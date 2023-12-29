Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Friday's games

Thursday's busy slate featured a fascinating matchup between the Pistons and Celtics in Boston, as Detroit was trying to break a 27-game losing streak. They ended up blowing a 21-point lead on a night the Celtics rested Jaylen Brown (back) and lost 128-122 in overtime after Cade Cunningham missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining in regulation. The Celtics were able to seal the deal behind big games from Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White to save the embarrassment of getting beaten by Monty Williams' Pistons.

Detroit fell to 2-29 and matched the Philadelphia 76ers (2014-15 and 2015-16) with 28 consecutive losses and will need a home win against the Raptors on Saturday to avoid breaking the NBA record for longest losing streak at 29 games. Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Bojan Bogdanovic all played well for the Pistons in another deflating loss.

Ja Morant (illness) and Luka Doncic (quad) were sadly out on Thursday, Victor Wembanyama went off for 30 points, six rebounds, six assists, seven blocks and two 3-pointers in a rare win over the Blazers and Anthony Edwards (44 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (21 points, 20 assists, zero turnovers) both went off. Unfortunately, it sounds like Wembanyama won't play in Friday's back-to-back set and his missed games are starting to take a toll on fantasy managers. Andre Drummond fell back to earth with just seven points and no blocks for the Bulls, but did have 16 rebounds in a loss to the Pacers. I'm thinking you should trade him while you still can if you were lucky enough to pick him up off waivers this week.

Friday's slate includes 10 games with the Knicks visiting Orlando, Oklahoma City at Denver and the Grizzlies visiting the Clippers. Joel Embiid (ankle) has already been ruled out for Friday night against the Rockets and Paul Reed will once again be a hot fantasy play, along with Zach Collins for the potentially Wemby-less Spurs.

Boston is going again on Friday night and it could be Tatum or Porzingis who gets the night off, while the Grizzlies also have a back-to-back night at the Clippers. Hopefully, Morant will be able to play through his illness tonight. The Blazers, Hornets and Nuggets also play on the second half of a back-to-back on Friday so be sure to keep a close eye on the injury report regarding players from those teams.

Friday's Stream Team

Zach Collins, PF/C, Spurs (34.7%): With Wembanyama potentially already ruled out for rest, Collins should be busy against the lowly Blazers tonight. He came off the bench and played just 17 minutes on Thursday, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds. He'll come in rested for Friday's rematch against the Blazers and should have his way with guys like Toumani Camara and Moses Brown after center Duop Reath sat out on Thursday with a sore back for the Blazers.

Nick Richards, C, Hornets (6.1%): Richards had 11 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and two blocks against the Lakers last night and will face Jusuf Nurkic and the Suns on Friday. He's now double-doubled in three straight games and has six total blocks over that stretch, making it a bit of a mystery as to why he's not on more fantasy rosters than he is.

Paul Reed, PF, Sixers (0.9%): Embiid has already been ruled out with his ankle injury and Reed came through with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal, three blocks and a 3-pointer on Wednesday after his Christmas Day dud when he picked up five fouls in just 17 minutes. I don't fully trust him, but Reed is worth another shot tonight against Alperen Sengun and the Rockets.

Peyton Watson, SF, Nuggets (0.7%): Michael Porter Jr. was a huge disappointment on Thursday in the absence of Aaron Gordon (dog attack/21 stitches) with just eight points and four rebounds in 23 minutes, while Watson got the start for Gordon and went off for 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and four 3-pointers in just 23 minutes. Watson should continue to start for as long as Gordon is out and he looks like an obvious pick-and-play option against the Thunder who's available in almost every league.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jericho Sims, (OUT - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks projections:

Magic projections:

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Nets in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Knee); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Ankle); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (GTD - Back)

Nets projections:

Wizards projections:

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: None reported

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

Hawks projections:

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Garrett Temple, (GTD - Ankle); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Back); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Ankle)

Raptors projections:

Celtics projections:

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Bucks in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf)

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Wrist)

Bucks projections:

Cavaliers projections:

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Ankle); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

76ers projections:

Rockets projections:

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Hip)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Face); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder projections:

Nuggets projections:

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Suns projections:

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Blazers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Illness)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Illness); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Duop Reath, (GTD - Back); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Thigh)

Spurs projections:

Blazers projections:

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring); Ja Morant, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Illness)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Joshua Primo, (GTD - Undisclosed); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hip)

Grizzlies projections:

Clippers projections: