Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Monday's NBA slate features eight games, with many teams on the tail end of a back-to-back. One game that stands out is the Miami Heat traveling to State Farm Arena in Atlanta to face the Hawks. The Hawks are on a three-game losing streak in this Eastern Conference matchup, while the Heat have struggled with consistency this season.

There's one streamer and two best bets from this game that stand out, though there are other plays worth keeping an eye on. Let's dive in.

Monday's fantasy stream team

Zaccharie Risacher, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (available in 83.4% of ESPN leagues): Risacher has been on a roll, scoring 26 or more fantasy points in four straight games including a massive 51 points against the Pistons on Sunday. He's also played 30-plus minutes in two of those games. Now, he gets a great spot against a Heat team struggling to defend small forwards, especially since trading Jimmy Butler III.

Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (55%): George continues to play a key role in the Jazz's rotation, whether he's starting or coming off the bench, especially with Collin Sexton out. He's logged 29-plus minutes in four straight games and topped 40 fantasy points in three of them. The Trail Blazers aren't exactly a defensive force, ranking 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions. This is a great spot for George.

Moody's favorite bets for Monday

Charlotte Hornets +10.5 (-105): The Hornets should be motivated to bounce back after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers by 53 points on Saturday night. I like Charlotte's chances on the road against a Kings team that's been .500 under interim head coach Doug Christie. This is a huge spread, which seems like an overcorrection. The Hornets are also 12-5 against the spread as 10.5-point underdogs or more. Charlotte also defeated the Lakers on the road three games ago.

Nick Smith Jr. over 14.5 points (-105): Smith has cleared this line in five of his past 10 games. He's averaged 13.7 field goal attempts and 32.1 minutes per game during that stretch. The Kings aren't a strong defensive team, ranking 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions, and their perimeter defense isn't great. That creates opportunities for Smith to get good looks, especially if the Kings decide to double team LaMelo Ball.

Trae Young over 10.5 assists (-125). Young has been consistent this season, hitting this line in 53% of his games and in three of his past five. He's also averaged an impressive 21.0 potential assists per game in 36.3 minutes this season. Plus, he's cleared this line in three straight games against the Heat. Miami has allowed the sixth-most assists per game to point guards this season.

Dyson Daniels over 10.5 assists and rebounds (-130): Daniels has been on fire during the past 10 games, hitting this line in seven of them. At home, he's been even better, clearing it in eight straight. He's also averaged 10.3 potential assists and 11.8 rebound chances in 35.6 minutes per game. Also, the Hawks play at the second-fastest pace in the league, meaning Daniels should have plenty of chances to rack up stats.

Brooklyn Nets -2.5 (-120): This isn't the prettiest matchup against Washington, given both teams' records, but the Nets have been playing well lately. They're 7-1 over their past eight games and rank first in defensive rating during that stretch. They've also been playing at the slowest pace in the league during that span. Brooklyn is only half a game out of the Play-In Tournament, so there's plenty of motivation. Neither team is an offensive powerhouse, which is reflected in the total, but Washington still ranks near the bottom of the league in defensive rating over the last 10 games. The Nets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five and have the best road ATS record this season. I expect them to win this one convincingly.

LA Clippers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers 1.5 (-110) | Pistons -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Clippers +105 | Pistons -125

Total: 221.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 3.7, straight up 62%, 223.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Foot); Norman Powell, (GTD - Knee)

Pistons: Simone Fontecchio, (GTD - Hand); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Clippers projections:

Pistons projections:

Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -5.5 (EVEN) | Pacers 5.5 (-120)

Money line: Nuggets -190 | Pacers +160

Total: 245.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 0.7, straight up 52%, 244.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Pacers: James Johnson, (GTD - Illness); T.J. McConnell, (GTD - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Nuggets projections:

Pacers projections:

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 4.5 (-105) | 76ers -4.5 (-115)

Money line: Bulls +155 | 76ers -185

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 0.9, straight up 53%, 233.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Concussion); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Quadriceps)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Finger); Justin Edwards, (OUT - Ankle); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

76ers projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nets -2.5 (-120) | Wizards 2.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Nets -150 | Wizards +130

Total: 217.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 5.2, straight up 67%, 219.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Alex Sarr, (GTD - Ankle); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Finger); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Nets projections:

Wizards projections:

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 1.5 (-120) | Hawks -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Heat +EVEN | Hawks -120

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 3.9, straight up 63%, 230.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Kevin Love, (GTD - Personal); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Hawks: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Back); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Heat projections:

Hawks projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves 12.5 (-110) | Thunder -12.5 (-110)

Money line: Timberwolves +500 | Thunder -800

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 14.1, straight up 87%, 222.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (GTD - Neck); Julius Randle, (GTD - Groin); Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Back); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe); Jesse Edwards, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Thunder projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers -6.5 (-115) | Jazz 6.5 (-105)

Money line: Blazers -260 | Jazz +210

Total: 231.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 5.9, straight up 69%, 230.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (GTD - Knee); Justin Minaya, (OUT - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf)

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Back); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Illness); Collin Sexton, (OUT - Ankle); John Collins, (OUT - Back); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Blazers projections:

Jazz projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 11.5 (-115) | Kings -11.5 (-105)

Money line: Hornets +425 | Kings -650

Total: 233.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 10.3, straight up 80%, 226.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Foot); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Knee); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Kings: None reported

Hornets projections:

Kings projections: