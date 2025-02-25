Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Tuesday's games

Just under half of the league is in action on Tuesday. There are three matchups where both teams would be in the postseason if the season ended today, highlighted by the first meeting between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers since the blockbuster Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis swap.

The Milwaukee Bucks, the current fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, travel to visit the West's fifth-seeded Houston Rockets. And the East's top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers battle the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic.

As always in this space, let's dig further into the matchups to identify some fantasy streamers and betting angles of interest.

Tuesday's fantasy stream team

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors (rostered in 32.1% of ESPN leagues): Podziemski moved back into the Warriors' lineup in the game before the All-Star Break and has produced fantasy hoops flex-starter numbers in his new role. In those three games, he has scored at least 17 points in each contest while averaging 18.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.3 3PG and 2.0 SPG.

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs (23.8% rostered): Johnson has stepped up his offense since Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) went down for the season. Johnson has scored at least 15 points in three straight games and is averaging 20.3 PPG and 1.7 3PG in 26.3 MPG off the bench during that span.

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans (17.5%): Alvarado has been in and out of the starting lineup of late but has played at least 30 minutes in four straight games. In those games, he has averaged 14.0 PPG, 7.3 APG, 6.0 RPG, 2.5 3PG and 2.0 SPG in 31.5 MPG.

Dre's favorite bets for Tuesday

Odds by ESPN BET

Cleveland Cavaliers -7.5 at Orlando Magic

The Cavaliers have been distinctly better than the Magic across the various ups and downs of the season. In January, the Cavs had a down period by losing five of eight games, while the Magic's down period saw them lose nine of 10. Both have since come out of their slides, but while the Magic have now won five of their last eight games, the Cavs have won 11 of their last 12 with an average scoring margin of +17.5. The Cavs are a bad matchup for the Magic, because they have the elite frontcourt defenders to slow the Magic's two best players in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. In their first matchup of the season, the Cavs won by 11 points.

Bradley Beal OVER 18.5 points (-125)

Since the drama and rumors leading up to and the passing of the trade deadline, Beal has quietly been playing some of his best ball of the season, averaging 24.8 PPG in his last five games. Beal has played himself back into the Phoenix Suns' starting lineup. In his two most recent starts, he has scored 25 points and a season-high 30 points, respectively. When Beal is healthy and energized, he can get consistently good looks against teams that tend to focus their defense on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Brook Lopez OVER 11.5 points (-120)

This is my favorite pick of the night, because it is based more on Lopez's season-long trends as opposed to his current circumstances. While Lopez only averages 12.5 PPG on the season, most of those games came while playing in a rotation with Bobby Portis. Portis has been suspended for 25 games, and in the three games Portis has been out, Lopez has averaged 19.0 PPG with at least 17 points in all three games. The Bucks need him to produce, and Lopez has shown he can still deliver.

Lakers -9.5 vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks have been beset by injuries, with new acquisition Anthony Davis joining both of their starting centers on the sidelines. They have played admirably through their short-handed status but are still struggling to play .500 ball and are coming off a 24-point blowout loss to the Warriors. The Lakers have the best record in the NBA since January 15 at 14-4 and outside of a two-game losing streak bracketing the All-Star Break, have won eight straight games. Most important, Luka Doncic looked a lot more like himself in their blowout win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. If Doncic is playing at his level, the Lakers are a significantly better team than the injured Mavericks and have potential to win in a blowout.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

7 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -11.5 (-105) | Raptors 11.5 (-115)

Money line: Celtics -500 | Raptors +360

Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 7.2, straight up 72%, 226.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Drew Peterson, (GTD - Ankle); Neemias Queta, (GTD - Illness); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Luke Kornet, (OUT - Personal)

Raptors: Gradey Dick, (GTD - Thigh); Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Hip); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics projections:

Raptors projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Cavaliers -8.5 (-105) | Magic 8.5 (-115)

Money line: Cavaliers -300 | Magic +250

Total: 220.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 4.7, straight up 65%, 221.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (GTD - Hip)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Quadriceps); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers projections:

Magic projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks 3.5 (-110) | Rockets -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks +140 | Rockets -165

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 3.8, straight up 63%, 224.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Knee); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); Liam Robbins, (OUT - Groin); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Calf); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Illness); Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Ankle); Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Back); Steven Adams, (GTD - Ankle); Tari Eason, (NA - Lower Leg); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal)

Bucks projections:

Rockets projections:

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Suns 7.5 (-105) | Grizzlies -7.5 (-115)

Money line: Suns +250 | Grizzlies -300

Total: 245.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 5.7, straight up 68%, 244.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Monte Morris, (GTD - Back); Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen)

Grizzlies: None reported

Suns projections:

Grizzlies projections:

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 2.5 (-105) | Pelicans -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +125 | Pelicans -145

Total: 239.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 1.3, straight up 54%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Spurs projections:

Pelicans projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 16.5 (-110) | Warriors -16.5 (-110)

Money line: Hornets +810 | Warriors -1400

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 13.1, straight up 85%, 219.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: DaQuan Jeffries, (GTD - Knee); Mark Williams, (GTD - Foot); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis, (GTD - Illness); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets projections:

Warriors projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Mavericks 9.5 (-115) | Lakers -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Mavericks +320 | Lakers -425

Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 9.2, straight up 77%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dwight Powell, (GTD - Hip); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Mavericks projections:

Lakers projections: