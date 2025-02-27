Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

We've got five games on the Thursday night slate, headlined by a battle between former MVPs as Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets hit the road to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokic has been making his case to win another award this season, while Giannis has struggled to get on the court due to lingering health issues. Both teams will be looking for the win tonight as they make their late-season push for playoffs placement.

Another interesting matchup has Luka Doncic in his new role on the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Minnesota Timberwolves squad he helped defeat in last year's Western Conference Finals. Luka is still working his way back after a two-month injury absence (calf), but in his last two games he has produced big numbers against the Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves pulled off a comeback for the ages over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game but may be playing without star Anthony Edwards (questionable, calf) on Thursday.

We'll dig further into these and other storylines for tonight's games so we can identify fantasy streamers and betting angles of interest.

Thursday's fantasy stream team

Jusuf Nurkic, Charlotte Hornets (rostered in 45.6% of ESPN leagues): Nurkic has been hyper-efficient during his brief tenure with the Hornets, averaging 10.7 PPG and 9.0 RPG in only 20.7 MPG in his last three outings. Nurkic is playing behind Mark Williams and didn't play at all against the Warriors in the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday, so check his availability. If he plays, he's a double-double threat even in limited minutes.

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors (33% rostered): Podziemski has become a main-stay in this article since moving into the starting lineup for the Warriors in the Jimmy Butler III regime, averaging 16.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.8 3PG and 1.8 SPG in 31.0 MPG in his four starts.

Moses Moody, Warriors (6.8%): Moody joined Podziemski in the Warriors' starting lineup around Butler and has similarly picked up his game and fantasy hoops production. In his four most recent starts, Moody has averaged 14.8 PPG and 2.5 3PG in 28.3 MPG.

Dre's favorite bets for Thursday

Warriors -4.5 (-120) at Orlando Magic

The Warriors have found magic (no pun intended) with their new starting lineup around Butler. In the four games they've played since moving Podziemski and Moody into the starting lineup, the Warriors are 4-0 with an average scoring margin of +20.3 PPG. They've won all four games by at least seven points, including road wins over the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings and a 24-point blowout over the recently competitive Mavericks. The Magic are 5-5 in their last 10 and 2-2 in their last four, with a negative scoring margin over both spans (-1.3 PPG last four, -.2 PPG last 10).

Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double (-113)

Jokic is averaging a triple-double on the season and has notched one in 26 of his 52 games. He has maintained that pace recently, averaging 27.2 PPG, 11.7 RPG and 11.4 APG with five triple-doubles in his last 10 games. But he has a higher-than-usual likelihood to post one on Thursday, against a Bucks team missing Bobby Portis. The Bucks will often be guarding Jokic with either the slower-footed Brook Lopez or the thinner Antetokounmpo. In his last five games against the Bucks, going back to 2021, Jokic has averaged a triple-double (28.0 PPG, 11.4 APG, 10.8 RPG) with four double-digit rebound efforts, four double-digit assist games and three outright triple-doubles in that span.

Timberwolves +6.5 (-115) at Lakers

While the Lakers have two marquee wins in their last two games and have the best record in the NBA since January 15 at 15-4, they are still quietly working through the kinks of their new team dynamics around Doncic. Their win over the Mavericks was close until the end, but the Lakers failed to cover the spread for the third time in their last five games. The Timberwolves are in the midst of a brutal portion of their schedule. In recent weeks, they have faced the Thunder three times, had a road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, faced the Rockets twice and the Bucks once. Still, they have won five of their last nine games, including two over the Thunder. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said on Wednesday that he expects Anthony Edwards (calf) to play Thursday, and if he does, the Timberwolves are playing well enough to cover this spread.

Projections and Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -4.5 (-120) | Magic 4.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Warriors -195 | Magic +165

Total: 210.5 (-110 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.1, straight up 50%, 210.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis, (GTD - Illness); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Quadriceps); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Magic projections:

Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Nuggets -3.5 (-115) | Bucks 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets -175 | Bucks +150

Total: 240.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 1.9, straight up 56%, 239.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); Liam Robbins, (OUT - Groin); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Calf); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension)

Nuggets projections:

Bucks projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 9.5 (-120) | Mavericks -9.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Hornets +320 | Mavericks -425

Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2, straight up 57%, 220.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: DaQuan Jeffries, (GTD - Knee); Seth Curry, (GTD - Back); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Tidjane Salaun, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Mavericks: Dwight Powell, (GTD - Hip); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Ankle); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Thigh); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets projections:

Mavericks projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 8.5 (-110) | Suns -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Pelicans +270 | Suns -340

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 6.5, straight up 70%, 232.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Suns: Monte Morris, (OUT - Back); Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen)

Pelicans projections:

Suns projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Timberwolves 6.5 (-115) | Lakers -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Timberwolves +210 | Lakers -250

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 7.9, straight up 74%, 221.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Calf); Donte DiVincenzo, (GTD - Toe); Jesse Edwards, (OUT - Ankle); Julius Randle, (OUT - Groin); Rudy Gobert, (OUT - Back)

Lakers: LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Timberwolves projections:

Lakers projections: