Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

A stacked Sunday schedule includes 10 games of hoops action. Four of the contests air on ABC and ESPN networks, headlined by the Memphis Grizzlies visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN) in a game that bears immense offensive upside.

With Jarrett Allen likely to play through a finger injury, we'll witness two full-strength contenders compete on a major stage. The betting metrics also indicate a potential epic, with the total hovering around 250 points. No, really. This massive number isn't as daunting when we consider these teams have combined to deliver six of the top 21 highest-scoring games this season. Building DFS lineups and eyeing player props in such a high-octane game can prove entertaining and rewarding.

The rest of the slate offers a series of strong matchups, several of which host intriguing betting and fantasy angles. The new-look Dallas Mavericks visit the Golden State Warriors (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+) in a West Coast matinee that includes a wave of meaningful waiver options.

It's a good day if you need point guard play from the waiver wire or two-way glue guys, as you'll read in the streaming section below. Names such as Ausar Thompson and Max Christie are ascending just in time for the stretch run and should be considered as both immediate and long-term additions to your fantasy roster(s).

Let's delve deeper into these matchups and uncover the most promising opportunities for this busy Sunday of hoops.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

Ausar Thompson, SF/PF, Detroit Pistons (rostered in 50.9% of ESPN leagues): The Thompson twins bring a unique and awesome brand of basketball to the floor. Amen has already proven to be a top two-way force on an ascending Houston Rockets team, so now it's Ausar's turn. Want a game with five steals, nine rebounds and 14 points? You might get that when riding with this Detroit's Thompson during a hot stretch. The matchup today with the Atlanta Hawks is ideal.

Max Christie, SG, Dallas Mavericks (30.2% rostered): Even in the wake of Luka Doncic having a brilliant Saturday night in Denver, Dallas can feel good about rostering Christie and his efficient play on both sides of the floor. The Mavericks will need him to step up to help overcome a position as sizable road underdogs against the Warriors. The good news is that Christie can deliver a positive fantasy line even if he doesn't score a ton, given his diverse skill set.

Brandin Podziemski, SG/PG, Golden State Warriors (26.9%): Speaking of players who can fill the box score, "Air Podz" has flashed lately with both assists and steals. When the shot is falling, you are talking about real impact. Fittingly, he'll likely be chasing around Christie a good bit today.

Jose Alvarado, PG, New Orleans Pelicans (14.0%): The Pelicans have been hit hard with injuries this season, especially with the loss of Dejounte Murray. Alvarado, at least, is a capable understudy filling in admirably in recent weeks. There are some lean scoring outings in his game log, but also tons of assists and steals to admire. The matchup with the San Antonio Spurs is understandably more friendly without the Spurs' top rim protector.

McCormick's favorite bets for Sunday

Odds by ESPN BET

Jrue Holiday OVER 8.5 points (-120)

Holiday hasn't scored much lately, thus his scoring prop has dipped this low despite a viable projection for 30 minutes of run today at home against the New York Knicks (1 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+). So why am I high on his scoring today? His matchup with the Knicks at the point of attack is actually favorable; he has covered this number against New York already this season and he's elite at attacking close-outs against aggressive wings.

Mavericks +9.5 points (-110) at Warriors

Golden State is undeniably more dangerous with Jimmy Butler in the mix. My angle is the Mavericks play connected and committed defense for a team that just endured a major roster reshuffle. This tends to create closer end-game situations and competitive overall contests. Even without the star power, Dallas appears deep enough to make this interesting.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors OVER 227.5 points (-110)

These teams are both in the bottom six in defensive rating for the season. Phoenix is 11th in offense, while the Raptors are about as healthy as they've been this season, save for Brandon Ingram's injury issues. Which is to say, this game could and should include quality scorers on both sides facing, well, bad defenses on both sides. Sign me up.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

1 p.m. ET on ABC

Line: Knicks 8.5 (-110) | Celtics -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Knicks +275 | Celtics -345

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.5, straight up 70%, 231.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Foot); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Calf); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics: Neemias Queta, (GTD - Illness); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks projections:

Celtics projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Line: Mavericks 9.5 (-120) | Warriors -9.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Mavericks +300 | Warriors -400

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 9.9, straight up 79%, 228.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dwight Powell, (GTD - Hip); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks projections:

Warriors projections:

LA Clippers at Indiana Pacers

5 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers 3.5 (-105) | Pacers -3.5 (-115)

Money line: Clippers +140 | Pacers -165

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 3, straight up 60%, 228.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Foot); Norman Powell, (GTD - Knee)

Pacers: James Johnson, (OUT - Illness); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Clippers projections:

Pacers projections:

Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks

6 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -2.5 (-115) | Hawks 2.5 (-105)

Money line: Pistons -140 | Hawks +120

Total: 239.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.6, straight up 59%, 236.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Back); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pistons projections:

Hawks projections:

Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic

6 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 12.5 (EVEN) | Magic -12.5 (-120)

Money line: Wizards +500 | Magic -800

Total: 216.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 14, straight up 87%, 214.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Alex Sarr, (GTD - Ankle); Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Quadriceps); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Magic projections:

Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors

6 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -1.5 (-115) | Raptors 1.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns -130 | Raptors +110

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.2, straight up 54%, 230.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen)

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Hip); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Suns projections:

Raptors projections:

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

6 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 5.5 (-115) | Bucks -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Heat +175 | Bucks -210

Total: 221.5 (-115 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 0.6, straight up 52%, 222.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Tyler Herro, (GTD - Shoulder); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Hamstring); Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Knee); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); Taurean Prince, (GTD - Ankle); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Calf); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension)

Heat projections:

Bucks projections:

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 1.5 (-105) | Pelicans -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +105 | Pelicans -125

Total: 241.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 0.6, straight up 52%, 230.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Spurs projections:

Pelicans projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Grizzlies 6.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Grizzlies +200 | Cavaliers -240

Total: 248.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 1.2, straight up 54%, 251.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: None reported

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (GTD - Hip); Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Finger)

Grizzlies projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Thunder -8.5 (-120) | Timberwolves 8.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Thunder -400 | Timberwolves +300

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 10.8, straight up 81%, 220.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Jesse Edwards, (OUT - Ankle); Julius Randle, (OUT - Groin); Rudy Gobert, (OUT - Back); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe)

Thunder projections:

Timberwolves projections: