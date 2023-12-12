Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

With 26 teams in action on Monday, we saw a number of meaningful fantasy outcomes.

Coby White scored 33 points in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and is now averaging 23.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.6 APG, and 4.9 3PM (no, really) over his past 10 games. He is still a free agent in roughly half of ESPN men's basketball leagues, and his ascent could be real for a team that appears ready to move on from Zach LaVine.

Caleb Martin (6.6%) and Duncan Robinson (13.6%) were brilliant the Miami Heat's victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Gordon Hayward (49.5%) kept filling up the box score for a Hornets team that remains desperate for creation without LaMelo Ball. Is your group text still talking about Keyonte George's scoring eruption? Maybe, just maybe, we should pay attention to Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (56.9%), who dropped a career-high 40 points in Monday night's loss to Denver.

The lasting fantasy news is likely Mitchell Robinson's long-term ankle injury. The big man will miss more than two months of action, shifting starting status and tons of rebounding and defensive opportunities to Isaiah Hartenstein (1.8%), who has averaged 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and nearly four assists over the past week.

Monday's wave of games gives way to a five-game Tuesday slate. The night appears competitive in that three of these contests have point spreads of 3.5 or fewer. A tighter spread can inform us that rotations are likely more reliable and predictable, while a double-digit line can serve to shift expectations for both sides of a matchup.

All three of these aforementioned games, the Los Angeles Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings at Los Angles Clippers have the same exact total of 234.5 points at ESPN BET. With Boston positioned as massive a favorite over a depleted Cleveland roster and the sluggish total for the Denver Nuggets against the Chicago Bulls (218.5), I'm focusing a good bit of my streaming attention on that trio of Western Conference contests.

The Mavericks are an interesting rotation for fantasy purposes in that matchup against the in-season champs, especially with the renaissance we're seeing from Dante Exum (2.2%). The 2014 lottery pick has averaged 19.5 points with strong peripherals over the past two games with Kyrie Irving out.

The rest of the slate features plug-and-play options that we detail in the Stream Team below.

Tuesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Eric Gordon, SG/SF, Phoenix Suns (20.7%)

Gordon loves the spin of his own shot and should get his buckets against a Warriors crew that is missing its best point-of-attack defender to injury.

Coby White, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (49.7%)

White is the top streaming endorsement of the slate, given his major surge in scoring, shooting and playmaking volume. With the Nuggets also on the second leg of a back-to-back, White could get loose from beyond the arc.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings (33.0%)

Monk has served as the Kings' key scorer and playmaker off the bench. He averaged 7.5 APG over the past week and should be busy against an older Clippers crew Tuesday night.

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (11.5%)

Perhaps Kuminga's recent big line against the Thunder was an outlier and not some sign of momentum. Whatever the case, it's worth finding out with a player who is earning more work and faces a Suns frontcourt that lacks the athleticism to keep up with him.

Dereck Lively II, C, Dallas Mavericks (19.6%)

Lively has earned consecutive days on the stream team thanks to Monday night's massive double-double in Memphis and a nice matchup Tuesday night against a savvy Golden State frontcourt. If you don't need a guard like Exum, Lively is a strong streaming candidate.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Knee); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Ankle)

Celtics: None reported

Cavaliers projections:

Celtics projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (NA - Hip); Jarred Vanderbilt, (NA - Back); LeBron James, (NA - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Back)

Mavericks: Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps); Grant Williams, (GTD - Knee); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Back); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)

Lakers projections:

Mavericks projections:

Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jay Huff, (GTD - Leg)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Illness); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Nuggets projections:

Bulls projections:

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Chris Paul, (GTD - Illness); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Suns: Kevin Durant, (GTD - Ankle); Grayson Allen, (OUT - Groin); Nassir Little, (OUT - Concussion); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Suns projections:

Sacramento Kings at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Bones Hyland, (NA - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hip); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

Clippers projections: