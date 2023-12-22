Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Friday's games

Despite the mindset of NBA players to be more focused on how many games they can play as opposed to how many games they can miss this season, the injuries and missed games are starting to pile up. LeBron James, Lauri Markkanen, Zion Williamson and Donovan Mitchell all sat out with injuries on Thursday, and Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler have already been ruled out for Friday. There are probably more DNPs coming, so keep a close eye on the news wire Friday afternoon.

Friday's light six-game slate features the Wizards at Golden State on ESPN at 10 p.m. and five other games that lack a ton of fantasy appeal. Set your lineups, go to your Christmas parties and figure out what happened the morning after. The Warriors should destroy the Wizards on the World Wide Leader tonight.

Joel Embiid is sure to have a field day against the Raptors, Nikola Jokic should rock the Nets, Stephen Curry will have his way with the Wizards, and De'Aaron Fox and Devin Booker should try to destroy each other tonight. Keep an eye on Trayce Jackson-Davis for the Warriors against the Wizards. If he gets it done for the third straight game, he's officially worth a pickup in all leagues. I think it's coming. And with both Doncic and Dante Exum out for the Mavericks tonight, Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones Jr. and Jaden Hardy should all go off for Dallas against the Rockets. And hopefully, we'll get Tari Eason (leg) back in the Rockets' lineup.

Friday's Stream Team

Derrick Jones Jr., SF, Mavericks (2.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): Luka, Exum, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II are all out tonight for Dallas. DJJ is on fire and Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy are all going to see big minutes. DJJ had 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal, two blocks and two 3-pointers against the Clippers on Wednesday and is going to go off tonight. Hardaway had 21 points, three steals and three triples on Wednesday, and Hardy even had five 3-pointers and 15 points in 23 minutes off the bench -- and that was with Doncic and Exum playing. All three players are nearly must-starts on Friday in all formats.

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft.

Sign up today!

Caleb Martin, SG/SF, Heat (8.7% rostered): No Jimmy means a ton of Martin, and he has been playing well enough on his own to be used in most fantasy leagues lately. Yes, he's been awful in his last two games, hitting just 2-of-8 shots for a total of seven points, but he had played at least 31 minutes in his previous seven games and should get back on track tonight. He was a hot fantasy pickup prior to his last two-game disappearing act, and the sieve-like Hawks are just what this doctor has ordered for Martin. He's going to have a big game tonight and your fellow league managers will be sleeping on him after Martin's dismal two-game slide. This is easy money. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is another guy who should be in a ton of DFS and fantasy lineups tonight with "Buckets" watching in street clothes.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Warriors (2.9%): I loved TJD at Indiana last season and was shocked when he fell all the way to the 57th pick in the NBA draft. He landed with the Warriors, and Steve Kerr has suddenly turned to him with Draymond Green suspended indefinitely due to his poor decisions and bullying behavior. Jackson-Davis went off for 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks on Tuesday against the Celtics in 29 minutes and had 14 points, eight boards, two steals and a block in just 18 minutes against the Blazers on Sunday. Those are two strong games, and tonight's opponent, the Wizards, are terrible. TJD is either going to go off and become the hottest pickup in fantasy hoops, or fizzle and become an afterthought. I'm going with the former and expect him to have a big game against Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma. I still don't know how he fell so far in the draft, but I like the chip he has on his shoulder. Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric are also worth a look given Green's suspension.

Grayson Allen, SG, Suns (10.2%): Allen started in his last game and had 11 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a 3-pointer. He has averaged 13 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 triples in December and should continue to go off in the absence of Bradley Beal (ankle) as long as he's healthy. Eric Gordon is another player who should shine tonight in the absence of Beal.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Thigh); Robert Covington, (GTD - Illness); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring)

Raptors projections:

76ers projections:

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nuggets projections:

Nets projections:

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Heat in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Calf)

Hawks projections:

Heat projections:

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Rockets in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Seth Curry, (GTD - Back); Dante Exum, (OUT - Lower Leg); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Quadriceps); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks projections:

Rockets projections:

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (GTD - Knee); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Calf); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Ribs)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Brandin Podziemski, (GTD - Back); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Wizards projections:

Warriors projections:

7:00 p Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Okogie, (GTD - Hip); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Personal); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Malik Monk, (GTD - Foot); JaVale McGee, (OUT - Wrist); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Suns projections:

Kings projections: