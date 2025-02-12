Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

As we approach the All-Star break, the NBA treats fans to a full slate of games Wednesday, with all 30 teams in action. This basketball bonanza offers endless angles for fantasy and betting opportunities.

In Boston, the reigning champion Celtics host Victor Wembanyama and the revamped San Antonio Spurs (7 p.m. ET on ESPN). This game not only showcases elite talents on both rosters, but also presents a compelling narrative as the young Spurs challenge the established dominance of the Celtics.

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings face the New Orleans Pelicans in a matchup ripe with offensive potential. Both teams boast high-powered offenses, if less compelling defenses identities, making this game a prime candidate for those looking to capitalize on point totals.

Over in Los Angeles, the LA Clippers welcome the Memphis Grizzlies in a game featuring a high total and a reasonable spread. Bettors might find value here, considering the Grizzlies' elite offense and the Clippers' home-court advantage.

Trae Young is listed as probable to put on a show in Madison Square Garden against the rival New York Knicks. The Atlanta Hawks present some streaming options, given a series of injuries and trade decisions. The Knicks are heavy favorites, but a contest with a healthy total indicates some statistical fun.

With the entire league in action, Wednesday's schedule requires some sifting to identify the games to invest in. Let's delve deeper into these matchups and uncover the most promising opportunities on this action-packed day.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Ausar Thompson, SF/PF, Detroit Pistons (rostered in 41.3% of ESPN leagues)

Thompson is an ascendant two-way talent putting together incredible stat lines that remind you of his twin brother in Houston. It's rare to find a player capable of filling the box score across nearly every category, save for 3-point production. The Pistons are hot and get a rubber match with a Chicago Bulls team they just drubbed last night.

Jaden McDaniels, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves (29.3% rostered)

McDaniels has been elevated on the offensive side in the wake of Donte DiVincenzo's injury. The Bucks Milwaukee won't have their superstar forward in the lineup Wednesday night, allowing McDaniels to allocate plenty of energy on defense to create chaos.

Max Christie, SG, Dallas Mavericks (15.1%)

It's been a tough go for the Mavericks in regards to injuries, with Anthony Davis going down in his debut with the team. Christie can continue to help Dallas as a two-way guard capable of some diverse production with steals and blocks. The Golden State Warriors could struggle to keep up with Christie's cutting.

Rui Hachimura, PF/SF, Los Angeles Lakers (32.8%)

It was a good sign that Hachimura stayed efficient and productive working alongside Luka Doncic on Monday night. Hachimura's off-ball cutting can help replace some of what Christie did in L.A. There isn't a ton of upside here, but Hachimura's floor is fairly stable given the facilitators he's working with going into a matchup with a leaky Utah Jazz defense.

Caris LeVert, SF/SG, Atlanta Hawks (39.9%)

The Hawks seem content to hand LeVert the role Bogdan Bogdanovic played over the past few seasons. This includes a good bit of creation and playmaking duties running second units. While the matchup isn't great, LeVert's usage and role could be enough to help fantasy rosters.

McCormick's favorite bets for Wednesday

Odds by ESPN BET

Christian Braun's impressive run in February should continue Wednesday night. David Sherman/Getty Images

Ausar Thompson OVER 10.5 points (-125)

The Pistons didn't run their key players for heavy minutes in last night's blowout, which signals the potential for Thompson to get even more exposure against a struggling Chicago defense. He has hit this mark regularly over the past month and has seen a leap in shots and touches with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Ivey sidelined. The bar for this line is reasonable given Thompson's momentum heading into the break.

Aaron Wiggins OVER 17.5 total points, rebounds and assists (-140)

The juice on this isn't ideal, but it also speaks to the positive trends working for Wiggins ahead of a matchup with the Miami Heat. For one, he has been hot from the floor and empowered on nights when the team needs extra offense. With the Heat resting a few key contributors, Wiggins will have plenty of chances to amass numbers.

Christian Braun OVER 21.5 total points + rebounds (-120)

A quietly awesome year for Braun is part of why the Denver Nuggets were so quiet at the deadline. If you haven't noticed, Braun is one of the better rebounding guards in the league. He's not quite at the level of Josh Hart, but he has real paths to big numbers on the glass and is asked to contest on both sides each night. The other angle in his favor is a matchup against a Portland Trail Blazers team intent on resting a good deal of key guards and wings. Braun has averaged 29.8 PPG with at least 31 points in three of his four February games.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

play 1:59 Fantasy basketball pickups: Get Bobby Portis Bobby Portis should see an increased role until Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to the Bucks lineup.

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Spurs 8.5 (-105) | Celtics -8.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +280 | Celtics -360

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.4, straight up 67%, 228.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder)

Celtics: Anton Watson, (GTD - Illness); Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee); Torrey Craig, (GTD - Ankle); Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Shoulder)

Spurs projections:

Celtics projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 12.5 (-110) | Magic -12.5 (-110)

Money line: Hornets +475 | Magic -750

Total: 202.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 16.2, straight up 90%, 204.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Isaiah Wong, (GTD - Foot); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Eye); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Quadriceps); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Magic projections:

Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers -10.5 (-105) | Wizards 10.5 (-115)

Money line: Pacers -500 | Wizards +360

Total: 242.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 7.8, straight up 74%, 236.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Myles Turner, (OUT - Neck); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Wizards: Alex Sarr, (GTD - Ankle); Anthony Gill, (OUT - Ankle); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers projections:

Wizards projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers -3.5 (-105) | Nets 3.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers -145 | Nets +125

Total: 211.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 3.5, straight up 61%, 213.6 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Wrist); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Nic Claxton, (GTD - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

76ers projections:

Nets projections:

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks 7.5 (EVEN) | Knicks -7.5 (-120)

Money line: Hawks +260 | Knicks -320

Total: 240.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 6.5, straight up 71%, 240.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Knicks: Kevin McCullar Jr., (GTD - Calf); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Foot); Pacome Dadiet, (GTD - Toe); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks projections:

Knicks projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -14.5 (-110) | Raptors 14.5 (-110)

Money line: Cavaliers -1200 | Raptors +700

Total: 235.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 9.5, straight up 78%, 236.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: JT Thor, (GTD - Concussion); Max Strus, (GTD - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Calf); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder)

Raptors: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Ankle); Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Hip); RJ Barrett, (GTD - Concussion); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Personal)

Cavaliers projections:

Raptors projections:

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -6.5 (-105) | Bulls 6.5 (-115)

Money line: Pistons -240 | Bulls +200

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 1.1, straight up 54%, 238.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Bulls: Adama Sanogo, (GTD - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Illness)

Pistons projections:

Bulls projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks 6.5 (-105) | Timberwolves -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Bucks +215 | Timberwolves -260

Total: 224.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.1, straight up 63%, 222.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Hamstring); Pat Connaughton, (GTD - Calf); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Calf)

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip); Mike Conley, (GTD - Finger); Jesse Edwards, (OUT - Undisclosed); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe); Julius Randle, (OUT - Thigh)

Bucks projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -5.5 (-105) | Pelicans 5.5 (-115)

Money line: Kings -200 | Pelicans +170

Total: 238.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 7.1, straight up 72%, 234.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: None reported

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (GTD - Personal); Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Kings projections:

Pelicans projections:

Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 13.5 (-105) | Thunder -13.5 (-115)

Money line: Heat +550 | Thunder -900

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 14.3, straight up 87%, 220.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (GTD - Illness); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Illness); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Thunder: Cason Wallace, (OUT - Shoulder); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Calf); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Thunder projections:

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Suns 6.5 (-110) | Rockets -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Suns +210 | Rockets -250

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 3.9, straight up 63%, 224.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Vasilije Micic, (OUT - Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Toe); Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen)

Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Back); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Suns projections:

Rockets projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 11.5 (-110) | Nuggets -11.5 (-110)

Money line: Blazers +425 | Nuggets -650

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 5.2, straight up 67%, 236.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Shoulder); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Justin Minaya, (GTD - Ankle); Kris Murray, (GTD - Quadriceps); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Michael Porter Jr., (GTD - Hamstring); Russell Westbrook, (OUT - Hamstring); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Blazers projections:

Nuggets projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -8.5 (-110) | Jazz 8.5 (-110)

Money line: Lakers -360 | Jazz +280

Total: 236.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 3.4, straight up 61%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Austin Reaves, (GTD - Elbow); Bronny James, (GTD - Forearm); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Calf); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Personal); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Jazz: Collin Sexton, (OUT - Ankle); KJ Martin, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Lakers projections:

Jazz projections:

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Warriors -6.5 (-110) | Mavericks 6.5 (-110)

Money line: Warriors -250 | Mavericks +210

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 7.8, straight up 74%, 227.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Achilles); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors projections:

Mavericks projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies 4.5 (-110) | Clippers -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies +150 | Clippers -175

Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 2.6, straight up 58%, 235.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Cam Spencer, (GTD - Thumb); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Knee)

Clippers: Drew Eubanks, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies projections:

Clippers projections: