Fantasy basketball tips for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

A Friday evening filled with technicolor tournament courts delivered some amazing NBA action. Is the tournament incentivizing or motivating players? It's too early to say, but it was fun to see the Golden State Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic showdown (sans Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), while the New York Knicks nearly upset the host Milwaukee Bucks thanks to a rousing comeback.

The fantasy story from Friday focuses on the continued ascents of Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe for the Portland Trail Blazers. Sharpe remains an electric scorer, while Brogdon nearly notched a triple-double in downing the Memphis Grizzlies and is still a free agent in roughly a third of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Pivoting to Saturday's eight-game slate, we begin with a marquee matinee that features the Phoenix Suns visiting the Philadelphia 76ers. The key injury note is, unsurprisingly, the continued absence of Bradley Beal, who is listed as out due to lingering back issues. Devin Booker, however, appears ready to go. For the 76ers, it will be an intriguing look at their new-look rotation in the wake of the James Harden blockbuster. The only player the 76ers acquired in that deal listed as out is Nicolas Batum, who remains sidelined with a personal matter. Watch closely for how many minutes Robert Covington logs in a system he fits well.

Looking to the evening, there is a wily veteran forward from the Charlotte Hornets we like for streaming purposes in the section below. They visit the Indiana Pacers in a game that claims an awesome, slate-high total of 238.5 points. You'll want to find ways to get into this fantasy-friendly contest.

Saturday's Team Stream

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Jalen Johnson, SF, Hawks (rostered in 34.6% of ESPN leagues)

There aren't many players sustaining two stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while also delivering awesome scoring efficiency, but Johnson is one of them. The Hawks badly needed an athletic scoring forward to emerge in the wake of dealing John Collins and they just might have already found him.

Gordon Hayward, SF, Hornets (40.8%)

Availability and durability have long been the main concern regarding Hayward, as he's often productive when active. Guess what? He's active and healthy and playing more than 32 MPG this season in an effective playmaking role from the wing for a Charlotte team in need of his contributions given the roster's shallow nature at this position. The lofty point total tonight against a fast Pacers team adds to the upside.

Dillon Brooks, SG/SF, Rockets (17%)

Antics aside, Brooks has been a boon to the Rockets' rotation thus far. While he's not going to sustain his white-hot shooting efficiency, the five steals he just collected last time out reveals added value in the two-way sense for tonight's matchup with the up-tempo Kings.

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF, Nets (9.2%)

The Nets still have a large collection of 3-and-D forwards to choose from, yet the recent injury issues Cam Johnson has dealt with adds some clarity to the pecking order.

"DFS" is a trusted name for the coaching staff and should, as he has in every game this season, earn at least 30 minutes of burn against the Celtics tonight.