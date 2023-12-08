Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Friday's games
The Pacers held off the Bucks on Thursday behind another monster game from Tyrese Haliburton, who along with LeBron James is among the favorites to win the In-Season Tournament MVP award. While all the talk is focusing on the fact that Haliburton has averaged 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.0 3-pointers and 0.0 turnovers over his last two games, his last five are almost equally as impressive, as he's totaled 156 points, 56 assists and just six turnovers.
The Pacers will face the Lakers in the Finals on Saturday night in Vegas after LeBron James and company ran the Pelicans out of the gym on Thursday, 133-89. LeBron scored 30 and hit 9-of-12 shots, completing a 3-point play to start the game, and Anthony Davis came through with 16 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the easy win.
Friday features a massive 13-game slate and ESPN will have the Clippers at Utah at 10:00 p.m. Utah is coming off an ugly 147-97 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday and will have their hands full with the Clippers, who have won three of their last four.
Jalen Suggs suffered an ankle sprain on Wednesday and I doubt he plays tonight, clearing the way for another point guard in Orlando to get some big numbers against the lowly Pistons (see below). Games of intrigue for Friday night include the Knicks at Boston for the return of Kristaps Porzingis (calf), Cleveland at Miami, the Warriors visiting Oklahoma City, and the up-and-coming Rockets and Alperen Sengun visiting Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
Lastly, Luka Doncic is coming off a monster first-half triple-double and his Mavericks square up against Anfernee Simons and the Blazers; that should be a fun one to watch.
Friday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Cole Anthony, PG, Magic (41.4% rostered in ESPN leagues): Jalen Suggs (ankle) is very iffy tonight and I don't think he'll play. That should mean a ton of minutes for Anthony and he had 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, two blocks and a 3-pointer in 32 minutes on Wednesday, taking over after Suggs went down. He'll be a very popular play in DFS.
Coby White, PG/SG, Bulls (41%): I don't think we'll see Zach LaVine (foot) in a Bulls uniform again and White has been playing very well of late, returning third-round fantasy value over the last two weeks. He's literally the only point guard still standing in Chicago and should get all the minutes he can handle against a Spurs team that plays very little defense.
Orlando Robinson, C, Heat (0.5%): Bam Adebayo (hip) remains out for the Heat and Robinson started and racked up 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, a block and two 3-pointers in 33 minutes on Wednesday. While we can't guarantee he plays that well again, he should get at least 30 minutes to make something happen. Additionally, Caleb Martin is worth a look after he started for the Heat on Wednesday and went off for 24 points, 12 rebounds and four 3-pointers.
Eric Gordon, SG/SF, Suns (19.9%): Kevin Durant (ankle), Bradley Beal (back) and Grayson Allen (groin) are all out against the Kings tonight. Devin Booker should go absolutely ballistic, while Gordon should get all the outside shots he wants tonight. I wouldn't be surprised if he scores 30 if his shot is falling. Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop could also make some noise in Phoenix tonight.
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, Pistons (10.4%): Jalen Duren will miss a couple weeks with a sprained ankle, which is a crushing blow to his fantasy managers, and also a blessing for Stewart. He played well the last time Duren was out and is also a sneaky source of 3-pointers, hitting at least one in all but two games this season. Ausar Thompson, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman should also see a boost with Duren on the sidelines for the next few weeks.
Jabari Walker, PF, Blazers (0.5%): Jerami Grant (concussion) is out and Deandre Ayton (knee) is doubtful. Walker had 12 points and a decent line before fouling out in just 22 minutes on Wednesday but will get another chance at stardom tonight. Duop Reath and Toumani Camara are also worth a streaming look given all the injuries.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Raptors in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 42.4 FPTS (19.6 pts, 8.3 reb, 5.1 ast)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 38.5 FPTS (22.0 pts, 6.6 reb, 5.1 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 33.4 FPTS (16.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 6.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 26.6 FPTS (11.8 pts, 8.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 25.8 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 17.1 FPTS (7.7 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (10.1 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Hornets projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 39.9 FPTS (21.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 32.8 FPTS (19.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.7 ast)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 27.4 FPTS (13.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 4.3 ast)
Mark Williams, C: 23.1 FPTS (10.7 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 21.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 17.1 FPTS (10.0 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
James Bouknight, SG: 14.4 FPTS (7.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando
BPI Projection: Magic in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (GTD - Shoulder); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)
Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 39.3 FPTS (24.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 7.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 30.3 FPTS (20.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.2 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Killian Hayes, PG: 22.5 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 22.5 FPTS (10.7 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 20.8 FPTS (12.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Isaiah Livers, SF/PF: 12.8 FPTS (6.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 42.6 FPTS (25.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 38.9 FPTS (24.3 pts, 6.8 reb, 5.7 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 31.8 FPTS (17.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.8 ast)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 24.8 FPTS (14.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 21.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.1 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 18.1 FPTS (7.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
Joe Ingles, SF: 17.6 FPTS (5.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.6 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
BPI Projection: 76ers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Trae Young, (GTD - Illness); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)
76ers: None reported
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 48.5 FPTS (28.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 8.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 40.6 FPTS (21.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 27.9 FPTS (13.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 25.8 FPTS (12.2 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.6 blk)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 24.7 FPTS (14.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 23.8 FPTS (13.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 20.2 FPTS (9.1 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 54.5 FPTS (31.9 pts, 10.4 reb, 6.8 ast, 1.9 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 47.3 FPTS (26.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 34.2 FPTS (18.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.9 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 25.2 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 22.3 FPTS (13.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 0.8 ast)
Robert Covington, SF/PF: 15.8 FPTS (6.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 14.5 FPTS (6.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 0.9 ast)
Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York
BPI Projection: Nets in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf)
Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 45.8 FPTS (27.1 pts, 6.9 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 32.1 FPTS (20.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 27.8 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 4.2 ast)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 26.4 FPTS (12.1 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 23.2 FPTS (10.7 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.5 blk)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 17.9 FPTS (9.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.5 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 17.1 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 40.6 FPTS (23.0 pts, 6.0 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 34.6 FPTS (14.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 29.4 FPTS (19.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 26.8 FPTS (12.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 23.9 FPTS (10.7 pts, 8.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.3 blk)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 21.4 FPTS (9.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Day'Ron Sharpe, C: 16.7 FPTS (7.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 0.9 ast)
New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston
BPI Projection: Celtics in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Knicks: None reported
Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (NA - Calf)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 42.8 FPTS (25.6 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 40.3 FPTS (22.8 pts, 9.5 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 23.2 FPTS (15.6 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Mitchell Robinson, C: 20.2 FPTS (7.6 pts, 9.0 reb, 0.8 ast, 1.4 blk)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 19.7 FPTS (10.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 17.9 FPTS (5.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.9 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 15.6 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 45.2 FPTS (26.7 pts, 8.2 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 36.4 FPTS (21.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 30.9 FPTS (12.8 pts, 6.9 reb, 4.9 ast)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 27.8 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 25.3 FPTS (13.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.8 ast)
Al Horford, PF/C: 18.3 FPTS (4.7 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 15.5 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 0.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat
8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami
BPI Projection: Heat in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Knee); Caris LeVert, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Groin); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Back); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 47.0 FPTS (26.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 34.1 FPTS (16.5 pts, 10.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Darius Garland, PG: 32.1 FPTS (19.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.7 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 31.6 FPTS (14.3 pts, 5.3 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 29.0 FPTS (14.1 pts, 8.4 reb, 2.4 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 14.1 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 14.0 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 41.8 FPTS (25.9 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 29.0 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 26.8 FPTS (14.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 26.0 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.4 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 25.3 FPTS (10.9 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 23.2 FPTS (13.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Orlando Robinson, C: 19.4 FPTS (10.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis
BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (GTD - Knee); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle)
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Eye); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 42.3 FPTS (25.1 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 37.3 FPTS (20.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 28.4 FPTS (14.1 pts, 12.0 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.0 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 26.9 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 18.5 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 18.3 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.9 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 15.3 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.2 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 39.0 FPTS (22.3 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 27.1 FPTS (17.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 blk)
Santi Aldama, PF: 24.1 FPTS (12.0 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
David Roddy, PF: 18.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 16.5 FPTS (7.2 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Xavier Tillman, PF/C: 14.8 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Derrick Rose, PG: 12.8 FPTS (6.5 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
BPI Projection: Thunder in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)
Thunder: None reported
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 45.0 FPTS (27.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.4 ast, 4.7 3PM)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 26.0 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 24.4 FPTS (10.2 pts, 6.1 reb, 4.4 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 22.5 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.5 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 22.1 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Chris Paul, PG: 20.0 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
Kevon Looney, PF/C: 19.1 FPTS (7.0 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 57.2 FPTS (29.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 6.0 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 30.7 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.7 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 26.7 FPTS (12.6 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.9 blk)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 19.3 FPTS (10.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 2.9 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 18.7 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 17.4 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 16.0 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs
8:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
BPI Projection: Bulls in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Illness); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Knee); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)
Spurs: None reported
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 40.9 FPTS (24.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.3 ast)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 36.8 FPTS (17.2 pts, 9.5 reb, 3.7 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 33.9 FPTS (18.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 22.1 FPTS (12.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 19.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 17.8 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 16.6 FPTS (8.0 pts, 5.9 reb, 0.5 ast)
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 32.8 FPTS (16.3 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 27.3 FPTS (16.0 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 25.0 FPTS (14.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 24.5 FPTS (11.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 3.3 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 22.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.4 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 16.8 FPTS (6.3 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.9 ast)
Cedi Osman, SF: 15.5 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Jock Landale, (OUT - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 41.1 FPTS (21.1 pts, 9.6 reb, 5.1 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 39.9 FPTS (17.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 7.9 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 31.4 FPTS (19.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 27.0 FPTS (13.3 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 21.6 FPTS (13.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Tari Eason, SF: 17.7 FPTS (8.1 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Aaron Holiday, PG: 13.3 FPTS (5.6 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 57.8 FPTS (27.4 pts, 11.7 reb, 8.5 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 31.6 FPTS (16.7 pts, 7.2 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 27.9 FPTS (13.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 27.3 FPTS (13.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.3 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 24.4 FPTS (12.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 23.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.8 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 15.3 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
BPI Projection: Suns in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Chris Duarte, (GTD - Knee); Colby Jones, (OUT - Back); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)
Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Grayson Allen, (OUT - Groin); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 47.7 FPTS (28.9 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 39.6 FPTS (18.0 pts, 11.3 reb, 6.3 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 25.1 FPTS (12.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 22.3 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 22.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 19.3 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 14.7 FPTS (6.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, SG/SF: 50.4 FPTS (31.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 7.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 30.3 FPTS (13.5 pts, 10.0 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.7 blk)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 29.0 FPTS (15.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jordan Goodwin, PG/SG: 21.3 FPTS (10.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Drew Eubanks, PF: 18.7 FPTS (8.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.5 blk)
Keita Bates-Diop, SF: 18.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Josh Okogie, SG/SF: 17.4 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
LA Clippers at Utah Jazz
10 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee)
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Thigh); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Shoulder); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Hamstring)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 43.4 FPTS (23.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 41.3 FPTS (22.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 37.2 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 26.7 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.2 ast)
Ivica Zubac, C: 25.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 9.0 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.5 blk)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 18.0 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.6 ast)
Joshua Primo, SG: 15.7 FPTS (5.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.9 ast)
Jazz projections:
John Collins, PF: 27.2 FPTS (15.8 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 22.0 FPTS (13.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.8 ast)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 21.6 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 19.6 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.7 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 19.5 FPTS (7.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.5 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 19.0 FPTS (9.3 pts, 7.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.0 blk)
Omer Yurtseven, C: 18.6 FPTS (8.1 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Concussion); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 57.7 FPTS (34.0 pts, 8.5 reb, 8.5 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 45.4 FPTS (26.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 24.3 FPTS (14.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 23.0 FPTS (12.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Dante Exum, PG: 15.4 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Seth Curry, PG/SG: 14.0 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 13.7 FPTS (8.2 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Blazers projections:
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 36.4 FPTS (19.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 31.5 FPTS (19.5 pts, 5.1 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 30.1 FPTS (17.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 26.7 FPTS (12.2 pts, 9.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Skylar Mays, PG/SG: 20.5 FPTS (9.2 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.9 ast)
Jabari Walker, PF: 19.7 FPTS (10.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 16.3 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.5 ast)