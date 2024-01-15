Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Monday's games

The NBA's annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tips early this afternoon and continues throughout the day. Monday's notes will focus on preparing you to make proactive lineup decisions for a marathon of hoops.

Sunday's slate included each player wearing shirts commemorating Dr. King's legacy and also featured the return of "Dame Time" as Damian Lillard helped lift the Milwaukee Bucks over the Sacramento Kings with a 40-foot leaning 3-pointer as time expired in overtime. The key fantasy news of the day was the prolific performance of rising rookie Scoot Henderson. Henderson delivered a career-high 33 points and approached a triple-double line in the Portland Trail Blazers loss to the Phoenix Suns. He's still a free agent in nearly half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Looking at Monday's 11-game holiday schedule, we begin with the likely return of reigning MVP Joel Embiid as Philadelphia 76ers host the Houston Rockets in the day's first game. The absences of De'Anthony Melton for the 76ers and Tari Eason for the Rockets factor into our Stream Team below.

The Dallas Mavericks might be short-handed for a rubber match with the New Orleans Pelicans, as Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful with a lingering ankle injury. When these teams played over the weekend, Kyrie Irving shined as the lead creator and Tim Hardway Jr. rose to the occasion as a secondary scorer.

The Detroit Pistons still won't have Cade Cunningham back in the lineup, which propels Jaden Ivey (42.7% rostered) to heavy usage for Monday's trip to face the Washington Wizards. Even Alec Burks (3.9%) merits interest for those in need of scoring pop.

The truly short-handed team might just be the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies lost Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart to multi-week injuries on the heels of Ja Morant's season-ending shoulder injury. The Golden State Warriors enter Memphis as 7.5-point favorites while both rosters have streaming candidates featured below.

Despite the busy injury report, there are many available paths for fantasy managers to bolster rosters. It also helps that six of the day's games claim point totals of at least 235 points at ESPN BET, evidence this could be a slate rife with big performances.

Monday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers (48.4% rostered in ESPN leagues)

With Melton's 3-and-D profile absent from the 76ers' rotation, we should see Oubre start and stay busy against a Houston team stocked with wings. Oubre is never afraid to get into passing lanes or to fire from deep and can deliver two-way production. For Houston, rookie Amen Thompson (12.6%) just recorded his first double-double and could shine in a physical matchup in Philadelphia. Eason's absence could lead to bigger minutes for Thompson and Cam Whitmore (2.2%).

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (23.0%)

Hardaway Jr. has tallied 55 points across his past two games with Doncic absent. He has proven to be a real source of shooting and scoring volume when Doncic is off the court. You likely won't get much beyond scoring production, but you can bank on Hardaway lofting lots of 3-pointers, which makes him a viable option for prop bets.

Vince Williams Jr., SF, Memphis Grizzlies (7.4%)

The Grizzlies recently extended Williams thanks to his strong start to the year. He is now tasked to be a high-usage starter amid the wave of impact injuries hitting the Grizzlies' rotation. Williams enters Monday's matchup against the Warriors with both a nice floor and a high ceiling. Sharpshooter Luke Kennard (4.1%) also merits some attention in a similar position to Hardaway's role for Dallas.

Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies (10.5%)

Tillman has expanded his game and benefited from added responsibilities in Memphis, which have boosted his fantasy profile. He collected a career-high six steals in his last game and even dished five assists. Tillman should have room to thrive against the Warriors.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Golden State Warriors (9.0%)

Jackson-Davis will be battling the boards against Tillman on Monday. Even with Draymond Green set to return, the team could still task Jackson-Davis with some added work in the paint.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

1 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets projections:

76ers projections:

2:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Achilles); CJ McCollum, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Calf); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel)

Pelicans projections:

Mavericks projections:

3 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Calf); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Knicks projections:

3 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Wizards in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Coach's Decision)

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Mike Muscala, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Illness)

Pistons projections:

Wizards projections:

3:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Doug McDermott, (GTD - Ankle); Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Spurs projections:

Hawks projections:

6 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Warriors in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Grizzlies projections:

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Shoulder); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Kneecap); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Julian Phillips, (OUT - Lower Leg); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Max Strus, (GTD - Knee); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Cavaliers projections:

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Toe); Kevin Love, (GTD - Knee); Jaime Jaquez Jr., (OUT - Groin); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Nets projections:

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics projections:

Raptors projections:

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Lower Leg); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Jazz: None reported

Pacers projections:

Jazz projections:

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Lindy Waters III, (GTD - Illness); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (GTD - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder projections:

Lakers projections: