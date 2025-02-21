Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Friday's NBA slate features nine games, including the New York Knicks traveling to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers. Cleveland is on the second night of a back-to-back and defeated the Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier this season. These two teams will meet three times in the final 28 games of the regular season, starting with tonight's matchup. Both are currently ranked in the top three of the Eastern Conference, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive game.

Two bets from this game stand out, but others on the slate are worth watching, plus a few streaming options. Let's dive in.

Friday's fantasy stream team

Malik Beasley, SG, Detroit Pistons (available in 65.1% of ESPN leagues)

Beasley has been playing well for the Pistons this season. He's scored 28 or more fantasy points in four consecutive games, including two where he hit 40 or more. Beasley is in a good position against a Spurs defense that ranks 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions and is now without Victor Wembanyama for the season. Beasley is a great streaming option, with most of his fantasy value coming from points and three-pointers.

Max Christie, SG, Dallas Mavericks (69.6%)

Christie should continue to see minutes for the Mavericks with PF Anthony Davis out due to an abductor injury. Christie has played 33 or more minutes and scored 29 or more fantasy points in four consecutive games.

Wendell Carter Jr., C, Orlando Magic (91.7%)

Carter Jr. started for the Magic on Thursday and finished with 27 fantasy points in 32 minutes. This rotation change was well-received by both the team and coaching staff, so it may stick moving forward. Carter Jr. is a solid source of points and rebounds (averaging 13.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per 40 minutes this season) and he has been productive when given minutes.

Bismack Biyombo, C, San Antonio Spurs (99.7%)

Biyombo started for the Spurs on Thursday night against the Suns. He scored 21 points in just 16 minutes. Biyombo is a player to target in deeper formats for points and rebounds, but his minutes may be uncertain depending on his conditioning.

Moody's favorite bets for Friday

Golden State Warriors Moneyline (-130)

The Warriors are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 13-4 on the road this season. Golden State should be more in sync with Jimmy Butler and have the fifth-best defensive rating and a 3-1 record since acquiring him at the trade deadline. Sacramento, on the other hand, lacks a defensive stopper to contain Stephen Curry and Butler, who have averaged 52.3 PPG together. Since trading De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' defense has ranked near the bottom of the league, so expect the Warriors to take care of business on the road.

Cade Cunningham over 35.5 points and assists (-125)

Cunningham is having a breakout season, and he's hard to fade against a Spurs team that has struggled defensively all season. . He has surpassed this line in 14 of his last 20 games and has averaged 22.5 field goal attempts and 15.0 potential assists per game over that stretch. With a narrow spread between the Pistons and Spurs, the game should be competitive.

Anthony Edwards over 3.5 three-pointers (-130)

Edwards has averaged 10.1 attempts per game while shooting 42% from beyond the arc. He has hit this line in 65% of his games, giving bettors a solid floor. However, Edwards has been even better on the road, clearing this line in 20 of his 27 away games. The Rockets are a strong defensive team, but they struggle to defend the three-point line.

Karl-Anthony Towns under 24.5 points (-125)

Towns is on the tail end of a back-to-back and has gone under this line in six of his last 10 games. While he has hit the over in three consecutive games, those games were against less-than-stellar defenses (Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Chicago Bulls), The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have been tough on centers all season with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen patrolling the paint. Towns scored just 13 points against Cleveland last October.. and hasn't exceeded this line in five of his last six games against teams ranked in the top-10 in r points allowed.

Darius Garland over 2.5 three-pointers (-140)

Garland has been excellent from beyond the arc recently, clearing this line in 14 of his last 20 games while averaging 7.2 attempts and shooting 43% from the floor. He has been even better at home, hitting this mark in 21 of his 28 games. He made five triples in the Cavs last matchup against the Knicks and while New York is no slouch defensively, I expect them to focus more of their attention on Donovan Mitchell, which should open things up for Garland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 41.5 points and rebounds (-110)

Antetokounmpo returned from a six-game absence and played limited minutes against the LA Clippers on Thursday. He's expected to play enough minutes to clear this line against the Wizards, who rank near the bottom of the league in defensive rating. Antetokounmpo has surpassed this line three times over his last five games, and three of his last four matchups against the Wizards. With Bobby Portis serving a 25-game suspension, Antetokounmpo should see additional minutes and rebound opportunities.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Knicks 8.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -8.5 (-115)

Money line: Knicks +290 | Cavaliers -380

Total: 241.5 (-110 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 9.1, straight up 77%, 241.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Kevin McCullar Jr., (GTD - Calf); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Foot); Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Cavaliers: Dean Wade, (NA - Knee); JT Thor, (OUT - Concussion)

Knicks projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies -3.5 (-110) | Magic 3.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies -160 | Magic +135

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1.3, straight up 54%, 226.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Knee)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Quadriceps); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies projections:

Magic projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -6.5 (-105) | Wizards 6.5 (-115)

Money line: Bucks -225 | Wizards +185

Total: 229.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Wizards by 0.2, straight up 51%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (NA - Calf); Taurean Prince, (NA - Ankle); Damian Lillard, (NA - Hamstring); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension)

Wizards: Anthony Gill, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks projections:

Wizards projections:

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Heat -2.5 (-115) | Raptors 2.5 (-105)

Money line: Heat -145 | Raptors +125

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.7, straight up 56%, 221.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Nikola Jovic, (GTD - Illness); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Shoulder); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Hip); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Personal); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Raptors projections:

Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -4.5 (-110) | Spurs 4.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons -175 | Spurs +150

Total: 236.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 4.4, straight up 64%, 229.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (GTD - Knee); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Illness)

Pistons projections:

Spurs projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 5.5 (-110) | Mavericks -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Pelicans +175 | Mavericks -210

Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 1.4, straight up 55%, 230.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Mavericks: Dwight Powell, (GTD - Hip); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans projections:

Mavericks projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Timberwolves 3.5 (-110) | Rockets -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Timberwolves +135 | Rockets -160

Total: 219.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 10.2, straight up 80%, 216.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip); Mike Conley, (GTD - Finger); Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Back); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe); Jesse Edwards, (OUT - Undisclosed); Julius Randle, (OUT - Groin)

Rockets: Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves projections:

Rockets projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -15.5 (-110) | Jazz 15.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -1400 | Jazz +750

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 13.5, straight up 86%, 231.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Collin Sexton, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Thunder projections:

Jazz projections:

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -2.5 (-105) | Kings 2.5 (-115)

Money line: Warriors -130 | Kings +110

Total: 236.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.1, straight up 50%, 233.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: None reported

Warriors projections:

Kings projections: