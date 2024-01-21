Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Sunday's games

Saturday's eight-game slate featured a Damian Lillard explosion, an absence from LaMelo Ball, a return to form and action from Victor Wembanyama, another Marvin Bagley explosion, a Saddiq Bey 0-of-12 classic and a statement win by the Thunder over the No. 1 Timberwolves in the West.

Lillard had 45 points and 11 dimes in a tough win over Detroit and Alec Burks scored 33 points for the Pistons in the loss. Lillard will do this occasionally and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 31 points in the win, while Burks is completely hit-or-miss right now. He's scored 33, 12, 34, 19 and 15 points in each of his last five games. The big news out of Detroit was that Ausar Thompson had 22 points and nine rebounds on 10-of-15 shooting in 32 minutes. I wish he added other stats to his line but he's basically a points and boards guy when he gets minutes. He might finally be heating up with averages of 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in 27 minutes over his last three games. Just don't expect much more out of Thompson than points and rebounds until further notice.

Ball was out with right ankle soreness and we're hoping it was a precautionary move, Wembanyama went nuts with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, six blocks and two 3-pointers on 10-of-21 shooting in a rare win over the Wizards after resting in his previous game, Bagley torched the Spurs for 21 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes, and the Thunder got 33 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as OKC pulled to within one game of the Wolves for the honor of leading the West. OKC's defense was key tonight as they held all of Minnesota's big performers to pedestrian stat lines in the win. Bey missed all 12 of his shots as the Hawks lost an ugly game to the Cavaliers and the Hawks need a trade as much as any team in the league. Dejounte Murray, anyone?

Sunday features a six-game slate with the Pacers at Phoenix looking like the best game of the bunch. Miami at Orlando will also offer some intrigue, while the Nuggets should roll the Wizards in Washington, the Celtics are heavy favorites at Houston, and the Lakers face a must-win situation at home against the Blazers.

Questions that will be answered on Sunday include how fill-in center Mason Plumlee will fare against the Nets, whether Cam Thomas (33 points on Friday) can stay hot against the Clippers, how many minutes the Nuggets', Celtics' and Lakers' starters will get in lopsided mismatches, and what the outcome of the Pacers at Phoenix will be.

Trae Young took a shot to the head on Saturday, Isaiah Hartenstein suffered a left ankle injury, and Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson are all questionable for Sunday, while it sounds like Al Horford might get the night off for the Celtics.

Sunday's Stream Team

Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Wizards (11.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): Bagley has been on a tear since landing in Washington with averages of 20.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games. Daniel Gafford has been out with a concussion and if he sits again on Sunday, Bagley should be a fun fantasy play in nearly any format.

Wendell Carter Jr., C, Magic (42.8%): Despite coming off the bench and being on a minutes restriction due to a knee injury that kept him out for five games, WCJ has been going off in Orlando with averages of 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 3-pointers in just 23 minutes over his last three games. He made it through a recent back-to-back in one piece and looks like a solid option in any fantasy format after he had a big double-double against Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Friday.

Mason Plumlee, C, Clippers (8.3%): Ivica Zubac (calf) will miss the next month and Plumlee appears to be the center of choice for the Clippers in his absence, while Daniel Theis has also been worth a look. Plumlee started and had 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 28 minutes on Tuesday against the Thunder and should play well against the Nets in Sunday's early game at 3:30 p.m. Theis had nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and a 3-pointer off the bench on Tuesday. I'd recommend going with whichever center the Clippers start on Sunday, which will probably be Plumlee.

T.J. McConnell, PG, Pacers (30.7%): Tyrese Haliburton (leg) returned to action on Friday and had 21 points, 17 assists and zero turnovers against the Blazers, but could be rested on Sunday against the Suns for load management reasons. McConnell went off for 20 points and 10 assists on Thursday against the Kings and is someone who can be used in any fantasy format on Sunday, but only if Haliburton is ruled out. With Haliburton playing big minutes on Friday, TJM had just two points and two dimes in 13 minutes. If Haliburton is playing today, don't roll the dice on McConnell.

Jabari Walker, PF, Blazers (2.6%): Walker is not the most reliable guy around but had a nice game of 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a block in a team-high 41 minutes against the Pacers on Friday. The Lakers will offer a different kind of test for him on Sunday but with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis iffy for this one, Walker may be worth another roll of the dice for fantasy managers. Walker was a dud last Wednesday but has played well in three of his last four games, averaging 11.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.0 3-pointers over his last four appearances.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Brooklyn Nets at LA Clippers

3:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hand)

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

6:00 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Heat in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Tyler Herro, (GTD - Shoulder); Jaime Jaquez Jr., (OUT - Groin); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Franz Wagner, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)

Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards

6:00 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: None reported

Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets

7:00 p.m Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow)

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns

8:00 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Concussion)

Suns: Jordan Goodwin, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

10:00 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Illness); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Nose); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen)

Lakers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Taurean Prince, (GTD - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

