Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

For the most part this season, we've somehow avoided injuries and while Portland Trail Blazers point guard Anfernee Simons (knee) is an exception, teammates Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon are both already rostered in about 60% of ESPN leagues, meaning they don't qualify for the "stream team." Still, if they're available in your league, they're worth picking up with Simons out for the next six weeks or so.

I'm amazed that Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is rostered in so few leagues after his strong start to the season. He'll likely keep showing up on the "stream team" until he's on more rosters, as he has been one of the most pleasant surprises this season. The other two guys are coming off a hot game and, while there are no guarantees they do it again on Sunday, the alternatives are pretty limited with most teams healthy right now.

Day'Ron Sharpe was a total bust for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday while filling in for Nic Claxton (ankle) but Cam Thomas went off again -- this time in a start for Cameron Johnson (calf). Thomas is hot enough that he should be picked up everywhere until further notice. He's still available in over 55% of ESPN leagues.

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Jalen Johnson, SF, Hawks (rostered in 12% of ESPN leagues): Johnson has been a blast to watch over the first few days of the season and he's averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting a ridiculous 66.7% from the floor. His free throws have been dreadful (42.9%) but he's otherwise been a bit of a phenom. He'll face a tough test at Milwaukee but should have some success against Khris Middleton, who hasn't looked good.

Norman Powell, SG/SF, Clippers (11.5% rostered): Powell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game thus far and is coming off a 20-point game against the Jazz. Robert Covington is getting starts right now, but Powell looks like a better bet for fantasy success from night to night. He should have some success against Keldon Johnson and the Spurs on Sunday, as long as he isn't guarded by defensive wiz Devin Vassell all night long.

Reggie Jackson, PG, Nuggets (2%): Jamal Murray is healthy, but that hasn't stopped Jackson from making some noise as the Nuggets' backup point guard. He had 16 points, 6 assists and 2 3-pointers against the Grizzlies on Friday and will try to repeat the performance against the Thunder on Sunday afternoon in what should be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair. Jackson should be able to ride his hot hand.

Projections and Analytics

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

3:30 p.m. ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Injury Report:

Nuggets: None reported

Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

7 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston

Injury Report:

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Foot); Stephen Curry, (GTD - Foot)

Rockets: Nate Hinton, (GTD - Ankle); Jock Landale, (OUT - Concussion); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

7 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Injury Report:

Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)

Bucks: Khris Middleton, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Injury Report:

Blazers: Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

76ers: James Harden, (OFS - Not Injury Related)

San Antonio Spurs at LA Clippers

9 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Injury Report:

Spurs: None reported

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr., (OUT - Personal); Terance Mann, (OUT - Ankle); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Suspension); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

9 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Injury Report:

Lakers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Foot); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel)

Kings: Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

