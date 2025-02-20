Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Today is the first full day back for most teams in the NBA after the All-Star Break.The week off should have a positive effect on the availability of players who were dealing with minor injuries, or even long-season burnout heading into the break.

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $135,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Also, the teams and players involved in the wild Trade Deadline moves have had some time to acclimate to their new situations and may come out of break with more consistent rotations and production. Thus, I would anticipate there being fewer opportunities for injury-replacement or unbalanced-roster streamers today than there was last week.

As always, let's dig further into the schedule and storylines as we look for fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

Thursday's Stream Team

Ben Simmons, LA Clippers (Available in 81.6% of ESPN leagues)

Holy "blasts from the past", Batman! After toiling away in obscurity for multiple seasons, Simmons signed with the Clippers last week and exploded in his first game to the tune of 12, points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and a blocked shot; a 50 fantasy point game. He is coming off the bench for the Clippers, and we have no reason to expect consistency from Simmons. That said, a player capable of producing 50 fantasy points in a given night that's available in more than 80% of leagues is at least worthy of streamer consideration.

The Suns have experimented recently with a bigger lineup, moving Bol in at the four and sliding Kevin Durant back to his natural small forward slot. Bol has played well in his expanded role, with four straight double-digit scoring efforts and averages of 16.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.3 BPG and 2.3 3PG in 30.0 MPG in that stretch.

Women's Tournament Challenge Create up to 25 women's brackets to be eligible for special prizes! FREE to play.

Play Women's Tournament Challenge

Mathurin entered the break on a high note, averaging 21.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 1.5 3PG in his past four games. He has embraced the Sixth Man role, dropping 46 points in the last two games when he came off the bench.

Dre's bets for Thursday

Tyrese Maxey (PHI) over 25.5 points (-115)

Maxey has had a week to rest and recover from the knee contusion that led to his worst scoring game of the season (5 points, 1-for-9 from the field against the Raptors) and an injury absence in his past two games before the break. Maxey has had great success scoring against the Celtics this season, dropping 33 points in their Christmas Day matchup then following that up with 34 points against them two weeks ago. The second of those games came next to Joel Embiid, who is expected to play Thursday.

Tyrese Haliburton (IND) over 27.5 total points and assists (-105)

Haliburton has been streaky, seemingly tied in part to how healthy he is at a given time. Coming off the All-Star break, Haliburton should be as fresh and healthy as he's been this season. This is expected to be an extremely high-scoring game, with the 250.5 point over/under line the highest in the NBA this season. A healthy Haliburton in a high-scoring game is a recipe for strong points and assists numbers on Thursday night.

Paolo Banchero (ORL) over 23.5 total points (-120)

Banchero entered the break on a high note, scoring 55 points in his final two games. One of those games was against Thursday's opponents, the Hawks, and Banchero dropped 31 against them. Banchero also has made a habit of having huge games after long layoffs. He scored 50 points in his first game of the season, then popped for 34 points in 27 minutes in his first game back following a 2+ month injury layoff.

Stephon Castle (SAS) over 14.5 total points (-105)

Castle had a great All-Star Weekend, winning MVP of the Rising Stars game and finishing only decimal points behind Mac McClung for the Slam Dunk crown. Castle was already playing at a high level entering the break, averaging 21.0 PPG in 26.0 MPG off the bench with at least 15 points scored in each of his past four outings. Castle has faced the Suns once this season, dropping 16 points against them in Phoenix back in December. The Spurs will be relying on and featuring Castle more now, with Victor Wembanyama out for the season.

play 2:02 Waiver wire pickups: Matas Buzelis, Isaiah Collier worth looks Andre Snellings urges fantasy players to scoop up Matas Buzelis and Isaiah Collier for help filling holes in your roster.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies -2.5 (-105) | Pacers 2.5 (-115)

Money line: Grizzlies -135 | Pacers +115

Total: 249.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1.1, straight up 54%, 248.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Cam Spencer, (GTD - Thumb); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Grizzlies projections:

Pacers projections:

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -7.5 (-105) | 76ers 7.5 (-115)

Money line: Celtics -290 | 76ers +240

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 3.9, straight up 63%, 223.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Justin Edwards, (OUT - Ankle); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics projections:

76ers projections:

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -1.5 (-110) | Hawks 1.5 (-110)

Money line: Magic -125 | Hawks +105

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 1.6, straight up 55%, 220.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Quadriceps); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Back); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Magic projections:

Hawks projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -12.5 (-120) | Nets 12.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Cavaliers -1000 | Nets +600

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 8.8, straight up 76%, 226.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Shoulder); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Calf); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee); JT Thor, (OUT - Concussion)

Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers projections:

Nets projections:

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 12.5 (-120) | Knicks -12.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Bulls +450 | Knicks -700

Total: 243.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 3.9, straight up 63%, 243.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: E.J. Liddell, (OUT - Shoulder); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Kevin McCullar Jr., (GTD - Calf); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Foot); Josh Hart, (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls projections:

Knicks projections:

LA Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -1.5 (-105) | Bucks 1.5 (-115)

Money line: Clippers -130 | Bucks +110

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3.1, straight up 60%, 222.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Amir Coffey, (GTD - Knee); Drew Eubanks, (GTD - Ankle); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Damian Lillard, (GTD - Hamstring); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf)

Clippers projections:

Bucks projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 15.5 (-105) | Nuggets -15.5 (-115)

Money line: Hornets +700 | Nuggets -1200

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 10, straight up 79%, 230.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Michael Porter Jr., (GTD - Hamstring); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Hornets projections:

Nuggets projections:

Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -1.5 (-115) | Spurs 1.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns -130 | Spurs +110

Total: 237.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 1.9, straight up 56%, 230.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Devin Booker, (GTD - Back); Grayson Allen, (GTD - Knee); Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen)

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, (OUT); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder)

Suns projections:

Spurs projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers -3.5 (-105) | Blazers 3.5 (-115)

Money line: Lakers -150 | Blazers +130

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 5.9, straight up 69%, 226.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Justin Minaya, (GTD - Ankle); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Knee); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf)

Lakers projections:

Blazers projections: