Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

By Steve Alexander

Sunday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Eric Gordon, SG/SF, Suns (9.5% rostered in ESPN leagues): If Devin Booker (ankle) and Bradley Beal (back) are out again, Gordon should start and see another heavy dose of action. He played 34 minutes and scored 13 points on Saturday, while guys like Grayson Allen and Keita Bates-Diop could also be in the starting unit again if the B-Brothers are in street clothes. Gordon had a pair of 20-point games to end October and hit seven 3-pointers over that two-game span. It wouldn't be surprising to see him have another good outing against the Pistons today.

Cedi Osman, SF, Spurs (1.9% rostered): With Devin Vassell's (groin) status in doubt, several Spurs will have an opportunity for extra minutes on Sunday. Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham should all get a boost and it wouldn't be surprising to see Branham get the start. But I'm most intrigued by Osman, who has scored in double figures in four of his five games this season off the bench. He also generally contributes with 3-pointers, steals and blocks and could do some damage if he can get 30 minutes.

Gary Payton II, SG, Warriors (1.6%): If Klay Thompson (groin) is out for the Dubs, Payton will have a chance for success and has been getting decent run of late. He's played at least 20 minutes in three straight games and while he hasn't scored much, he does have four steals, nine rebounds and three 3-pointers over that stretch. He's not a must-have streamer by any means, but could be a sneaky play if Thompson is in street clothes.

David Roddy, PF, Grizzlies (0.6%): Roddy started over Xavier Tillman on Friday against the Blazers and played 32 minutes, finishing with 16 points and three rebounds on 8-of-14 shooting. He didn't do anything else, but he had a blocked shot in each of his three previous games and should get plenty of minutes again in Sunday's rematch against Portland. He also hit three 3-pointers in an earlier game this season.

Theo Maledon, PG, Hornets (rostered in 0.1%): Maledon has done next to nothing this season and the Hornets have rarely turned to their bench for production. But Terry Rozier (groin) doesn't appear likely to play and Maledon is the bench guard they've used the most thus far. He's a long shot for success but is at least worth a look in case the Hornets turn to him, but keep an eye on who they elect to start on Sunday before making any streaming decisions.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons

3 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.7 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons: Alec Burks, (GTD - Forearm); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Suns projections:

Pistons projections:

Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs

3:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Raptors by 3.8 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Groin); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (OUT - Groin)

Raptors projections:

Spurs projections:

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

6 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 0.4 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Klay Thompson, (GTD - Groin)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 8.6 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); James Bouknight, (GTD - Knee); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Groin); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Foot); Markieff Morris, (GTD - Illness); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Hornets projections:

Mavericks projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Blazers by 0.7 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Ankle); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); John Konchar, (OUT - Hip); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Blazers: Toumani Camara, (GTD - Wrist); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Grizzlies projections:

Blazers projections:

