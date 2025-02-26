Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.
What you need to know for Wednesday's games
In the wake of an epic Luka Doncic showing, we turn to a nine-game Wednesday slate with some encouraging offensive metrics. Five games have point totals of at least 229 points, evidence there is some above-average production expected.
You might not have bought this premise in the beginning of the season, or even a few months ago, but the Detroit Pistons could provide a real challenge to the Boston Celtics (4.5-point favorites) this evening. The ascendant young Pistons have sustained stronger offensive and net ratings than Boston over the past 10 games, suggesting this contest could prove close.
Another surprisingly intriguing game pits the Sacramento Kings on the road against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz have turned their backcourt usage over to a tandem of fun, and very different, playmakers. In fact, these Utah combo guards lead the streaming section today.
With 18 teams in action, the onus is on fantasy managers to sift through a fairly large player pool when making lineup decisions. It's during these types of larger slates that I like to rely on the metrics our team produces in the matchup breakdowns below.
Let's delve deeper into these matchups and uncover the most promising fantasy and betting opportunities for this busy Wednesday of hoops.
Wednesday's fantasy stream team
Keyonte George, PG/SG, Jazz (rostered in 46.4% of ESPN leagues): In a rare turn, a player has become more productive and consistent since a shift from a starting role to a specific bench assignment. George is now manning the Jordan Clarkson gig in the Utah offense, which comes with freedom to create for himself and for others. He has been flirting with 20/5/5 the past month as a playmaker off the pine and tonight faces a Sacramento Kings team that ranks 26th in defensive rating over the past 10 games. Teammate Isaiah Collier, meanwhile, has become an elite source of assists amid George's transformation. Rostering both isn't a bad idea, given the lack of overlap in their staggered roles.
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF, Pistons (51.0% rostered): If we look only at the scoring column, it seems Thompson isn't delivering much. A deeper scan through the box score, however, reveals that despite having just 24 points across his past two games, the gifted two-way wing also has nine combined blocks and steals and a healthy assist rate. This test against the Boston Celtics could be telling, as he's built to give the Celtics' wings some problems. If you need shooting production and not much else, Motown's Malik Beasley is about as good as they come in regards to specialists.
Kyshawn George, SG/SF, Washington Wizards (4.1%): There are times when teams turn the roster over to prospects in order to look to the next season. The Wizards have begun that process, with George consuming lots of possessions as a playmaker in recent games. A meeting with the patchworked Portland Trail Blazers rotation is attractive.
Quentin Grimes, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (11.1%): Listed as probable to play against the favored New York Knicks tonight (7 p.m. ET on ESPN), Grimes could be busy against one of his former teams. The 76ers don't have much depth offensively at guard or defensively at the wing, which means Grimes will rarely leave the floor tonight. If the shot is falling, this could be a helpful performance.
McCormick's favorite bets for Wednesday
Odds by ESPN BET
Andre Snellings names three players that can make a difference for fantasy owners still hunting for a playoff spot.
Quentin Grimes OVER 12.5 points (-140)
In his past four starts for the Sixers, Grimes has averaged 16.8 points on nearly 13 shots per game, half of which come from deep. With some license to drive and create looks on a roster without playmakers past the top few starters, he's also producing a career-best free throw attempt clip. The sample is small, yet the role appears stable. That he's facing his former club just makes this more fun.
San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets UNDER 228.5 points (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
It's not always easy to side with the under in a modern NBA contest. The 3-pointers are flying and scoring binges seem to be just around the corner. Then again, both Texas teams are in the bottom third in offensive rating over the past 10 games, with below-average offensive efficiency and shot diets. With Houston so adept on defense and the Spurs offense losing steam since losing their superstar center, the path to a modest scoring game is present.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 22.5 combined points, rebounds and assists (-110)
Yes, there is blowout risk present with the Oklahoma City Thunder massive favorites against the Brooklyn Nets. There is also the very real potential for Hartenstein to entirely dominate the glass and the paint against an undersized Brooklyn roster that he hits this tally even in a limited role. With some of the best rebounding opportunity rates in the league, the metrics could match the eye test in this one.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET
Line: Celtics -4.5 (-110) | Pistons 4.5 (-110)
Money line: Celtics -175 | Pistons +150
Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pistons by 1.2, straight up 54%, 227.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Drew Peterson, (GTD - Ankle); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Personal)
Pistons: Simone Fontecchio, (GTD - Finger); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 46.9 FPTS (26.3 pts, 7.5 reb, 6.2 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 39.6 FPTS (23.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 32.0 FPTS (16.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 27.4 FPTS (16.6 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.0 3PM, 1.3 blk)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 25.5 FPTS (11.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 18.9 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 16.1 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 48.7 FPTS (27.9 pts, 5.9 reb, 8.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 28.8 FPTS (12.1 pts, 11.1 reb, 2.9 ast)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 26.3 FPTS (14.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 22.2 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.7 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 20.8 FPTS (9.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.6 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 20.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 16.6 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Raptors 10.5 (-105) | Pacers -10.5 (-115)
Money line: Raptors +380 | Pacers -550
Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 7.1, straight up 72%, 234.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Hip); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)
Pacers: T.J. McConnell, (GTD - Ankle); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Groin); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 41.8 FPTS (20.6 pts, 7.5 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.3 blk)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 36.1 FPTS (21.2 pts, 5.7 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 31.6 FPTS (16.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 24.2 FPTS (10.9 pts, 7.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Gradey Dick, SG/SF: 21.4 FPTS (12.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jonathan Mogbo, PF: 15.7 FPTS (6.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 15.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 39.2 FPTS (18.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 7.0 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Pascal Siakam, PF: 37.5 FPTS (21.5 pts, 7.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Myles Turner, C: 29.6 FPTS (17.3 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.7 blk)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 23.2 FPTS (10.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.1 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 21.1 FPTS (13.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.8 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 18.5 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 18.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks
7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: 76ers 9.5 (EVEN) | Knicks -9.5 (-120)
Money line: 76ers +340 | Knicks -450
Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 10.9, straight up 81%, 228.6 total points.
Injury Report:
76ers: Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ankle); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Knee); Guerschon Yabusele, (OUT - Eye); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Foot); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 49.0 FPTS (28.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.7 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Paul George, SF/PF: 34.2 FPTS (17.6 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 32.7 FPTS (18.0 pts, 7.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 22.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Justin Edwards, SF: 15.4 FPTS (5.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 14.8 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jared Butler, SG: 14.8 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Knicks projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 44.0 FPTS (23.5 pts, 12.7 reb, 3.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG: 44.0 FPTS (27.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 6.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 38.6 FPTS (15.3 pts, 9.4 reb, 6.1 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 30.4 FPTS (17.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 26.5 FPTS (14.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 18.0 FPTS (9.0 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 15.8 FPTS (7.3 pts, 1.0 reb, 3.0 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
Line: Blazers -6.5 (-105) | Wizards 6.5 (-115)
Money line: Blazers -240 | Wizards +200
Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Blazers by 3, straight up 60%, 229.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Justin Minaya, (OUT - Ankle); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf)
Wizards: Alex Sarr, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 37.1 FPTS (21.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 30.1 FPTS (16.3 pts, 7.3 reb, 3.6 ast)
Jerami Grant, PF: 29.2 FPTS (17.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 28.0 FPTS (11.9 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.7 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 24.8 FPTS (13.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.3 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 20.2 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Donovan Clingan, C: 17.6 FPTS (7.1 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 blk)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 35.1 FPTS (20.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 25.2 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.0 ast)
Kyshawn George, SG/SF: 21.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
Khris Middleton, SF: 20.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.1 ast)
Alex Sarr, PF/C: 20.0 FPTS (9.7 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.3 blk)
Bub Carrington, PG/SG: 19.0 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.3 ast)
AJ Johnson, SG: 18.7 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.0 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Thunder -17.5 (-105) | Nets 17.5 (-115)
Money line: Thunder -1500 | Nets +875
Total: 216.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 17.2, straight up 91%, 215.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Back); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); D'Angelo Russell, (OUT - Ankle); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Suspension); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 55.2 FPTS (32.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 6.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 40.5 FPTS (20.8 pts, 5.9 reb, 5.3 ast)
