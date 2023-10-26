Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

The long-awaited debut of super rookie Victor Wembanyama helped define a busy Wednesday evening in the Association. For a deft breakdown of Wembanyama's strong finish to his first NBA action, our crew of insiders have you covered.

Some key takes from the 24 teams that played on Wednesday included a massive offensive outing from the Indiana Pacers. We already knew Tyrese Haliburton is a fantasy force, but Bruce Brown's first game with the Pacers included great usage and a team-best net rating. Brown, a championship caliber glue guy, is only rostered in a quarter of ESPN leagues. We might also want to consider loading up against this porous Wizards defense.

For the Rockets, fears of Alperen Sengun being played off the floor in Ime Udoka's scheme might prove overblown; the versatile playmaking big was busy throughout the night in an ugly loss to Orlando. The Magic's backcourt, meanwhile, continues to prove uninvestable outside of truly deep formats.

A few more highlights include the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane appearing ready for stardom, while San Antonio's Devin Vassell was productive as the team's top wing in that loss to Dallas. If you were wondering why Malcolm Brogdon has some of the shortest odds for Sixth Man of the Year, last night's clean outing might be a clue.

For tonight's two-game slate, the Lakers sit as sizable home favorites to a depleted Suns team that just won their first California showdown with the Warriors earlier this week. Both Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back) are listed as doubtful ahead of this matchup. Prepare your lineups assuming both are out.

In Milwaukee, meanwhile, we get a big-time showdown between reigning MVP Joel Embiid and his 76ers versus the retooled Bucks - suddenly flush with superstardom. Like the Lakers, the Bucks are somewhat heavy home favorites. There is a lot to learn about the James Harden-less Philadelphia rotation in this one.

--Jim McCormick

Thursday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Eric Gordon, Suns (Rostered in 3.9% of ESPN leagues): With Booker and Beal likely sidelined, Gordon's 16 shots in Tuesday's opener reveals he's positioned for a big role as a perimeter threat this evening. The 16-year NBA veteran isn't afraid to let it fly, and you can expect plenty of that tonight.

Taurean Prince, Lakers (10.7%): Could Prince be the true beneficiary of Jarred Vanderbilt's absence for the Lakers? That's what early returns suggest after he started and posted an efficient line in Denver this past Tuesday (18 points, 3 rebounds in 30 minutes).

Paul Reed, 76ers (2.3%): The Sixers' Harden drama doesn't directly influence Reed, but a new defensive-minded coaching staff should. Expect more than 20 minutes of play from this active help defender. The stocks watch is on.

Projections and Analytics

BPI and fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7:30 p.m..m ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Injury Report:

76ers: James Harden, (OFS - Not Injury Related)

Bucks: None reported

10 p.m..m ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Devin Booker, (OUT - Foot); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Foot); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)

