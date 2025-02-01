Fantasy basketball: Should you trade LeBron James?

Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James isn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time -- he's a generational talent and an icon whose impact transcends eras. The NBA's all-time leading scorer, James has already surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by over 3,000 points, and he continues to climb the all-time leaderboards: No. 4 in assists, No. 6 in steals, No. 7 in 3-pointers made and No. 26 in rebounds.

His legacy is undeniable.

But in fantasy basketball, legacy doesn't win championships; production does. LeBron is still producing at a substantial rate this season, but what about next season and beyond? And is now the time to trade him in fantasy?

LeBron's fantasy value today

Even at age 40 and in his 22nd NBA season, LeBron's high-level scoring, rebounding and facilitating make him a very reliable fantasy asset. In fact, he entered Saturday ranked No. 15 on the ESPN Player Rater. Through 43 games played this season, he has averaged 48.7 fantasy points while logging 34.6 minutes per contest. And for a player who was drafted near the end of Round 2 or early Round 3 in most leagues this season, James has more than exceeded expectations.

Not only does LeBron continue to score (23.8 PPG), he has done so efficiently, shooting 51.2% overall while posting his highest free-throw percentage (77.3%) since 2013-14 and the third-best 3-point percentage of his career (37.9%).

If there's a concern, it would be the threat of load management.

While James played 71 games in 2023-24 and has appeared in 43 of the Lakers' 46 games so far this season, last season was his first time playing at least 70 games in a season since way back in 2017-18. As he continues to defy Father Time, scheduled rest days will be a factor, especially in back-to-backs. Fantasy managers must be strategic in managing their rosters to account for potential absences.

League format matters when deciding whether to trade LeBron

Fantasy basketball managers generally should be more concerned about LeBron's age and potential decline -- or retirement -- in keeper and dynasty leagues than in redraft leagues.

Redraft leagues: Since these leagues reset every year, managers are mostly focused on LeBron's short-term production. While some might worry about him missing games due to rest or injury, as long as James remains a top-tier contributor, he'll still be valuable. His per-game production is still elite, so the main concern here is availability rather than long-term decline.

Keeper/Dynasty leagues: In these formats, LeBron's age is a much bigger factor. His long-term value is uncertain, and fantasy managers might hesitate to keep or trade for him knowing that his production could drop sharply or he could retire within the next few years. In dynasty leagues, younger stars with long-term upside are typically more valuable than aging superstars, making LeBron a risky player to roster.

Final verdict: Should you trade LeBron?

Your decision ultimately depends on where your team stands.

If you're competing for a title, LeBron's production is invaluable, even if his potential rest days could pose challenges. Savvy managers should hold onto LeBron and be proactive by stashing high-upside waiver wire players as a contingency plan when he misses games.

If you're rebuilding in a dynasty or keeper league, trading him is more of an option. Trading with another manager looking to win now and willing to unload an up-and-coming, top-50 caliber talent is the type of deal that would make sense.

Whatever you decide, keep this in mind: If you keep him, you're holding onto a proven, high-floor fantasy contributor. If you trade him, make sure the return reflects his immense value, because even at age 40, James continues to defy expectations and rewrite history.