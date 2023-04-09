Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Sunday: Which teams have something to play for?

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for Sunday, April 9, are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

Today is the final day of the NBA regular season and every team in the league is playing. However, not all games are created equal. Because a large segment of the league is already locked into their postseason status, there will be many games where the outcome doesn't particularly matter to one or both teams. Thus, as we see on the final day of the season in many sports, there will be several teams that will sit their best players for some or all of the game today. In particular, teams that will be playing in the postseason whose seed is already locked are likely to sit their starters to keep them fresh and healthy.

However, while every playoff seed in the Eastern Conference is already set, half of the postseason slots in the Western Conference are still in flux going into today. The teams that will be in the postseason are known, but seeds 5 through 9 are still to be determined. Thus, the four games involving the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves all carry weight in determining who is in the playoffs (seeds 1 through 6) and who is in the play-in tournament (seeds 7 through 10). In addition, there may be some added consternation about who ends up in the 6 seed (and thus plays the Sacramento Kings, who are in the playoffs for the first time in two decades) versus the 5 seed (and thus plays the Phoenix Suns, who are an undefeated in the eight games in which Kevin Durant has played and sit as the betting favorite to win the Western Conference). All four of these games are at 3:30 p.m. ET, and one of the games features two of these teams playing each other.

In this space, we'll break down all 15 games, pointing out which ones still have postseason implications and, thus, are likely to get strong contributions from the typical starters versus which games are likely to feature reserves that you may (or may not) be familiar with who could put up big numbers in their one opportunity to be featured. Either scenario can have big betting and/or fantasy implications, so let's explore to help you thrive on this final day of the NBA regular season.

André Snellings

Breaking down the slate

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

1:00 p.m ET, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 41-40 (36-43-2)

Celtics: 56-25 (44-36-1)

Line: Celtics (-6) Total: 227.5

BPI Projection: Celtics by 14.8

Money Line: Hawks (+185), Celtics (-225)

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Knee); Clint Capela, (OUT - Calf); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Ankle); John Collins, (OUT - Back); Trae Young, (OUT - Groin)

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Hip); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Neck); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Knee); Al Horford, (OUT - Back); Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Knee); Jaylen Brown, (OUT - Finger)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: It is a meaningless matchup because the Celtics are locked into the second seed and the Hawks are the eighth seed. Boston and Atlanta are likely to rest many key players. Sam Hauser should get lots of run for the Celtics, while Garrison Mathews, Tyrese Martin, Aaron Holiday and A.J. Griffin should get plenty of minutes for the Hawks. -- Eric Moody

1:00 p.m ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 53-28 (45-35-1)

Nets: 45-36 (43-38-0)

Line: Nets (-2.5) Total: 219

BPI Projection: Nets by 14.9

Money Line: 76ers (+126), Nets (-150)

Injury Report:

76ers: Georges Niang, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Calf); James Harden, (OUT - Achilles); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Rest); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Calf); Tobias Harris, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Neck)

Nets: Edmond Sumner, (GTD - Hip); Joe Harris, (GTD - Rest); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Rest); Spencer Dinwiddie, (GTD - Rest); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Rest); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Wrist); Royce O'Neale, (OUT - Knee); Seth Curry, (OUT - Ankle); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

​The Skinny: Another meaningless game on Sunday. The 76ers are locked into the third seed in the Eastern Conference and the Nets in the sixth, meaning these teams will meet in the first round. Philadelphia will rest all five starters, including Joel Embiid and James Harden, as well as its top reserve, De'Anthony Melton. Shake Milton, Jaden Springer and Furkan Korkmaz will play ample minutes for the 76ers. Cam Thomas, Yuta Watanabe and David Duke Jr. will be busy for the Nets. -- Moody

1:00 p.m ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 26-55 (36-43-2)

Cavaliers: 51-30 (42-36-3)

Line: Cavaliers (-6) Total: 214

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 18.5

Money Line: Hornets (+185), Cavaliers (-225)

Injury Report:

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Toe); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Thumb); Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); P.J. Washington, (OUT - Foot); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Foot); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Groin); Caris LeVert, (OUT - Knee); Darius Garland, (OUT - Lower Leg); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Finger); Dylan Windler, (OUT - Foot); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: The Cavaliers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets are out of postseason contention. Danny Green and Cedi Osman are expected to play substantial minutes for Cleveland since the top six players in the rotation are out. The Hornets have been decimated by injuries. Theo Maledon and Svi Mykhailiuk should continue to play heavy minutes for Charlotte. -- Moody

1:00 p.m ET, FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 34-47 (45-33-3)

Heat: 43-38 (29-49-3)

Line: Heat (-5) Total: 214

BPI Projection: Heat by 13.4

Money Line: Magic (+175), Heat (-210)

Injury Report:

Magic: Franz Wagner, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Harris, (GTD - Hip); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Paolo Banchero, (GTD - Back); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Hip); Jay Scrubb, (OUT - Undisclosed); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Thigh)

Heat: Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Quadriceps); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Rest); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Knee); Max Strus, (GTD - Finger); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Quadriceps); Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Elbow); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: The Heat are locked into the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, but neither team has much to play for. Miami may play its starters briefly. That also applies to the Magic. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero could play fewer minutes. -- Moody

1:00 p.m ET, Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 34-47 (42-39-0)

Knicks: 47-34 (45-34-2)

Line: Knicks (-9) Total: 230.5

BPI Projection: Knicks by 10.4

Money Line: Pacers (+310), Knicks (-400)

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Head); Isaiah Jackson, (GTD - Head); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Knee); Myles Turner, (GTD - Back); Oshae Brissett, (GTD - Back); T.J. McConnell, (GTD - Hip); Chris Duarte, (OUT - Ankle); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Ankle); Kendall Brown, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Knicks: DaQuan Jeffries, (GTD - Calf); Duane Washington Jr., (OUT - Hip); Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Hand); Julius Randle, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: The Knicks have clinched their playoff position as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and, as expected, many of their key role players will not play. It opens up playing time for Miles McBride, Jericho Sims and others. The Pacers are not in the playoffs, and Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner have already been shut down for the season. Bennedict Mathurin will have a chance to start this game, because several Pacers players are questionable. -- Moody

1:00 p.m ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 58-23 (42-33-6)

Raptors: 40-41 (40-39-2)

Line: Raptors (-3.5) Total: 224.5

BPI Projection: Raptors by 8

Money Line: Bucks (+140), Raptors (-165)

Injury Report:

Bucks: Brook Lopez, (OUT - Rest); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Knee); Grayson Allen, (OUT - Ankle); Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Rest); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Thumb); Jeff Dowtin Jr., (OUT - Not Injury Related); O.G. Anunoby, (OUT - Ankle); Pascal Siakam, (OUT - Rest); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: The Bucks secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and other key players are not expected to play. It will be a busy day for MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Raptors are officially locked into the No. 9 seed and will participate in the play-in tournament. Key rotation players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby will not play. The minutes of Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa will increase. -- Moody

1:00 p.m ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 21-60 (31-47-3)

Wizards: 35-46 (37-41-3)

Line: Rockets (-4) Total: 228.5

BPI Projection: Rockets by 2.1

Money Line: Rockets (-170), Wizards (+143)

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Knee)

Wizards: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Knee); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Ankle); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Deni Avdija, (OUT - Elbow); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Illness); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ankle); Monte Morris, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: Both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Wizards' top players, including Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, are all out. Jordan Goodwin and Quenton Jackson are in line for more playing time. The Rockets have already ruled out Kevin Porter Jr., but other core players should play. Tari Eason is a candidate to get plenty of playing time. Both teams have a reason to lose to improve their lottery odds. -- Moody

1:00 p.m ET, United Center, Chicago, IL

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 17-64 (36-44-1)

Bulls: 39-42 (42-39-0)

Line: Bulls (-7.5) Total: 219

BPI Projection: Bulls by 16.5

Money Line: Pistons (+250), Bulls (-320)

Injury Report:

Pistons: Eugene Omoruyi, (GTD - Ankle); Alec Burks, (OUT - Foot); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Achilles); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Shoulder); Rodney McGruder, (OUT - Foot); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Lower Leg); Hamidou Diallo, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); DeMar DeRozan, (GTD - Rest); Patrick Beverley, (GTD - Rest); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: Many of the Bulls' key players will be rested as they are locked into the 10th seed in the East and the play-in tournament. The Pistons have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. Detroit has been eliminated from postseason contention for a while and is likely to land a top-three draft pick. Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and Jalen Duren should see significant minutes in this game. -- Moody

3:30 p.m ET, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 21-60 (32-49-0)

Mavericks: 38-43 (30-48-3)

Line: Mavericks (-4) Total: 230

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 8

Money Line: Spurs (+140), Mavericks (-165)

Injury Report:

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (GTD - Knee); Devonte' Graham, (GTD - Groin); Doug McDermott, (GTD - Ankle); Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Knee); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Foot); Khem Birch, (GTD - Knee); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Kneecap); Zach Collins, (OUT - Finger)

Mavericks: Reggie Bullock, (OUT - Rest); Josh Green, (OUT - Rest); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Foot); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Thigh); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Hamstring); Tim Hardaway Jr., (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: The Mavericks and the Spurs will not play in the postseason. There is a lengthy list of Dallas players who will sit out Sunday's finale as the Mavericks front office looks to strengthen its draft lottery odds. The Spurs have been out of the playoff hunt for some time and are expected to sit many players. -- Moody

3:30 p.m ET, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 42-39 (39-40-2)

Timberwolves: 41-40 (39-42-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-2.5) Total: 227

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.8

Money Line: Pelicans (+130), Timberwolves (-155)

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Leg); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); E.J. Liddell, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Austin Rivers, (GTD - Illness); Jaylen Nowell, (GTD - Knee); Naz Reid, (OUT - Wrist)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: This game matters for both teams, as the outcome will determine playoff positioning. We'll see the usual rotations from the Pelicans and Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards will be an important player for Minnesota. He's returned to form at a perfect time. Brandon Ingram has been the backbone of the Pelicans these past few weeks and carried them to the postseason. That will continue on Sunday. -- Moody

3:30 p.m ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 51-30 (37-41-3)

Thunder: 39-42 (46-34-1)

Line: Grizzlies (-1) Total: 229.5

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 5.8

Money Line: Grizzlies (-115), Thunder (-105)

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Desmond Bane, (GTD - Knee); Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Groin); Ja Morant, (GTD - Hand); Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Elbow); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Elbow); Tyus Jones, (GTD - Foot); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Foot); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Calf); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Rest); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Rest); Josh Giddey, (OUT - Rest); Luguentz Dort, (OUT - Rest); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT - Rest); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Foot); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Wrist)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: There are no big playoff implications for this game. The Thunder are in the 10th spot and will participate in the play-in tournament, while the Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed. Both teams will rest their starters and key players. Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe, Dario Saric, Olivier Sarr, Ousmane Dieng and Lindy Waters will be a big part of the Thunder rotation. Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and David Roddy will be more prominent in the Grizzlies rotation with Ja Morant and others ruled out. -- Moody

3:30 p.m ET, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 48-33 (45-36-0)

Nuggets: 52-29 (43-37-1)

Line: Kings (-4.5) Total: 230.5

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 4.5

Money Line: Kings (-190), Nuggets (+158)

Injury Report:

Kings: Davion Mitchell, (GTD - Knee); Malik Monk, (GTD - Lower Leg); Matthew Dellavedova, (OUT - Finger)

Nuggets: Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee); Jeff Green, (GTD - Face)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: The Nuggets are entrenched as the No. 1 seed and the Kings are locked into the No. 3 seed. It's likely many starters and rotation players will sit out or play limited minutes for both teams. Kessler Edwards and P.J. Dozier should play additional minutes for the Kings. -- Moody

3:30 p.m ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 37-44 (46-35-0)

Lakers: 42-39 (39-40-2)

Line: Lakers (-16.5) Total: 231.5

BPI Projection: Lakers by 12

Money Line: Jazz (+950), Lakers (-1700)

Injury Report:

Jazz: Collin Sexton, (GTD - Hamstring); Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Finger); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Rest); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Hand); Rudy Gay, (GTD - Back); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Ankle); Walker Kessler, (OUT - Concussion)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Foot); Dennis Schroder, (GTD - Neck); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: The Lakers need to win this game to have a chance to avoid the play-in tournament. Los Angeles should continue to rely heavily on LeBron James and Anthony Davis against the Jazz. Dennis Schroder is questionable due to neck spasms, so Austin Reaves will play a more significant role in this game. The Jazz are expected to rest many key starters. Simone Fontecchio, Ochai Agbaji and Kris Dunn should see more minutes as a result. -- Moody

3:30 p.m ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 43-38 (40-41-0)

Suns: 45-36 (41-38-2)

Line: Clippers (-10.5) Total: 225

BPI Projection: Clippers by 11.6

Money Line: Clippers (-550), Suns (+400)

Injury Report:

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Back); Paul George, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: T.J. Warren, (GTD - Illness); Bismack Biyombo, (OUT - Knee); Cameron Payne, (OUT - Back); Chris Paul, (OUT - Rest); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Rest); Devin Booker, (OUT - Rest); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: The Clippers will play their starters against a Suns team resting many of its players. Los Angeles will be the fifth seed heading into the postseason if it wins. Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Bones Hyland will be key players for the Clippers. Josh Okogie, Jock Landale, Saben Lee and Damion Lee are in line for more minutes for the Suns. -- Moody

3:30 p.m ET, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 43-38 (38-42-1)

Blazers: 33-48 (39-41-1)

Line: Warriors (-17) Total: 233.5

BPI Projection: Warriors by 9.5

Money Line: Warriors (-2000), Blazers (+1050)

Injury Report:

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Toe); Stephen Curry, (GTD - Hip); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Illness); Andre Iguodala, (OUT - Wrist); Andrew Wiggins, (OUT - Personal); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Foot)

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Foot); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Back); Drew Eubanks, (GTD - Ankle); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Quadriceps); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Knee); Nassir Little, (GTD - Ankle); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Calf); Keon Johnson, (OUT - Finger); Justise Winslow, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

The Skinny: The Warriors have to defeat the Blazers to avoid the play-in tournament. If Golden State loses they could end up anywhere from the sixth to eighth seed. When it comes to the Warriors' rotation, it'll be business as usual. Shaedon Sharpe, Trendon Watford and Kevin Knox should see ample minutes for a Blazers team that has shut down Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. -- Moody

