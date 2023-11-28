Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

By Jim McCormick

Monday's five-game schedule featured a no-show from the Los Angeles Lakers and some star performances from the Philadelphia Sixers' high-scoring duo, but when we focus the lens on fantasy outcomes, a rookie for the Utah Jazz is highlighted.

Keyonte George has averaged nearly seven assists in his nine starts for the Jazz this season. Last night he flashed some scoring potential with a career-high 19 points in a close win over the New Orleans Pelicans. George has scored at least 15 points in three straight games and clearly has the trust of the Jazz staff. However it's taking longer for fantasy managers to buy in; he is still a free agent in 90% of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

We also saw a unique renaissance showing from Denver Nuggets big man DeAndre Jordan, who started in place of Nikola Jokic (rest). Jordan posted a massive double-double in an upset win over his former team, the LA Clippers. However, he is not the player I'd target from that roster, as fellow former Clippers Reggie Jackson (7.7%) is the name to grab from this roster amid the absence of Jamal Murray. It's also time to roster Jaden Ivey (39.5%), as he has regained Monty Williams' trust and has put together a series of huge box scores recently.

Looking at Tuesday's eight-game slate, a trio of games stand above the rest in regard to the blend of lofty point totals and tight spreads. This combination suggests lots of offense and if the spreads prove accurate, competitive games that often include heavy minutes for the top players in respective rotations.

Editor's Picks NBA betting: Six picks for Tuesday Eric Moody

We begin with the Atlanta Hawks visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers in a contest with a 236.5-point total and a line hovering around four points. We continue to like several streaming candidates from the Hawks (more on that below), especially in the wake of Jalen Johnson's unfortunate injury.

The battle of Texas ensues in Dallas with the Mavericks hosting the Rockets in a game with, you guessed it, a nice total (231.5) and reasonable line (Mavericks -4.5). Several players from this one are included in the Stream Team section. Finally, a budding rivalry between the Kings and Warriors takes place in Sacramento. This one has the highest total (237.5) of the night and the Kings' rotation offers a few names of interest.

Tonight's injury report reveals a few actionable updates; Kristaps Porzingis will sit for the Boston Celtics, elevating frontcourt mate Al Horford to the streaming tier. The Hornets list LaMelo Ball as doubtful due a recent ankle injury. Rookie Brandon Miller (54.6%) and Gordon Hayward (48.8%) should see elevated playmaking roles.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft.

Sign up today!

Gordon Hayward, SF/PF, Hornets (48.8%)

The Hornets' scoring has dipped lately, with LaMelo Ball injured. Expect Hayward to run offensive sets fairly often on Tuesday, a trend that should lead to an increase in assist opportunities. If the Hornets can score effectively, fantasy managers will have a big win with Hayward.

Al Horford, PF/C, Boston Celtics (14.7%)

Kristaps Porzingis is ruled out for Tuesday, giving Al Horford the opportunity to get more run. The Celtics face a Chicago Bulls frontcourt that could struggle with Horford's ability to stretch the floor. His passing and defensive savvy are always present, so expect a full box score to emerge from Horford.

Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, (21.0%) and De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, (17.9%), Atlanta Hawks

Bey and Hunter are seeing more minutes and touches since Jalen Johnson went down. Johnson will be sidelined for several weeks with a wrist injury, so Bey and Hunter are two streaming candidate that could emerge long-term additions for your fantasy roster. Bey is the better rebounding option, while Hunter can deliver more versatile stat lines.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (25.9%)

Hardaway has enjoyed an incredible amount of shooting volume and success early in this season. He ranks fourth in the NBA in 3-point attempts and fifth in 3-poiners made. While there isn't a ton of production past that, Hardaway has shown he can still be special.

Dillon Brooks, SG/SF, Houston Rockets (17.7%)

Brooks is listed as probable to play Tuesday night and should bring plenty of statistical production to the floor. Even when his shot isn't falling, he offers enough rebounding and steal potential to merit a streaming slot.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET, TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.9 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot)

Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Illness); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Ankle); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Calf)

Bulls projections:

Celtics projections:

Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets by 3.5 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Nets: Cam Thomas, (GTD - Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Leg); Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Ankle); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Raptors projections:

Nets projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 2.1 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Dean Wade, (OUT - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET, Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Bucks by 1.7 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Achilles)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Thumb); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Back); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Ankle); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks projections:

Heat projections:

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks by 9.2 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: James Bouknight, (GTD - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Nick Richards, (OUT - Concussion); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: None reported

Hornets projections:

Knicks projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.9 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 5.1 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Hip); Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Thumb); Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Knee); Tari Eason, (GTD - Leg); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Back); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Rockets projections:

Mavericks projections:

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings by 0.4 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: None reported

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Keon Ellis, (GTD - Ankle); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors projections:

Kings projections: