Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Tuesday's games
It appears the LA Clippers chose to invest in James Harden's pick-and-roll tricks early on Halloween morning, acquiring the playmaker from the Philadelphia 76ers in an overnight blockbuster, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
An initial impression is the boost this affords Kelly Oubre Jr. and De'Anthony Melton in the Sixers' rotation. We can assess the deeper fantasy fallout of this substantial move in more detail once these respective rotations realign.
For now, we turn our attention to the implications of Monday's big slate, one that included another strong line from rookie Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons. Thompson, a free agent in 60% of ESPN men's basketball leagues, is averaging more than 10 boards to go with 2.5 blocks per night, signaling atypical value from the wing in Motown.
For the Utah Jazz, the experiment to have Talen Horton-Tucker serve as a key playmaker for the team continues, with the versatile combo guard delivering eight dimes and a full line. "THT" is a free agent in well over 90% of leagues.
Shifting to Tuesday's spooky three-game schedule, let's discuss a few key notes from each contest.
The New York Knicks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. We feature a versatile shooting source from Cleveland in our streaming section below, while the continued expansion of RJ Barrett's offensive repertoire remains compelling.
It's always interesting to consider the San Antonio Spurs, especially facing the Phoenix Suns in a matchup that could at least offer a few possessions pairing Victor Wembanyama against Kevin Durant. Bradley Beal has been ruled out (back), while Devin Booker (foot) is listed as doubtful.
The Clippers figure to run out a tight rotation in the wake of the deal with the Sixers, boosting the immediate value of Russell Westbrook for tonight's tilt with the Orlando Magic. Markelle Fultz is coming off of a strong line last night against the Lakers and is delivering top-100 value through the first week.
Tuesday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.
Mitchell Robinson, C, Knicks (rostered in 31.1% of ESPN leagues): The Cavs have ruled out Jarrett Allen for tonight's game, raising the rebounding ceiling for Robinson, who has averaged 14 pulls over the past two games. The rim-protection rates remain elite, so there's a big line awaiting those who stream Robinson.
Max Strus, SG/SF, Cavaliers (37.7%): Since arriving in Ohio, Strus has strutted his way some stellar production. Not only is he hitting from beyond the arc, but his rebounding and playmaking rates have soared, as well.
Zach Collins, PF/C, Spurs (21.9%): This versatile big can build busy box scores with contributions across several categories. The Suns' shallow frontcourt offers Collins a nice series of matchups to flash his fantasy-friendly skillset.
Projections and Analytics
BPI and fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
7:30 p.m. ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
Injury Report:
Knicks: None reported
Cavaliers: None reported
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 42.2 FPTS (24.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.2 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 38.4 FPTS (19.3 pts, 9.0 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 33.9 FPTS (21.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 23.2 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Mitchell Robinson, C: 21.9 FPTS (8.1 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.4 blk)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 19.4 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 14.0 FPTS (5.1 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 34.4 FPTS (20.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.3 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 29.6 FPTS (15.5 pts, 9.4 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.6 blk)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 29.4 FPTS (13.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.3 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 22.9 FPTS (12.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 16.2 FPTS (6.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns
10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix
Injury Report:
Spurs: None reported
Suns: Devin Booker, (GTD - Foot); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 34.2 FPTS (19.6 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 31.1 FPTS (15.8 pts, 12.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 29.3 FPTS (17.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 26.5 FPTS (12.6 pts, 6.5 reb, 3.3 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 21.8 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.1 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 21.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Suns projections:
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 44.8 FPTS (30.6 pts, 8.5 reb, 4.2 ast)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 25.0 FPTS (10.7 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 22.6 FPTS (13.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Yuta Watanabe, SF: 19.3 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
Grayson Allen, SG: 17.6 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Josh Okogie, SG/SF: 17.0 FPTS (7.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jordan Goodwin, PG/SG: 16.6 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.2 ast)
Orlando Magic at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Injury Report:
Magic: None reported
Clippers: Filip Petrusev, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Ivica Zubac, (GTD - Quadriceps); James Harden, (GTD - Personal); Norman Powell, (GTD - Foot); P.J. Tucker, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Suspension); Terance Mann, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 29.8 FPTS (17.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 24.6 FPTS (14.9 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.3 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 24.3 FPTS (12.6 pts, 7.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 23.4 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
Markelle Fultz, PG/SG: 19.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.2 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 18.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 15.1 FPTS (6.7 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.3 ast)
Clippers projections:
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 49.2 FPTS (28.7 pts, 8.4 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 46.4 FPTS (29.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 39.7 FPTS (18.4 pts, 7.8 reb, 8.3 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 25.6 FPTS (16.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Bones Hyland, PG/SG: 23.7 FPTS (13.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 22.9 FPTS (11.4 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Mason Plumlee, C: 16.5 FPTS (6.2 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.6 ast)