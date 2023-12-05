Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

The Pacers outpaced the Celtics with a massive second half in Monday's upset home win. The Pelicans also delivered an underdog moment in slowing down the Kings. New Orleans got production all over the rotation, confirming you'll want to roster those emergent wings Herbert Jones (49.4%) and Trey Murphy III (19.1%) in basically any formats. Both were critical in last night's win for a New Orleans team that now ranks third in the NBA in net rating over the past 10 games. Are the Pelicans the value pick in the Western play-in bracket now?

Tuesday's two-game play-in tournament stage opens with the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks hosting the New York Knicks. The point totals for tonight's games are lower than Monday's, but the games still present some strong streaming angles.