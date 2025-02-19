Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Wednesday's NBA slate features just one game, but it's bound to draw attention as the Charlotte Hornets travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers. Los Angeles will play six games in the next 10 days, a stretch many expect to be one of their toughest of the year. Four of those opponents are fighting for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will take on a Hornets team that attempted to trade center Mark Williams to them, but the deal was rescinded after he failed his physical. The Lakers could also be without LeBron James, who has been managing a left foot and ankle injury all season. Meanwhile, the Hornets are on a three-game losing streak and have won just 13 games so far this year.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Hachimura's role in the Lakers' rotation has expanded since Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. His usage could climb even higher if James is limited or ruled out. Hachimura has scored 25 or more fantasy points in six of his past eight games, including three with 40 or more. This is a great spot for him to shine.

Alex Len, C, Los Angeles Lakers (99%)

The Lakers signed Len after their rescinded trade for Williams, and is worth considering in deeper formats. He'll compete with Jaxson Hayes and Trey Jemison for minutes at the center position. Len has averaged 7.3 points and 12.7 rebounds per 40 minutes, giving a glimpse of his potential production if he gets playing time.

Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday

LaMelo Ball over 35.5 points, rebounds and assists (-130)

Ball didn't play in the Hornets' last game before the All-Star break, but is probable for tonight. I don't expect him to be on a minutes restriction after a full week of rest. He has hit this line in 26 of the 29 games where he's played at least 25 minutes this season. The Lakers rank middle of the pack defensively against point guards, so I expect Ball to have a huge game in his first one back.

Austin Reaves over 27.5 points and assists (-130)

James is questionable for tonight's game, but Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Luka Doncic will stay on a minutes restriction. This makes Reaves a strong value against the Hornets, even though he has gone under this line in two games with both James and Doncic, totaling 26 points and assists in each. That said, Reaves has averaged 12.5 field goal attempts,13.0 potential assists and 34 minutes per game in those matchups.

Mark Williams over 23.5 points and rebounds (-120)

Williams will be motivated to show the Lakers what they missed out on following the rescinded trade. Los Angeles lacks a big man who can contain him, giving Williams a great opportunity to dominate. He has cleared this line in 11 of the 14 games this season when playing at least 25 minutes.

Projections and Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 12.5 (-105) | Lakers -12.5 (-115)

Money line: Hornets +500 | Lakers -750

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 13.8, straight up 86%, 220.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Mark Williams, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Hornets projections:

Lakers projections: