Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

By Steve Alexander

Saturday's four-game slate saw the Magic dump the Bucks, who were once again without Damian Lillard (calf). Markelle Fultz was a late scratch due to left knee tendinitis and Anthony Black struggled with just two points and three dimes in his first NBA start.

The Heat took care of the Hawks as they continue to run a piecemeal team out there and a rookie named Jaime Jaquez Jr. started and hit 8-of-17 shots and two triples for 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal. He was a hit in DFS and had a career night with Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (personal) both out. The Heat play again on Sunday, but only play three times next week, so I don't know that Jaquez is worth picking up. At the very least, he's worth monitoring closely.

The Celtics handled the Raptors and held Scottie Barnes in check with solid defense and a balanced offense, while the Cavaliers disposed of the Warriors in Oakland as things got chippy between Donovan Mitchell and Draymond Green, who was ejected early. All five Cavs starters scored in double figures and Caris LeVert scored 22 off the bench while Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points in the loss.

Sunday features 11 games and we'll be able to watch hoops from noon all the way through to 1 a.m ET on Monday morning. The Hornets visit the Knicks in the Garden to start the festivities and the Blazers close out the evening with a late-night visit to the Lakers. The Sixers will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. against the Pacers on Sunday and until further notice after he was hit by a car on Saturday night. He's stable, but will likely miss significant time. We wish Oubre a speedy recovery. In the meantime, Furkan Korkmaz could be a sneaky pickup.

Sunday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Grayson Allen, SG, Suns (9.3% rostered in ESPN leagues): With Devin Booker (calf) and Bradley Beal (back) both gimpy for the Suns, Allen is coming off a couple of big games. He blew up for 26 points, eight rebounds, one steal, two blocks and eight 3-pointers against the Bulls on Wednesday and had eight points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one 3-pointer before fouling out on Friday against the Lakers. However, he's only a fantasy lock if on Sunday if both Booker and Beal are out.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF, Heat (2.2% rostered): Jimmy Butler remains a game-time call due to personal issues. If he's out, Jaquez could make some more noise. Jaquez had 20 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and two 3-pointers in 38 minutes on Saturday night and could play a solid role again on Sunday. Duncan Robinson (3.8%) is also a sneaky play as he will continue to fill in for Tyler Herro (ankle) as long as he's out for the Heat.

Skylar Mays, SG, Blazers (2.2%): With Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) out for the Blazers, Mays could make an impact for a few weeks. Mays got loose for 18 points, two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals on Wednesday night against the Kings and will look to do it again on Sunday against the Lakers in the late game.

Jordan Hawkins, SG, Pelicans (7.7%): Hawkins is filling in for CJ McCollum (lung) and has scored in double figures in four straight games, highlighted by a 31-point performance against the Nuggets last Monday. He's averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.2 3-pointers in five November games for the struggling Pelicans, who have now lost four straight contests.

Reggie Jackson, PG, Nuggets (5.2%): The Nuggets visit the defenseless Rockets on Sunday and Jackson will once again start for Jamal Murray (hamstring). Jackson went off for 20 points, six assists and three 3-pointers against the Warriors on Wednesday and should be primed for another 30-plus minute night given Murray's absence. He's a strong DFS play and worth a look if you need a healthy point guard in any league on Sunday.

Lonnie Walker IV, SG/SF, Nets (14.9%): Walker is getting run for the injured Nets and had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three 3-pointers off the bench against the Celtics on Friday in just 20 minutes. Walker is averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 3-pointers over his last three games as he continues to fill in for high-scoring Cam Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (hip).

Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, Pistons (13.4%): Jalen Duren won't play on Sunday due to his ankle injury so Stewart should be in line for plenty of minutes against the Bulls. Stewart had 10 points, six rebounds, one block and two 3-pointers against the Sixers on Friday -- a game in which Duren played. "Beef Stew" is quietly knocking down 3.8 3-pointers in six November games, all of which were losses for the Pistons.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

12 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks by 8.7 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Hamstring); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Knicks: None reported

Hornets projections:

Knicks projections:

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets

3 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets by 6.9 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards projections:

Nets projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at LA Clippers

3:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers by 8.6 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Toe); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Grizzlies projections:

Clippers projections:

Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers

6 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers by 5.2 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back)

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Undisclosed); Patrick Beverley, (GTD - Neck)

Pacers projections:

76ers projections:

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

7 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls by 6.3 in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Alec Burks, (GTD - Forearm); Jaden Ivey, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger)

Pistons projections:

Bulls projections:

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

7 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 2.4 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets projections:

Rockets projections:

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.7 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Lower Leg); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks projections:

Pelicans projections:

Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

7 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Heat by 3.3 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Personal); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)

Spurs: Tre Jones, (GTD - Hamstring)

Heat projections:

Spurs projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

8 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.6 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (GTD - Back)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (GTD - Calf); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder projections:

Suns projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors by 3 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Illness); Naz Reid, (GTD - Neck); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: None reported

Timberwolves projections:

Warriors projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers by 6.3 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Ish Wainright, (GTD - Calf); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Lakers projections: