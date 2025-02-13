Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Thursday is the last day of games before the All-Star Break begins. As such, be aware that player performances will have more variability than usual. It's somewhat similar to the end of the season, when veteran players get more rest and unsung players off the bench may get more opportunity. But because teams are just going on break, and not preparing for the playoffs, it isn't quite as easy to predict who may or may not sit.

The level of variability is an effect that is worth considering as you set fantasy lineups and make betting selections for the night

Thursday's Stream Team

Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks (Available in 80.3% of ESPN leagues)

Christie moved into the starting lineup for the Mavericks on Wednesday and continued to produce. He had 17 points, five boards, four assists, a steal and a 3-pointer. Those numbers are eerily similar to what he has averaged over his five games with the Mavs (17.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.4 3PG, 0.8 SPG). With Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back, it's possible that Christie could get even more responsibility if veterans like Kyrie Irving or Klay Thompson don't play their typical minutes.

Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves (94.0% available)

The Timberwolves played a grueling game against Milwaukee on Wednesday night, with all five starters playing between 33 and 39 minutes. Minnesota faces the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, with Chet Holmgren likely back in the lineup (Holmgren sat Wednesday for rest purposes). There is blowout potential in this game, and also a possibility of the Timberwolves giving their starters more rest. Dillingham has played the best ball of his rookie season of late. He has averaged 13.0 PPG, 6.0 APG and 1.5 3PG in 23.5 MPG in the four games he has played at least 20 minutes in over the past month.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (70.0% available)

Clarkson moved into the starting lineup for the Jazz last weekend and has averaged 23.0 PPG, 4.8 APG and 4.3 3PG in 31.3 MPG in the four games since. He faces a Clippers team that he just dropped 24 points and six 3-pointers against last Saturday.

Dre's bets for Thursday

Amen Thompson to record a double-double (-122)

Thompson plays a team without a strong interior presence for the second night in a row in a game the Rockets need to win. Thompson dropped an 18-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double Wednesday night against the Suns and faces an older Warriors team also on the second half of a back-to-back Thursday. His athleticism and motor make him likely to grab double-digit boards for the third game in a row.

Max Christie over 14.5 points (-110)

Christie has scored at least 15 points in all five games he has played for the Mavericks and has averaged 18.3 PPG over his past three. If the Mavs decide to rest or limit Irving or Thompson, expect Christie to surpass this number.

Trey Murphy III over 23.5 total points (-125)

With Zion Williamson unlikely to play on the second night of a back-to-back, Murphy should get some more playing time. He has averaged 25.5 PPG during the past 13 games without Williamson in the lineup, including over 23.5 points in three of the past four instances. The Pelicans face a Kings team on Thursday that is tied for the fourth-most PPG allowed to opposing small forwards (22.2 PPG).

Projections and Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors +6.5 (-120) | Rockets -6.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Warriors +195 | Rockets -230

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.2, straight up 54%, 221.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Rockets: Cody Zeller, (GTD - Personal); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand); Steven Adams, (OUT - Ankle); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Warriors projections:

Rockets projections:

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -8.5 (-105) | Pelicans +8.5 (-115)

Money line: Kings -340 | Pelicans +270

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 4.4, straight up 64%, 234.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: None reported

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (GTD - Ankle); Jamal Cain, (GTD - Illness); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Kings projections:

Pelicans projections:

Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -1.5 (-105) | Mavericks +1.5 (-115)

Money line: Heat -120 | Mavericks (EVEN)

Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 1.3, straight up 54%, 222.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Illness); Kevin Love, (GTD - Personal); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Illness); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Achilles); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); P.J. Washington, (OUT - Ankle); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat projections:

Mavericks projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

8:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Thunder -7.5 (-115) | Timberwolves +7.5 (-105)

Money line: Thunder -320 | Timberwolves +260

Total: 221.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.5, straight up 76%, 219.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Cason Wallace, (GTD - Shoulder); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD - Calf); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Jesse Edwards, (GTD - Undisclosed); Mike Conley, (GTD - Finger); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe); Julius Randle, (OUT - Thigh)

Thunder projections:

Timberwolves projections: