Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

A festive five-game Monday slate featured some quality basketball action. The superstar angel is Luka Doncic dropping 50 points in leading his Dallas Mavericks the nightcap win over the Phoenix Suns. The actionable fantasy spin is how well three widely-available guards played for their respective teams.

Yesterday, we nominated the trio of Brandin Podziemski (rostered in 9.4% of ESPN men's basketball leagues), Grayson Allen (14.1%), and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (22.2%) as strong streaming options and each of them came through for both their real and fantasy teams.

Allen scored 30 points in that loss to the Mavericks and is now averaging 15.1 points, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 3-pointers in December. Rising rookie "Podz" is starting for the Golden State Warriors in the wake of Draymond Green's suspension and brings atypically strong rebounding for a guard to complement his scoring and passing acumen. The gem of this triumvirate is likely Jaquez, who produced 31 points and 10 boards in a big win for Miami over Philadelphia.

Pivoting to Tuesday's nine-game schedule, we have two notable players likely to return to their respective rotations from injury. Defensive expert Marcus Smart (57.2%) of the Memphis Grizzlies and combo forward Jalen Johnson (36.8%) of the Atlanta Hawks are set to play tonight after both missed multiple weeks to injury. Of the two, Johnson is the priority addition given his awesome production thus far this season and the recent injury to De'Andre Hunter opens up additional minutes and touches.

Several strong matchups define tonight's slate, headlined by the Timberwolves traveling to face the Thunder in a matchup of emergent contenders. From a fantasy perspective, three matchups truly stand out on Tuesday; the Jazz at the Spurs claims the top total (241.5) of the night, the fast-paced Pacers visit the rising Rockets (237.5 total), and the Hawks visit the Bulls (234.5).

With a full slate on deck, leverage our streaming section to help fill in any gaps for your fantasy roster(s).

Tuesday's Stream Team

Jalen Johnson, SF/PF, Hawks (36.8%): The aforementioned Johnson brings needed bounce and energy to the Hawks' forward rotation. The matchup with Chicago is particularly inviting given that roster's lack of defensive size at the wing and on the glass.

Trey Murphy III, SG/SF, Pelicans (27.1%): The market has yet to fully appreciate Murphy's return to form over the past few weeks since returning from injury. This sharpshooting wing is good for shooting, scoring, and defensive rates ahead of tonight's matchup with Memphis.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks (47.5%): Back to the Hawks, we find Okongwu taking on more minutes recently, which means double-double upside with strong defensive potential against the Bulls.

Jaden Ivey, PG/SG (36.9%), Pistons: Earning the trust of Monty Williams in recent weeks has been a boon to Ivey's numbers; he's averaged 23.5 points across his past two games and brings enough playmaking to the floor to surface as a helpful option in Brooklyn tonight.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Nets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Illness)

Nets projections:

Pistons projections:

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Magic in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Wrist); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (GTD - Rest); Delon Wright, (GTD - Knee); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Calf); Kyle Kuzma, (GTD - Knee)

Magic projections:

Wizards projections:

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Hawks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Wrist); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Hip); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Hawks projections:

Bulls projections:

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Rockets in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Illness); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers projections:

Rockets projections:

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ribs)

Grizzlies projections:

Pelicans projections:

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee)

Thunder: Jalen Williams, (GTD - Illness); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Ankle)

Timberwolves projections:

Thunder projections:

8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Keyonte George, (GTD - Foot); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Foot)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Victor Wembanyama, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (GTD - Knee)

Jazz projections:

Spurs projections:

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Kings in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Alex Len, (GTD - Ankle); Malik Monk, (GTD - Foot)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Groin)

Kings projections:

Blazers projections:

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Joshua Primo, (GTD - Undisclosed); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip)

Hornets projections:

Clippers projections: