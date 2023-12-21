Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

Stars and sleepers showed out on Wednesday in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid posted an efficient 51 points in downing the league's top defense, while Utah's Talen Horton-Tucker (rostered in 15.6% of ESPN leagues) tied his career high in dimes in a loss to Cleveland.

Embiid absurdly has more points than minutes played, but we know how dominant he is. Players with significant changes in opportunity rates such as Horton-Tucker can immediately help fantasy rosters. Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (16.1%) also qualifies as an ideal interim addition, especially after posting another strong last night. Both guards could lose minutes and touches when their respective teams get healthier, so the time is now.

In some unfortunate news, it appears the Knicks project Mitchell Robinson to miss the season due to ankle surgery. This means Isaiah Hartenstein (12.6%) could sustain strong rebounding and block results. Per tonight's injury report, there aren't many impact absences to consider. This rings especially true with Victor Wembanyama upgraded to probable this evening.

Thursday offers a really compelling eight-game slate in terms of quality of matchups for both real and fantasy outcomes. The Clippers visit the Thunder in a matchup of Western contenders in a contest with a healthy total of 235.5 points. Ja Morant and Tyrese Haliburton face off in a fun test for both teams. Even the weaker teams have some nice matchups, such as the Wizards in Portland to face the Trail Blazers in a matchup with the second-highest total of the night. We feature a top young guard from that game in the section below.

With relatively healthy rosters and quality matchups across the board, this is a good night for building DFS stacks (that Pacers vs. Grizzlies game, for instance) and getting creative with streaming decisions.

Thursday's Stream Team

Scoot Henderson, PG, Trail Blazers (52.8%): The Wizards are 29th in defensive rating and particularly suspect at the point of attack. This means Scoot could thrive in an uptempo game. The absence of Shaedon Sharpe adds to Henderson's usage, as well.

Ivica Zubac, C, Clippers (58.6%): A surge in defensive rates combined with his role as the lone true big in the rotation means real double-double potential as the Clippers will likely need to match the Thunder's size at times.

Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF (16.5%) and Collin Sexton, PG/SG (48.5%), Jazz: With "THT'' handling point guard duties, Sexton is freed to find his shot and attack in space. I'd actually rather roster Horton-Tucker's more diverse fantasy profile, but both are in a great spot against this porous Detroit defense.

Trey Murphy III, SG/SF (24.4%): Don't let some quiet recent games throw you off, as Murphy is on the rise overall in terms of working his way back from injury and producing as a two-way wing. The depleted Cavaliers aren't the defense of last year. Sam Merrill, SG (0.9%), Cavaliers: Cleveland's injury issues have vaulted Merrill into a more important shooting and spacing role for a team in need of added gravity. Merrill is coming off of a career night; let's see how he follows it up against a solid Pelicans group.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Pistons in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Keyonte George, (GTD - Foot); Omer Yurtseven, (GTD - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thigh)

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Shoulder); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Pistons projections:

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (GTD - Illness); Jonas Valanciunas, (GTD - Illness); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Illness); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans projections:

Cavaliers projections:

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Back); Victor Wembanyama, (GTD - Ankle)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Spurs projections:

Bulls projections:

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Pacers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Knee)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pacers projections:

Grizzlies projections:

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Wrist); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); TyTy Washington Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Foot)

Magic projections:

Bucks projections:

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hip); Paul George, (GTD - Illness)

Thunder: None reported

Clippers projections:

Thunder projections:

9 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Back)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Lakers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Blazers in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Groin)

Wizards projections:

Blazers projections: