Fantasy basketball: Six rising rookies who can help win your league

Open Extended Reactions

This season's rookie class is a testament to the adage, "it's not how you start, but how you finish that is important." Most of the class started their rookie seasons in relatively small roles, and few were putting up fantasy hoops-worthy stats through the early months of the season.

As the fantasy basketball playoffs approach, however, a handful of rookies have separated themselves from their peers and are putting up numbers that could help put a fantasy team over the top.

With honorable mention shout-outs to New Orleans Pelicans shot blocker Yves Missi, and both Memphis Grizzlies rookies Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, the following are the six rookies yielding the best fantasy basketball production as we approach the money time of the season.

Stephon Castle, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs: Castle was my pick for Rookie of the Year in my draft night analysis, and in my most recent Awards Watch article from January I listed him as the best value play for RoY when ESPN BET had him at +3000. Since then, he has turned in several offensive explosions and is up to the odds-on favorite to win the award (-150). Castle has been the Spurs' sixth man since they traded for De'Aaron Fox, but has turned in both a career-high 33 point scoring effort as well as his first career double-double while in that role. All told, he has averaged 16.4 PPG in his last 18 outings, scoring in double figures in 16 of those 18 games.

Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat: Ware didn't play much to start his rookie season, but drew attention when he dropped 25 points in 21 minutes on Jan. 2. He turned in several more impressive efforts, including a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double against the LA Clippers on Jan. 13 and a 25-point, 8-rebound effort against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Jan. 19. The last was enough to move him into the starting lineup for the Heat, a role he has not relinquished since. Ware has averaged a double-double in his 15 games as a starter, averaging 10.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG and 1.1 BPG. Considered an upside/developmental prospect out of the draft, Ware has established himself as the primary double-double threat of his draft class.

Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz: Speaking of nightly double-double threats, Collier has stepped up as the primary distributor for the Jazz and the best assists-guy in this draft class. In his last 22 games, Collier has averaged 11.6 PPG, 8.7 APG and 4.0 RPG with nine double-digit assist efforts. Collier was the top-ranked player in his class entering college, but a down freshman season saw him slip to the No. 29 pick in the NBA draft. He has bounced back in a major way as a rookie, and appears poised for a potential First-Team All-Rookie selection once the season ends.

Zaccharie Risacher, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks: Risacher was the No. 1 overall pick in this season's NBA draft and with Jalen Johnson going down for the season last month, followed by the Hawks trading away Sixth Man of the Year candidate De'Andre Hunter, Risacher has suddenly been thrust into a larger role. Risacher had a down effort in his last game, but in the 10 before that had averaged 15.8 PPG on 53.8 FG%, along with 2.3 3PG on 52.3 3P%. His shooting, size and ability off the dribble are allowing him to finish his rookie season on a strong note.

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the group together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

Alex Sarr, PF/C, Washington Wizards: Sarr opened calendar year 2025 with three double-doubles in his first five games, and was averaging 11.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.4 3PG and 1.2 BPG in the first 13 games before he sprained his ankle. He has since missed 10 of 12 games with the injury, but in his most recent game he dropped 22 points, 7 boards and 4 3-pointers against the Bucks. The Wizards are in full-on youth mode, so the only thing slowing Sarr from a big finish to the season is health. If he gets back on the floor, he instantly becomes a nightly double-double threat once again.

Matas Buzelis, SF/PF, Chicago Bulls: Buzelis started getting more run at the end of January, and moved into the starting lineup after the Bulls traded Zach LaVine at the trade deadline. In his last 11 games, seven of them starts, Buzelis has averaged 13.6 PPG on 52.3 FG%/82.6 FT%, 1.7 3PG on 36.5 3P% and 1.2 BPG. The do-it-all forward was drafted to his hometown Bulls, and with the team in rebuilding mode Buzelis is using the end of the season to show he should be an impact part of the team's plans moving forward.