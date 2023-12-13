Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

While it was disturbing to learn on Tuesday that Kevin Durant (ankle) would miss another game and Bam Adebayo (hip) is out indefinitely, it was nice to see Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luka Doncic all ball out in a close Dallas Mavericks win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Kristaps Porzingis, Coby White, Reggie Jackson and Nikola Vucevic also went off for their respective teams while Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter for the Denver Nuggets, essentially ruining fantasy dreams across the landscape. Additionally, we finally saw Bradley Beal return for the Phoenix Suns and then there was Draymond Green's flailing slap/punch to the neck of Jusuf Nurkic. A long suspension is coming, although it was weird to see him actually apologize for the act, even though he didn't offer Nurkic a helping hand on the court.

Make sure Keyonte George isn't still available in your league after he went off for 30 points, seven assists and five triples on Monday, and think about grabbing Julian Strawther after he backed up his 22-point, five steals and six 3-pointer performance on Monday with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and two 3-pointers in 23 minutes on Tuesday night.

As for Wednesday, we're back to a very busy nine-game slate and it's going to be a heck of a ride. The Lakers have a back-to-back set tonight against the lowly San Antonio Spurs, who have lost 17 straight games. Both Anthony Davis (groin) and LeBron James (calf) have both played a ton of minutes over the past few games and I would not be shocked if they both get the night off as the Lakers try to preserve the duo for the playoffs. The Spurs could actually put all hands on deck and try to steal a win and snap their ugly losing streak. This will be a fun game to watch either way and it will air on NBA TV at 8:00 p.m. Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince would all see a boost if the Davis and James are out.