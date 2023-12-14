Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Thursday's games
A busy Wednesday in the league featured a new career scoring peak for Giannis Antetokounmpo in a drama-filled win over Indiana. Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic (46.5%) scored 33 points in a loss to the Sixers. While Bogdanovic is likely trade candidate for a lottery-bound Detroit team, he could sustain scoring and shooting value if the right destination materializes.
Two young forwards that shined on Wednesday merit mention; Houston's Tari Eason (4.8%) tied a career-high in rebounds over the past two games (14), while the Pelicans' Trey Murphy III (19.0%) erupted for 27 points on just 10 shots and posted a +43 net rating in a win over Washington.
Thursday offers a seemingly fun seven-game schedule.
The marquee fantasy matchup is found in Sacramento with the Kings hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game with an inviting total of 243.5 points. Not only is this the highest number of the night, but it's also nearly 15 points higher than next-closest contest. Luguentz Dort (13.7%) and Malik Monk (36.8%) offer streaming paths to getting a piece of this matchup.
Wednesday night's slate opened with news Draymond Green's indefinite suspension, which through a fantasy lens, impacts and improves the fantasy stock for two forwards ahead of Warriors matchup with the Clippers and beyond.
Thursday offers a uniquely strong slate mix of opportunity and talent as you'll read in the Stream Team section below.
Thursday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
Coby White, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (59.5%)
The market is finally getting an idea of how good White has been over the past several weeks. He has provided the most added value via 3-point production on the Player Rater over the past two weeks. Miami's defense isn't as imposing without Bam Adebayo and White has already produced twice against the Heat this season.
Dante Exum, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks (13.9%)
An amazing story is unfolding in Dallas. Exum has found his way back into the league and is thriving as a two-way playmaker for the Mavericks. With Kyrie Irving sidelined, Exum's ascension should continue against the Timberwolves.
Malik Monk, SG/SF (36.8%), Sacramento Kings
Monk is one of the league's top microwaves in the tradition of Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams. He brings some fun defensive and playmaking rates to the floor for Thursday's matchup with Lu Dort and the Thunder.
Dereck Lively II, C, Dallas Mavericks (28.3%)
The Mavericks had a fairly brilliant offseason, including drafting Lively. The rookie big man is playing big minutes and is the team's best rebounder, roll man and rim protector. He will have an interesting matchup on Thursday night with a Minnesota team stocked at the position.
Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors (13.5%)
Let's also include Dario Saric (8.5%) in this section since both Kuminga and Saric will see a leap in playing time with Green sidelined. The Clippers lack frontcourt athleticism and size at forward, setting up Kuminga with a nice matchup Thursday evening.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston
BPI Projection: Celtics in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Ankle)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 45.7 FPTS (26.8 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 37.4 FPTS (22.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 6.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 28.5 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 22.8 FPTS (10.3 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 20.6 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 14.2 FPTS (3.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 0.8 ast)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 13.7 FPTS (6.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 46.4 FPTS (26.5 pts, 8.3 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 35.9 FPTS (20.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 32.5 FPTS (13.2 pts, 6.9 reb, 4.8 ast)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 29.5 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 29.1 FPTS (15.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.2 blk)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 14.9 FPTS (5.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 14.8 FPTS (6.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 0.9 ast)
Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami
BPI Projection: Heat in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)
Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Back); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Head); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Ankle)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 41.6 FPTS (26.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.5 ast)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 35.9 FPTS (17.8 pts, 9.5 reb, 3.4 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 33.8 FPTS (17.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 21.3 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 17.1 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
Torrey Craig, SF/PF: 16.7 FPTS (6.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 15.3 FPTS (7.3 pts, 5.8 reb, 0.5 ast)
Heat projections:
Jimmy Butler, SF/PF: 41.0 FPTS (25.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.4 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 28.2 FPTS (15.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 26.1 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 25.6 FPTS (10.5 pts, 7.1 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 24.9 FPTS (13.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 24.6 FPTS (12.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.0 ast)
Orlando Robinson, C: 17.7 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Ankle); Jordan McLaughlin, (GTD - Knee)
Mavericks: Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps); Seth Curry, (GTD - Ankle); Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Back); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 40.3 FPTS (23.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 39.1 FPTS (22.2 pts, 8.4 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 32.2 FPTS (15.3 pts, 13.3 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.5 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 29.2 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 20.2 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.3 ast)
Troy Brown Jr., SF: 20.1 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 18.9 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.0 reb, 0.8 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 58.0 FPTS (33.6 pts, 8.3 reb, 8.0 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 26.1 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Dante Exum, PG: 24.0 FPTS (12.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 19.7 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 0.9 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 18.7 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 16.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Seth Curry, PG/SG: 14.9 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Jay Huff, (GTD - Leg); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (OUT - Concussion)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 38.6 FPTS (22.9 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 32.8 FPTS (14.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 26.6 FPTS (18.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 22.5 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 20.9 FPTS (10.0 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.6 blk)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 18.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 16.6 FPTS (6.0 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.3 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 58.8 FPTS (28.8 pts, 11.5 reb, 8.3 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 34.3 FPTS (19.0 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 32.3 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 31.1 FPTS (16.4 pts, 6.8 reb, 3.7 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 28.2 FPTS (14.8 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.5 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 16.2 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF: 14.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
BPI Projection: Blazers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Illness); Luka Samanic, (GTD - Illness); Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Hamstring)
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Ish Wainright, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Concussion)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 38.6 FPTS (22.5 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 20.6 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
John Collins, PF: 20.6 FPTS (11.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 0.7 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 19.5 FPTS (9.3 pts, 7.0 reb, 0.9 ast, 2.1 blk)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 19.1 FPTS (11.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 17.5 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 15.8 FPTS (5.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 39.6 FPTS (23.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 5.0 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 35.3 FPTS (21.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 29.9 FPTS (14.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jabari Walker, PF: 23.2 FPTS (12.5 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Skylar Mays, PG/SG: 23.0 FPTS (9.7 pts, 1.8 reb, 4.6 ast)
Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF: 19.5 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Duop Reath, C: 17.5 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
BPI Projection: Thunder in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Thunder: None reported
Kings: Trey Lyles, (GTD - Illness); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 57.2 FPTS (28.7 pts, 5.5 reb, 6.0 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 32.7 FPTS (18.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.3 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 27.5 FPTS (13.5 pts, 10.1 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 blk)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 21.3 FPTS (9.5 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.4 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 16.9 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 16.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 14.4 FPTS (6.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.0 ast)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 48.3 FPTS (28.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 6.1 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 40.7 FPTS (18.6 pts, 11.9 reb, 6.1 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 27.0 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 24.3 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 20.5 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 20.4 FPTS (8.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 15.0 FPTS (7.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (GTD - Illness); Paul George, (GTD - Groin); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Knee); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 49.1 FPTS (30.6 pts, 5.3 reb, 5.2 ast, 5.1 3PM)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 30.2 FPTS (18.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.3 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 25.6 FPTS (17.5 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 22.6 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Chris Paul, PG: 21.8 FPTS (7.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.0 ast)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 19.3 FPTS (13.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Kevon Looney, PF/C: 19.1 FPTS (7.0 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 44.2 FPTS (23.9 pts, 6.0 reb, 4.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 43.6 FPTS (24.7 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.5 FPTS (16.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 6.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 28.6 FPTS (14.0 pts, 10.5 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 blk)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 24.1 FPTS (11.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 4.0 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 18.4 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 17.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.1 ast)