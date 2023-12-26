Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Tuesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Tuesday's games
A festive five-game Monday slate featured some quality basketball action. The superstar angel is Luka Doncic dropping 50 points in leading his Dallas Mavericks the nightcap win over the Phoenix Suns. The actionable fantasy spin is how well three widely-available guards played for their respective teams.
Yesterday, we nominated the trio of Brandin Podziemski (rostered in 9.4% of ESPN men's basketball leagues), Grayson Allen (14.1%), and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (22.2%) as strong streaming options and each of them came through for both their real and fantasy teams.
Allen scored 30 points in that loss to the Mavericks and is now averaging 15.1 points, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 3-pointers in December. Rising rookie "Podz" is starting for the Golden State Warriors in the wake of Draymond Green's suspension and brings atypically strong rebounding for a guard to complement his scoring and passing acumen. The gem of this triumvirate is likely Jaquez, who produced 31 points and 10 boards in a big win for Miami over Philadelphia.
Pivoting to Tuesday's nine-game schedule, we have two notable players likely to return to their respective rotations from injury. Defensive expert Marcus Smart (57.2%) of the Memphis Grizzlies and combo forward Jalen Johnson (36.8%) of the Atlanta Hawks are set to play tonight after both missed multiple weeks to injury. Of the two, Johnson is the priority addition given his awesome production thus far this season and the recent injury to De'Andre Hunter opens up additional minutes and touches.
Several strong matchups define tonight's slate, headlined by the Timberwolves traveling to face the Thunder in a matchup of emergent contenders. From a fantasy perspective, three matchups truly stand out on Tuesday; the Jazz at the Spurs claims the top total (241.5) of the night, the fast-paced Pacers visit the rising Rockets (237.5 total), and the Hawks visit the Bulls (234.5).
With a full slate on deck, leverage our streaming section to help fill in any gaps for your fantasy roster(s).
Tuesday's Stream Team
Jalen Johnson, SF/PF, Hawks (36.8%): The aforementioned Johnson brings needed bounce and energy to the Hawks' forward rotation. The matchup with Chicago is particularly inviting given that roster's lack of defensive size at the wing and on the glass.
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF, Pelicans (27.1%): The market has yet to fully appreciate Murphy's return to form over the past few weeks since returning from injury. This sharpshooting wing is good for shooting, scoring, and defensive rates ahead of tonight's matchup with Memphis.
Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks (47.5%): Back to the Hawks, we find Okongwu taking on more minutes recently, which means double-double upside with strong defensive potential against the Bulls.
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG (36.9%), Pistons: Earning the trust of Monty Williams in recent weeks has been a boon to Ivey's numbers; he's averaged 23.5 points across his past two games and brings enough playmaking to the floor to surface as a helpful option in Brooklyn tonight.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
BPI Projection: Nets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)
Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Illness)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 35.4 FPTS (21.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 33.1 FPTS (13.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 31.6 FPTS (22.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 23.0 FPTS (10.3 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 blk)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 22.9 FPTS (11.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 17.5 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Day'Ron Sharpe, C: 16.9 FPTS (7.6 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 39.7 FPTS (24.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 30.4 FPTS (20.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 23.6 FPTS (13.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.8 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 19.6 FPTS (8.8 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 18.6 FPTS (10.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.8 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 17.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
James Wiseman, C: 17.3 FPTS (8.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.0 ast)
Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
BPI Projection: Magic in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Wrist); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)
Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (GTD - Rest); Delon Wright, (GTD - Knee); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Calf); Kyle Kuzma, (GTD - Knee)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 40.4 FPTS (22.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.1 ast)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 36.1 FPTS (22.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 4.2 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 23.1 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.9 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 22.8 FPTS (10.3 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 17.4 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Gary Harris, SG: 17.4 FPTS (8.6 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 16.3 FPTS (7.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.3 blk)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 39.3 FPTS (23.4 pts, 5.9 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 27.8 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.3 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 26.6 FPTS (16.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 24.9 FPTS (11.0 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.6 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 23.2 FPTS (10.1 pts, 7.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.5 blk)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 17.0 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 14.8 FPTS (8.3 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. United Center, Chicago
BPI Projection: Hawks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Wrist); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal)
Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Hip); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 51.6 FPTS (31.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 9.6 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 39.3 FPTS (21.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 33.0 FPTS (17.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.2 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 29.8 FPTS (15.0 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 27.0 FPTS (12.2 pts, 10.1 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.6 blk)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 24.1 FPTS (11.4 pts, 7.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Garrison Mathews, SG/SF: 9.4 FPTS (3.8 pts, 2.1 reb, 0.8 ast)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 42.6 FPTS (26.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.2 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 38.6 FPTS (19.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 36.7 FPTS (17.7 pts, 9.9 reb, 3.3 ast)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 25.2 FPTS (14.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 18.6 FPTS (8.3 pts, 6.7 reb, 0.7 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 18.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.9 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 16.3 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
BPI Projection: Rockets in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)
Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Illness); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 48.8 FPTS (24.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 9.3 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 27.5 FPTS (15.7 pts, 8.2 reb, 0.8 ast, 2.1 blk)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 26.8 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Obi Toppin, PF: 26.5 FPTS (15.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 21.6 FPTS (12.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 0.9 ast)
Isaiah Jackson, PF/C: 16.8 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.5 blk)
Rockets projections:
Fred VanVleet, PG: 39.6 FPTS (16.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 7.5 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 39.1 FPTS (19.7 pts, 9.4 reb, 4.9 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 29.2 FPTS (17.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 26.8 FPTS (12.8 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Tari Eason, SF: 24.0 FPTS (11.3 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 22.9 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG: 12.9 FPTS (5.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 0.8 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee)
Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ribs)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 44.2 FPTS (26.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 6.8 ast)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 39.5 FPTS (22.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 28.1 FPTS (19.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.6 blk)
Santi Aldama, PF/C: 19.3 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Vince Williams Jr., SF: 17.5 FPTS (6.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
David Roddy, PF: 16.2 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Xavier Tillman, PF/C: 15.6 FPTS (6.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 41.0 FPTS (24.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.1 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 40.3 FPTS (20.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 32.8 FPTS (20.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.3 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 31.8 FPTS (14.1 pts, 10.4 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.2 blk)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 21.3 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF: 18.1 FPTS (8.1 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 17.9 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
BPI Projection: Thunder in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee)
Thunder: Jalen Williams, (GTD - Illness); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Ankle)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 44.3 FPTS (26.0 pts, 5.4 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 37.9 FPTS (20.4 pts, 9.5 reb, 3.1 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 30.2 FPTS (13.3 pts, 12.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.7 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 27.3 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 19.9 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 18.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 17.7 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.4 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 57.4 FPTS (28.9 pts, 5.4 reb, 6.2 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 30.4 FPTS (16.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.8 ast)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 24.0 FPTS (11.0 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.0 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 21.8 FPTS (13.0 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 20.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 16.5 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Keyonte George, (GTD - Foot); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Foot)
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Victor Wembanyama, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (GTD - Knee)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 41.0 FPTS (23.4 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 27.8 FPTS (16.7 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 24.8 FPTS (8.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.0 ast)
John Collins, PF: 24.7 FPTS (13.3 pts, 7.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 20.9 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.9 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 19.1 FPTS (8.6 pts, 7.7 reb, 1.0 ast, 3.1 blk)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 18.9 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 31.5 FPTS (15.6 pts, 6.1 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 29.8 FPTS (17.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 23.4 FPTS (11.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 3.6 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 22.9 FPTS (11.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 19.8 FPTS (11.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.1 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 19.6 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 18.7 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.2 reb, 4.3 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland
BPI Projection: Kings in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Alex Len, (GTD - Ankle); Malik Monk, (GTD - Foot)
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Groin)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 46.3 FPTS (26.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 43.6 FPTS (18.7 pts, 11.2 reb, 6.7 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 29.8 FPTS (15.3 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 24.4 FPTS (12.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 23.2 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 21.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 13.5 FPTS (5.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 41.8 FPTS (24.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.2 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 34.4 FPTS (22.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 27.5 FPTS (13.6 pts, 9.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 26.5 FPTS (14.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 26.2 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.4 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 18.1 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Skylar Mays, PG/SG: 17.1 FPTS (6.6 pts, 1.3 reb, 3.3 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Joshua Primo, (GTD - Undisclosed); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip)
Hornets projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 36.7 FPTS (18.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 34.5 FPTS (19.1 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 28.5 FPTS (14.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.4 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (12.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 18.5 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 17.8 FPTS (7.7 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.0 ast)
Cody Martin, SF: 14.2 FPTS (6.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 42.1 FPTS (22.5 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.6 FPTS (16.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 7.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 37.5 FPTS (22.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 23.5 FPTS (10.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 20.9 FPTS (10.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.1 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 18.1 FPTS (11.4 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 16.3 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.4 ast)