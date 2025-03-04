Fantasy basketball: Where to turn after Kyrie Irving's injury

Open Extended Reactions

Kyrie Irving's season-ending ACL injury seemingly ends the Dallas Mavericks' hopes of contending this season. With Anthony Davis (groin/abdominal) out indefinitely, both Dereck Lively II (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee) out until April, and the Mavericks already in No. 10 place in the West, it would not be surprising for the team to pivot to more of a youth movement for the rest of the season.

That would mean potentially fewer minutes for veterans like 35-year-old Klay Thompson or 33-year-old Dwight Powell, and more run for youngsters like 22-year-old Max Christie (available in 84.1% of ESPN fantasy basketball leagues) or newly signed 24-year-old Kai Jones (99.3% available).

P.J. Washington (30.1% available) and Jaden Hardy (99.6% available) are younger players that would potentially be up for extended roles, but both are dealing with ankle injuries that could limit their short-term availability. While Hardy is out, veteran Dante Exum (99.4% available) is another option to keep an eye on.

Spencer Dinwiddie (92.3% available) should get the reins to run the Mavericks as the primary offense creator from the point and has been an impact fantasy producer in similar roles in previous seasons. In 2022-23, Dinwiddie played 79 games split between the Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks, and averaged 17.3 PPG, 6.5 APG and 2.3 3PG over 34.5 MPG.

Naji Marshall is likely to get starter minutes moving forward and has upside to improve on his already solid numbers from this past month (12.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.2 SPG in 27.2 MPG).

