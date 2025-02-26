Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

In the wake of an epic Luka Doncic showing, we turn to a nine-game Wednesday slate with some encouraging offensive metrics. Five games have point totals of at least 229 points, evidence there is some above-average production expected.

You might not have bought this premise in the beginning of the season, or even a few months ago, but the Detroit Pistons could provide a real challenge to the Boston Celtics (4.5-point favorites) this evening. The ascendant young Pistons have sustained stronger offensive and net ratings than Boston over the past 10 games, suggesting this contest could prove close.

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Another surprisingly intriguing game pits the Sacramento Kings on the road against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz have turned their backcourt usage over to a tandem of fun, and very different, playmakers. In fact, these Utah combo guards lead the streaming section today.

With 18 teams in action, the onus is on fantasy managers to sift through a fairly large player pool when making lineup decisions. It's during these types of larger slates that I like to rely on the metrics our team produces in the matchup breakdowns below.

Let's delve deeper into these matchups and uncover the most promising fantasy and betting opportunities for this busy Wednesday of hoops.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Keyonte George, PG/SG, Jazz (rostered in 46.4% of ESPN leagues): In a rare turn, a player has become more productive and consistent since a shift from a starting role to a specific bench assignment. George is now manning the Jordan Clarkson gig in the Utah offense, which comes with freedom to create for himself and for others. He has been flirting with 20/5/5 the past month as a playmaker off the pine and tonight faces a Sacramento Kings team that ranks 26th in defensive rating over the past 10 games. Teammate Isaiah Collier, meanwhile, has become an elite source of assists amid George's transformation. Rostering both isn't a bad idea, given the lack of overlap in their staggered roles.

Ausar Thompson, SF/PF, Pistons (51.0% rostered): If we look only at the scoring column, it seems Thompson isn't delivering much. A deeper scan through the box score, however, reveals that despite having just 24 points across his past two games, the gifted two-way wing also has nine combined blocks and steals and a healthy assist rate. This test against the Boston Celtics could be telling, as he's built to give the Celtics' wings some problems. If you need shooting production and not much else, Motown's Malik Beasley is about as good as they come in regards to specialists.

Kyshawn George, SG/SF, Washington Wizards (4.1%): There are times when teams turn the roster over to prospects in order to look to the next season. The Wizards have begun that process, with George consuming lots of possessions as a playmaker in recent games. A meeting with the patchworked Portland Trail Blazers rotation is attractive.

Quentin Grimes, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (11.1%): Listed as probable to play against the favored New York Knicks tonight (7 p.m. ET on ESPN), Grimes could be busy against one of his former teams. The 76ers don't have much depth offensively at guard or defensively at the wing, which means Grimes will rarely leave the floor tonight. If the shot is falling, this could be a helpful performance.

McCormick's favorite bets for Wednesday

Odds by ESPN BET

play 2:00 Can Brandin Podziemski help fantasy managers down the stretch? Andre Snellings names three players that can make a difference for fantasy owners still hunting for a playoff spot.

Quentin Grimes OVER 12.5 points (-140)

In his past four starts for the Sixers, Grimes has averaged 16.8 points on nearly 13 shots per game, half of which come from deep. With some license to drive and create looks on a roster without playmakers past the top few starters, he's also producing a career-best free throw attempt clip. The sample is small, yet the role appears stable. That he's facing his former club just makes this more fun.

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets UNDER 228.5 points (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

It's not always easy to side with the under in a modern NBA contest. The 3-pointers are flying and scoring binges seem to be just around the corner. Then again, both Texas teams are in the bottom third in offensive rating over the past 10 games, with below-average offensive efficiency and shot diets. With Houston so adept on defense and the Spurs offense losing steam since losing their superstar center, the path to a modest scoring game is present.

Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 22.5 combined points, rebounds and assists (-110)

Yes, there is blowout risk present with the Oklahoma City Thunder massive favorites against the Brooklyn Nets. There is also the very real potential for Hartenstein to entirely dominate the glass and the paint against an undersized Brooklyn roster that he hits this tally even in a limited role. With some of the best rebounding opportunity rates in the league, the metrics could match the eye test in this one.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -4.5 (-110) | Pistons 4.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics -175 | Pistons +150

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 1.2, straight up 54%, 227.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Drew Peterson, (GTD - Ankle); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Personal)

Pistons: Simone Fontecchio, (GTD - Finger); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Celtics projections:

Pistons projections:

Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 10.5 (-105) | Pacers -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Raptors +380 | Pacers -550

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 7.1, straight up 72%, 234.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Hip); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: T.J. McConnell, (GTD - Ankle); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Groin); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Raptors projections:

Pacers projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: 76ers 9.5 (EVEN) | Knicks -9.5 (-120)

Money line: 76ers +340 | Knicks -450

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 10.9, straight up 81%, 228.6 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ankle); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Knee); Guerschon Yabusele, (OUT - Eye); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Foot); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers projections:

Knicks projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers -6.5 (-105) | Wizards 6.5 (-115)

Money line: Blazers -240 | Wizards +200

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 3, straight up 60%, 229.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Justin Minaya, (OUT - Ankle); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf)

Wizards: Alex Sarr, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Wizards projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -17.5 (-105) | Nets 17.5 (-115)

Money line: Thunder -1500 | Nets +875

Total: 216.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 17.2, straight up 91%, 215.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Back); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Suspension); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder projections:

Nets projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks 2.5 (-110) | Heat -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Hawks +115 | Heat -135

Total: 231.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1, straight up 53%, 228.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Back); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Heat: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Jaw); Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Calf); Kel'el Ware, (GTD - Ankle); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Hawks projections:

Heat projections:

LA Clippers at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -9.5 (-105) | Bulls 9.5 (-115)

Money line: Clippers -400 | Bulls +300

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.9, straight up 71%, 232.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Norman Powell, (OUT - Knee); Trentyn Flowers, (OUT - Undisclosed)

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Shoulder); Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Quadriceps); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Calf); Zach Collins, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Concussion); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Clippers projections:

Bulls projections:

Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -10.5 (EVEN) | Jazz 10.5 (-120)

Money line: Kings -450 | Jazz +340

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 10.7, straight up 81%, 237.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Keon Ellis, (GTD - Ankle)

Jazz: Walker Kessler, (GTD - Illness); Collin Sexton, (OUT - Ankle); John Collins, (OUT - Back); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Back); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Kings projections:

Jazz projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Spurs 9.5 (-115) | Rockets -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Spurs +310 | Rockets -390

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 10.7, straight up 81%, 224.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (GTD - Knee); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Rockets: Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle)

Spurs projections:

Rockets projections: