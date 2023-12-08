Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Friday's games

The Pacers held off the Bucks on Thursday behind another monster game from Tyrese Haliburton, who along with LeBron James is among the favorites to win the In-Season Tournament MVP award. While all the talk is focusing on the fact that Haliburton has averaged 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.0 3-pointers and 0.0 turnovers over his last two games, his last five are almost equally as impressive, as he's totaled 156 points, 56 assists and just six turnovers.

The Pacers will face the Lakers in the Finals on Saturday night in Vegas after LeBron James and company ran the Pelicans out of the gym on Thursday, 133-89. LeBron scored 30 and hit 9-of-12 shots, completing a 3-point play to start the game, and Anthony Davis came through with 16 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the easy win.

Friday features a massive 13-game slate and ESPN will have the Clippers at Utah at 10:00 p.m. Utah is coming off an ugly 147-97 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday and will have their hands full with the Clippers, who have won three of their last four.

Jalen Suggs suffered an ankle sprain on Wednesday and I doubt he plays tonight, clearing the way for another point guard in Orlando to get some big numbers against the lowly Pistons (see below). Games of intrigue for Friday night include the Knicks at Boston for the return of Kristaps Porzingis (calf), Cleveland at Miami, the Warriors visiting Oklahoma City, and the up-and-coming Rockets and Alperen Sengun visiting Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Lastly, Luka Doncic is coming off a monster first-half triple-double and his Mavericks square up against Anfernee Simons and the Blazers; that should be a fun one to watch.

Friday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Cole Anthony, PG, Magic (41.4% rostered in ESPN leagues): Jalen Suggs (ankle) is very iffy tonight and I don't think he'll play. That should mean a ton of minutes for Anthony and he had 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, two blocks and a 3-pointer in 32 minutes on Wednesday, taking over after Suggs went down. He'll be a very popular play in DFS.

Coby White, PG/SG, Bulls (41%): I don't think we'll see Zach LaVine (foot) in a Bulls uniform again and White has been playing very well of late, returning third-round fantasy value over the last two weeks. He's literally the only point guard still standing in Chicago and should get all the minutes he can handle against a Spurs team that plays very little defense.

Orlando Robinson, C, Heat (0.5%): Bam Adebayo (hip) remains out for the Heat and Robinson started and racked up 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, a block and two 3-pointers in 33 minutes on Wednesday. While we can't guarantee he plays that well again, he should get at least 30 minutes to make something happen. Additionally, Caleb Martin is worth a look after he started for the Heat on Wednesday and went off for 24 points, 12 rebounds and four 3-pointers.

Eric Gordon, SG/SF, Suns (19.9%): Kevin Durant (ankle), Bradley Beal (back) and Grayson Allen (groin) are all out against the Kings tonight. Devin Booker should go absolutely ballistic, while Gordon should get all the outside shots he wants tonight. I wouldn't be surprised if he scores 30 if his shot is falling. Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop could also make some noise in Phoenix tonight.

Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, Pistons (10.4%): Jalen Duren will miss a couple weeks with a sprained ankle, which is a crushing blow to his fantasy managers, and also a blessing for Stewart. He played well the last time Duren was out and is also a sneaky source of 3-pointers, hitting at least one in all but two games this season. Ausar Thompson, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman should also see a boost with Duren on the sidelines for the next few weeks.

Jabari Walker, PF, Blazers (0.5%): Jerami Grant (concussion) is out and Deandre Ayton (knee) is doubtful. Walker had 12 points and a decent line before fouling out in just 22 minutes on Wednesday but will get another chance at stardom tonight. Duop Reath and Toumani Camara are also worth a streaming look given all the injuries.



Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Magic in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (GTD - Shoulder); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Trae Young, (GTD - Illness); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

76ers: None reported

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (NA - Calf)

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Heat in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Knee); Caris LeVert, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Groin); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Back); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (GTD - Knee); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Eye); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Thunder: None reported

8:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Bulls in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Illness); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Spurs: None reported

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Jock Landale, (OUT - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle)

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Knee); Colby Jones, (OUT - Back); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Grayson Allen, (OUT - Groin); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

10 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Thigh); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Shoulder); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Hamstring)

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Concussion); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

