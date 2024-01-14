Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

Saturday was a day of rest for many NBA stars, including Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama. And that meant that we saw a lot of players available on waiver wires go nuts, including Deni Avdija, Jordan Hawkins, Isaiah Hartenstein, Vince Williams Jr., and Tre Jones.

Avdija and the Wizards roasted the Hawks with 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine dimes in a 127-99 blowout win and the Hawks appear to be at a crossroad. They need to make a trade sooner than later or their 15-23 season is going to fully get away from them. Jalen Johnson looked human in this one and Trae Young and Dejounte Murray hit just 10 of 34 shots in what turned out to be a horrific home loss. Look for Atlanta to be a major player at the trade deadline. And pick up Avdija, who has scored in double digits in five straight and has double-doubled in two of those.

Hawkins got the start with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum all sitting out the second half of a back-to-back and the rookie went off for a career-high 34 points. He did this earlier in the season but quickly fizzled out, so there's no need to rush to the wire for him.

Hartenstein, who seems to make his way into this column whenever I write it, popped off for 12 points, 20 rebounds and four more blocks in a win over the Grizzlies. He played a ridiculous 42 minutes, is the Knicks only center, has had two 20-rebound games in his last six games, and has at least 14 rebounds in five of his last six. He has also produced at least one steal in five straight games and should not still be available in your fantasy league.

Williams got another boost on Friday when Desmond Bane went down in a heap with an ankle injury and he went off for 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, a block and a 3-pointer on 5-of-13 shooting in a team-high 36 minutes on Saturday. I've been all-in on Williams since Ja Morant underwent shoulder surgery and the Bane injury simply makes him a no-brainer. Go pick him up. Xavier Tillman started again and had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals and is another player worth grabbing for Memphis. In fact, their entire starting five is a make-shift unit right now, as David Roddy, Luke Kennard and Jacob Gilyard are all getting more minutes than they should be. Don't forget Memphis when you're looking for DFS value and plug-and-play options in fantasy.

Jones led San Antonio without Wemby on Saturday and he hit 10-of-13 shots for a season-high 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Maybe that is the breakout game he needed to get going this season. Jones scored just six points on Friday, so he's worth looking up on your league's waiver wire, as well.

Sunday brings us a five-game slate kicking off with the Pacers visiting the Nuggets at 3:30 and is highlighted by the Kings visiting the Bucks and the Clippers at Minnesota. We'll also get another look at LaMelo Ball against the Heat after he torched the Spurs for 28 points, five dimes and five steals on Friday. Make sure he's off your IR and back in your lineup today.

Sunday's Stream Team

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (55.4% rostered in ESPN leagues): Monk's rostership is finally approaching reality as he's averaged 17 points, 2.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers in the month of January. The blocks are the most impressive thing to me and while he'll shoot it poorly occasionally, he's become part of Sacramento's Big 3 with Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. The Bucks just gave up 23 points to Brandin Podziekmski of the Warriors so Monk should be in line for a big day against Malik Beasley and Damian Lillard.

Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF Pacers (25.1%): Mathurin has scored in double figures in 10 straight games and has scored at least 15 in his last nine. He's averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 3-pointers while shooting nearly 55 percent from the field this month. The Pacers have won nine of their last 10 games and continue to be one of the more surprising teams in the league, even without star Tyrese Haliburton, and Mathurin is one of the reasons they're on cruise control right now. Point guard T.J. McConnell (38.6% rostered) had 14 assists against the Hawks on Friday and is another player who should be considered in all fantasy formats right now for Indy.

Nick Richards, C, Hornets (8.9%): Until Mark Williams (back) finally returns to action, Richards is the man in the middle for the Hornets. He's averaging 9.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in his six January games and is getting 28 minutes per night. He should be on the court for about 30 minutes tonight trying to contain Heat center Bam Adebayo.

Nikola Jovic, SF, Heat (1.5%): Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the player to have in Miami but he's already been picked up in most competitive leagues. Jimmy Butler is doubtful again due to his toe injury and Jovic has been getting big minutes in his absence. Jovic has had a couple big games this month but is coming off a 1-of-8 shooting performance against the Magic. Look for him to bounce back tonight against the lowly Hornets and post a line similar to what he did against the Thunder on Wednesday when he had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, a block and three 3-pointers in 33 minutes.

Toumani Camara, PF, Blazers 1.3%): The Blazers are a mess but Camara continues to see decent minutes and has been serviceable at power forward in deeper leagues. He's averaged 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.2 3-pointers in his six January games but comes with some shooting woes. For the month, he's at 39.5% from the floor and just 64.3% from the line, but he's coming into tonight's game hot after hitting 5-of-8 shots for 14 points, five rebounds, a block and a 3-pointer against the Wolves on Friday. He has a nice matchup against the Suns and should be in line for a solid bench game against Bol Bol and company tonight.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

3:30 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Jarace Walker, (GTD - Illness); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Lower Leg); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nuggets: Christian Braun, (GTD - Ankle); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Illness); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers projections:

Nuggets projections:

6 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Heat in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Back); Cody Martin, (GTD - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Foot); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Toe); Kevin Love, (GTD - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hand); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Shoulder); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Heat projections:

7 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

BPI Projection: Bucks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Ankle)

Bucks: None reported

Kings projections:

Bucks projections:

7 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (GTD - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Knee); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Clippers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

BPI Projection: Suns in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Ibou Badji, (GTD - Hip); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Thigh); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Suns projections:

Blazers projections: