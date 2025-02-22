Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

A five-game Saturday slate features a marquee matchup between the new-look Los Angeles Lakers and the resurgent Denver Nuggets. The key narratives ahead of the game - which airs on ABC and ESPN this evening - have Luka Doncic settling into his new team, while reigning MVP Nikola Jokic gets to face a Lakers team now exploitable in the paint.

In this Western Conference epic, injuries don't appear to be a significant issue, which means we can project normal rotations from each roster. In this important test for the Lakers' identity as contenders, it's helpful to note the game has the highest point total of the day by a wide margin, which indicates offense is expected.

For a lighter schedule compared to most Saturdays, it helps that some of today's games have serious offensive upside. The Phoenix Suns make their annual stop in Chicago to face the Bulls in a contest nearing a total of 240 points. The key here is a lack of defensive resilience, as the Bulls and Suns sit 25th and 26th in defensive rating over the past 10 games, respectively.

The Houston Rockets face the Utah Jazz in a contest that might lack star power, but provides a good bit of depth in the streaming tier of players for fantasy managers to consider. The Charlotte Hornets visit the Portland Trail Blazers in a game that, like the one in Chicago, might not have much defense.

Saturday's fantasy stream team

Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C, Houston Rockets (Rostered in 45.3% of ESPN leagues)

A return from injury saw Smith come off the bench Friday night for the first time this season, although he still played nearly 40 minutes and was a major contributor for the Rockets. It's appropriate to wonder if he'll handle the same workload with a compressed schedule, but the value is undeniable for Smith on both sides of the ball and has eligibility at center.

Toumani Camara, PF/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (24.6%)

Camara is a glue guy who seems willing to handle a variety of roles for the Blazers on any given possession. He stuffs the box score with a stellar steal rate and solid rebounding and scoring metrics. The Hornets, meanwhile, simply don't have quality defenders in the frontcourt.

Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz (23.3%)

Collier is a deft distributor with some of the best assist results in the NBA since being named a starter earlier this season. He has produced at least eight assists in eight straight games and should run the show again against the Rockets.

Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (42.7%)

The Jazz backcourt has room for both Collier and George to produce. The team allocates tons of touches to each, with a far greater scoring load placed on George. The second-year guard has been confident finding his looks lately, taking on a Jordan Clarkson-like role as the season matures. The Rockets are strong on defense but at least have some gaps in point-of-attack scenarios that George and Collier can consider.

McCormick's favorite bets for Saturday

Suns-Bulls over 239.5 points (-105)

This is a lofty total, but the inspiration for the offensive confidence is based on the Chicago Bulls' commitment to, well, not playing defense. The Suns aren't in a much better spot defensively, in fact rating worse on per possession base the past 10 games than Chicago. With some gifted offensive players on both sides, I am expecting a good bit of scoring.

Quentin Grimes over 12.5 points (-120)

The juice on this number speaks to the market having interest in Grimes' recent rise in scoring. The shift to the 76ers has been positive for Grimes in that he's now a busy two-way starter and not merely a rotation piece in Dallas. The minutes will be there against a porous Brooklyn defense.

Luka Doncic over 7.5 assists (-105)

There is some hesitation around trusting Doncic with the Lakers until we see it happen. Then again, it's still Luka Doncic and his ability to back down Denver defenders and survey the half-court is going to lead to a series of assist opportunities. Consider me a believer that success will show up sooner than later for one of the game's great playmakers.

Projections and Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls

5 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -5.5 (-110) | Bulls 5.5 (-110)

Money line: Suns -210 | Bulls +175

Total: 238.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 4.8, straight up 66%, 239.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen)

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Shoulder); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Wrist); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Calf); E.J. Liddell, (OUT - Shoulder); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Head)

Suns projections:

Bulls projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 11.5 (-105) | 76ers -11.5 (-115)

Money line: Nets +400 | 76ers -600

Total: 212.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 7, straight up 72%, 214.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: Justin Edwards, (OUT - Ankle); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Nets projections:

76ers projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Line: Lakers 6.5 (-105) | Nuggets -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Lakers +225 | Nuggets -275

Total: 243.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 4.6, straight up 65%, 238.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Calf); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Lakers projections:

Nuggets projections:

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -8.5 (-110) | Jazz 8.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets -340 | Jazz +270

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 5.8, straight up 69%, 229.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Cody Zeller, (GTD - Personal); Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Ankle)

Jazz: Collin Sexton, (GTD - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Rockets projections:

Jazz projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 4.5 (-105) | Blazers -4.5 (-115)

Money line: Hornets +160 | Blazers -190

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 4.5, straight up 65%, 219.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Knee); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Blazers: Justin Minaya, (OUT - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf)

Hornets projections:

Blazers projections: