonight as they may rest all of the regulars. Edwards, Chimezie Metu, Terence Davis and PJ Dozier could all see big minutes and starts tonight. Check out the Kings' starting lineup and act accordingly. Someone's going to have to produce if they rest all the starters tonight. -- Alexander

10:30 p.m ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 45-35 (41-37-2)

Lakers: 41-39 (38-40-2)

Line: Lakers (-12.5)

BPI Projection: Lakers: 136.1-128.3

Money Line: Suns (550), Lakers (-800)

BPI Projected winner: Lakers (53.7%)

Total: 224.5 BPI Projected Total: 262.2

Injury Report:

Suns: Chris Paul, (GTD - Rest); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Rest); Devin Booker, (GTD - Rest); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Rest); T.J. Warren, (GTD - Illness)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Foot); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Trend: "Showtime" is nothing but a memory: the Lakers have seen 10 of their past 13 home games come in under the total. That's not an ideal trend when you consider that the Suns are 8-3-1 in their past 12 games that have gone under. As if you need more encouragement to consider the under in this spot, five of Phoenix's past six games on zero days rest have seen fewer points scored than expected. -- Soppe

BPI top probability to win (straight up)

1. Brooklyn Nets (94.4%)

2. Indiana Pacers (83.3%)

3. Memphis Grizzlies (82.6%)