Chet Holmgren, C: 22.7 FPTS (12.7 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.5 blk)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: 20.7 FPTS (7.2 pts, 9.1 reb, 2.8 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 19.6 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Cason Wallace, SG: 18.8 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 17.0 FPTS (5.8 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.6 ast)
Nets projections:
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 29.8 FPTS (17.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Keon Johnson, SG: 26.2 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.9 ast)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 24.2 FPTS (11.8 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Trendon Watford, PF: 20.4 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 18.4 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Tyrese Martin, SF: 16.8 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.6 ast)
Day'Ron Sharpe, C: 16.0 FPTS (7.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Hawks 2.5 (-110) | Heat -2.5 (-110)
Money line: Hawks +115 | Heat -135
Total: 231.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Hawks by 1, straight up 53%, 228.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Back); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
Heat: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Jaw); Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Calf); Kel'el Ware, (GTD - Ankle); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 46.0 FPTS (25.6 pts, 3.1 reb, 9.5 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 31.1 FPTS (13.1 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.4 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 27.2 FPTS (12.5 pts, 9.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 22.8 FPTS (12.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.7 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 20.0 FPTS (11.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 18.1 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 16.5 FPTS (8.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 42.2 FPTS (24.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 6.4 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, PF/C: 39.0 FPTS (20.5 pts, 10.0 reb, 3.9 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 30.1 FPTS (18.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 20.2 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.4 ast)
Kel'el Ware, C: 19.1 FPTS (8.1 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 18.5 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 17.2 FPTS (8.5 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.8 ast)
LA Clippers at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Clippers -9.5 (-105) | Bulls 9.5 (-115)
Money line: Clippers -400 | Bulls +300
Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 6.9, straight up 71%, 232.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Norman Powell, (OUT - Knee); Trentyn Flowers, (OUT - Undisclosed)
Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Shoulder); Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Quadriceps); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Calf); Zach Collins, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Concussion); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Quadriceps)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.4 FPTS (18.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 7.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 33.3 FPTS (15.2 pts, 12.9 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 27.9 FPTS (16.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.7 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 20.9 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.2 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 19.3 FPTS (10.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Amir Coffey, SG: 14.7 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 14.7 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Bulls projections:
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 36.2 FPTS (16.2 pts, 8.4 reb, 5.6 ast)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 32.5 FPTS (15.5 pts, 9.1 reb, 3.2 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 28.2 FPTS (15.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 21.6 FPTS (10.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.8 ast)
Lonzo Ball, PG: 19.0 FPTS (5.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.9 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 19.0 FPTS (9.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.0 ast)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 18.2 FPTS (7.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.0 ast)
Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. ET
Line: Kings -10.5 (EVEN) | Jazz 10.5 (-120)
Money line: Kings -450 | Jazz +340
Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Kings by 10.7, straight up 81%, 237.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Kings: Keon Ellis, (GTD - Ankle)
Jazz: Walker Kessler, (GTD - Illness); Collin Sexton, (OUT - Ankle); John Collins, (OUT - Back); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Back); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Kings projections:
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 42.0 FPTS (19.1 pts, 13.4 reb, 6.5 ast)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 38.5 FPTS (24.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.3 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 35.3 FPTS (21.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 34.9 FPTS (18.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 24.5 FPTS (12.3 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 16.0 FPTS (7.7 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.9 ast)
Jake LaRavia, PF: 11.7 FPTS (5.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jazz projections:
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 31.7 FPTS (17.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF: 29.9 FPTS (19.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 24.1 FPTS (12.0 pts, 11.2 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.5 blk)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 18.6 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.9 ast)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 17.0 FPTS (7.9 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.0 ast)
Svi Mykhailiuk, SG: 14.2 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
KJ Martin, SF: 14.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Spurs 9.5 (-115) | Rockets -9.5 (-105)
Money line: Spurs +310 | Rockets -390
Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 10.7, straight up 81%, 224.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (GTD - Knee); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)
Rockets: Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle)
Spurs projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 42.0 FPTS (22.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 27.0 FPTS (15.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 26.4 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.3 reb, 5.7 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 18.7 FPTS (9.1 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.3 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 18.0 FPTS (10.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 17.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 16.2 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.5 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 39.0 FPTS (19.8 pts, 10.5 reb, 4.8 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 35.8 FPTS (21.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 32.3 FPTS (14.6 pts, 8.6 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.2 blk)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 26.3 FPTS (12.3 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 23.6 FPTS (12.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 18.1 FPTS (10.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 16.3 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.1 ast)