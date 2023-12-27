Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Tuesday gave us some interesting scenarios and anyone who decided to plug-and-play Andre Drummond into any sort of fantasy lineup came out smelling like roses. Nikola Vucevic missed his first game in almost two years with an adductor injury which allowed Drummond to start for the Bulls. He went nuts with 24 points, 25 rebounds, three steals and two blocks on 11-of-13 shooting as he helped the Bulls embarrass the Hawks. There's no reason to run out and grab Drummond but we now know that if Vuc ever misses another game or gets traded, Drummond still has gas left in the tank.

Other takeaways from Tuesday included another Pistons loss (to the Nets) and another mind-boggling game for Ausar Thompson. The Thompson twin hasn't scored more than eight points in six straight games and has only hit double digits in two of his last 12. He was iffy due to an illness on Tuesday and only lasted nine minutes, missing both of his shots and scoring two points. He's hard to hang onto right now but it's also hard to forget that early five-game stretch he had back when the Pistons' 27-game losing streak started on Oct. 30. Next up for the Pistons and a probable 28th straight loss? The Celtics in Boston on Thursday. Good luck.

The Grizzlies improved to 4-0 since Ja Morant's return from suspension with an overtime win against the Pelicans and Morant has scored at least 30 in three of those four wins, Victor Wembanyama returned to action and had five blocks in 24 minutes, Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points, and unsung Duop Reath came off the bench for a career game of 25 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a block. Reath is worth a look after scoring in double figures in eight of his last 11 games for the Blazers and if there was ever a time for a fantasy manager to try to trade Markkanen before his next injury or the inevitable shutdown, it's right now.

Wednesday's schedule includes just six games with the lackluster Raptors at Wizards as the only television option for those who don't have the NBA League Pass. Storylines to follow tonight include the potential bounce back of Paul Reed, who got into early foul trouble on Christmas and was a fantasy disaster in the absence of Joel Embiid, who is out again tonight. Mo Bamba went off in that game and it will be interesting to see which big man steps up against the Magic tonight. There's a revenge angle here too, as Bamba spent most of his career in Orlando.

Jordan Poole scored 30 points on Tuesday and will have another shot at it tonight against the Raptors. He's finally heating up and has averaged 23.3 points over his last six games.

Grayson Allen will try to keep it going after his 32-point gem against the Mavs on Christmas Day as the Suns visit Houston, the Knicks will look for a second straight quality win at Oklahoma City, and Luka Doncic should be primed for another monster night against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. We know Luka is going to put on a show but fantasy managers should be ready to keep a close eye on Mavericks like Dereck Lively, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. tonight, as they're all producing and getting big minutes right now.

Wednesday's Stream Team

Dereck Lively II, C, Mavericks (23%) rostered in ESPN leagues: Lively is back from his ankle injury and had 20 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-9 shooting against the Suns on Monday. He should give Jarrett Allen all he can handle tonight running the pick-and-roll with Doncic. Simply put, Lively should be rostered in more leagues. Derrick Jones Jr. (3.2%), Tim Hardaway Jr. (22.2%) and Dante Exum (15.2%) are also solid streaming options as long as Kyrie Irving (foot) remains out for the Mavs.

Grayson Allen, SG, Suns (14.3%): Allen is coming off a Christmas Day masterpiece that featured a season-high 32 points with eight 3-pointers, four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 39 minutes. Just make sure Bradley Beal isn't making a surprise appearance before deploying Allen. Beal was seen getting up jumpers ahead of Monday's game, but it doesn't sound like he's ready to go quite yet.

Craig Porter, SG, Cavaliers (1.3%): Donovan Mitchell is questionable with an illness after missing three straight games and Porter is coming off a big game against the Bulls when he went off for 19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, a steal, a block and a 3-pointer. All bets are off if Mitchell plays in this one, as Porter played just nine minutes off the bench in Mitchell's last appearance before suffering the illness.

Paul Reed, PF, Sixers (1.0%): After Monday's foul-plagued disaster many fantasy managers told themselves "never again" on Reed, who seems to fizzle every time he gets a chance to start for Joel Embiid (ankle). Reed is averaging just 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his two starts this season. He'll get a shot at redemption tonight, while Mo Bamba (1.3%) may be even more intriguing stream-wise than Reed. Bamba will play against his former team, the Magic, whom he played for from 2018 to Feb. 2023, putting a serious revenge factor into play. And when Reed got into early foul trouble on Monday and was an unmitigated disaster, Bamba came off the bench for 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals on 7-of-8 shooting in 26 minutes. While both players are tough to trust, you have to think one of them will have a good night in Orlando on Wednesday.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Ankle); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring)

Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Raptors in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Wizards: None reported

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Rockets in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Okogie, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Personal); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jericho Sims, (OUT - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder: None reported

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Wrist); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, (GTD - Quadriceps); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

