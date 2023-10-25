Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Now that Tuesday's opening night is out of the way it's time for the real opening night when 24 NBA teams are in action!

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama as the San Antonio Spurs host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second of two ESPN games (9:30 p.m. ET) on the docket. It could be a night for NBA fans to remember for years to come.

Leading up to that game, the Boston Celtics head to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).

And Oklahoma City big man Chet Holmgren is set to make his NBA debut after missing all of last season due to a foot injury. The Thunder play at Chicago at 8 p.m.

The good news is we're early enough in the season that injuries shouldn't be a huge factor around the league like they were in Tuesday night's Warriors-Suns game, as Draymond Green and Bradley Beal both sat out. Let's all enjoy that while it last.

Because while the NBA season may have officially tipped off on Tuesday, tonight we're really back. Enjoy the huge slate of games.

-- Steve Alexander

Wednesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Dennis Schroder, Toronto Raptors (38.9% rostered in ESPN leagues): Fred VanVleet is in Houston and Scottie Barnes appears to be locked in as a forward in the Raptors' offense. That leaves Schroder, the 30-year-old journeyman, as the point guard holding the keys to the Raptors' offensive game plan. He still has some gas left in the tank, should be unchallenged for the starting job and will get 30 minutes a night while dishing to guys like Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and Gary Trent. Schroder should simply be rostered in more leagues than he is and if your fantasy team is lacking at point guard, make sure he's not floating around on your league's waiver wire on Wednesday.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz (8.1%): THT turned some heads in the preseason and is penciled in as Utah's starting shooting guard. In the three preseason games where he played at least 20 minutes, he averaged 21 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 3-pointers, and he also has the potential to rack up steals and blocks. If you have a draft pick sitting at the end of your bench that you're not happy with, pouncing on THT now could pay dividends later. And if he gets off to a hot start against the Kings tonight, look out.

Xavier Tillman Sr., Memphis Grizzlies (4.5%): Steven Adams (knee surgery) is out for the year, Santi Aldama is on the injury report with an ankle injury and Brandon Clarke is out indefinitely with an Achilles injury. Add to it that Ja Morant will be serving a 25-game suspension to start the season and Tillman suddenly looks like a potential fantasy force. Yes, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane will do most of the heavy lifting for the Grizzlies to start the season, but fantasy managers looking for a serviceable center should be giving Tillman a close look.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (2.4%): Coulibaly is from France and spent his early career playing in Europe before being drafted by the Pacers at No. 7 and then being traded to the Wizards. He could start over Deni Avdija on Wednesday night and turned heads in the preseason while looking like a steals machine. Avdija has failed to live up to the hype at this point in his career and Coulibaly averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 3-pointers in his four preseason games while playing just over 23 minutes per night. He may not score enough to be a viable fantasy option right away but he's worth a flyer against the Pacers on Wednesday night.

Robert Covington, LA Clippers (1.5%): Covington is 32 years old and has been pretty disappointing over the last couple of seasons. But he's penciled in as a starter for the Clippers and had at least one steal in all four of his preseason games and blocked four shots against the Jazz on Oct. 10. If he does start and gets 25-plus minutes per game, he should be able to contribute in scoring, rebounds, steals, blocks and 3-pointers, giving him some serious sleeper potential against the Trail Blazers.

Projections and Analytics

BPI and fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m..m ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Injury Report:

Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)

Hornets: Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Hornets projections:

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m..m ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Injury Report:

Wizards: Anthony Gill, (OUT - Hamstring); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Elbow); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Toe)

Pacers: None reported

Wizards projections:

Pacers projections:

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

7 p.m..m ET, Madison Square Garden, New York

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest)

Knicks: None reported

Celtics projections:

Knicks projections:

Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic

7 p.m..m ET, Amway Center, Orlando

Injury Report:

Rockets: Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Magic: None reported

Rockets projections:

Magic projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m..m ET, Barclays Center, New York

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: None reported

Nets: Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Foot)

Cavaliers projections:

Nets projections:

Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m..m ET, Kaseya Center, Miami

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Heat: Josh Richardson, (OUT - Foot); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons projections:

Heat projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m..m ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Calf)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Timberwolves projections:

Raptors projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m..m ET, United Center, Chicago

Injury Report:

Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder projections:

Bulls projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m..m ET, FedExForum, Memphis

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Pelicans projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz

9 p.m..m ET, Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Injury Report:

Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Knee); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Jazz: None reported

Kings projections:

Jazz projections:

Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

9:30 p.m..m ET, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Injury Report:

Mavericks: None reported

Spurs: Zach Collins, (GTD - Illness); Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Suspension)

Mavericks projections:

Spurs projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m..m ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Injury Report:

Blazers: Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf)

Clippers: Bones Hyland, (GTD - Ankle); Terance Mann, (OUT - Ankle); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Suspension)

Blazers projections:

Clippers projections: