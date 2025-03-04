Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

It's a busy night in the Association, with nine Tuesday games on the schedule. One of the more fun matchups of the night pits the surging Warriors (up to sixth place in the Western Conference and climbing) against a Knicks squad that has had difficulties against elite teams this season. Do the Warriors count as an elite team? Tuesday's game in New York will determine the answer.

The Houston Rockets travel to Indiana to face the Pacers with both teams currently in the fifth-place slots in their respective conferences. The Rockets are on the second half of a back-to-back in which several of their rotation players sat out the first branch, and their availability will be of interest for tonight.

And LeBron James has a chance to make NBA history when the Lakers face the Pelicans. He enters Tuesday with 49,999 total career points across the regular season and playoffs. The NBA has never had a 50k scorer, and if LeBron (GTD, foot) suits up he can change that tonight. If he were to sit, his next chance would come Thursday against the Knicks.

These and many other storylines will be on display on Tuesday night. As always in this space, let's dig further into those matchups to identify some fantasy streamers and betting angles of interest.

Tuesday's Stream Team

Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves (Available in 49.7% of ESPN leagues)

DiVincenzo has ramped up his play in his last three games since returning from injury layoff, culminating in his 24-point, 5-steal, eight 3-pointer effort against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. When healthy, he is a steady source of points and 3-pointers that can positively contribute across the board.

Caris LeVert, Atlanta Hawks (51.6% available)

LeVert has been finding his level with increased opportunity for the Hawks since being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been particularly hot as of late, averaging 21.7 PPG, 3.0 3PG and 2.3 SPG in his last three games.

Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls (88.1% available)

Collins has been excellent as a substitute starter for Nikola Vucevic (out, calf). In his four starts, Collins has averaged 17.8 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.3 3PG and 1.0 SPG in 33.8 MPG.

Dre's bets for Tuesday

Tyrese Haliburton over 28.5 total points and assists (-120)

Haliburton has been scorching coming out of the All-Star Break. He has points-assists double-doubles in five straight games, averaging 23.4 PPG and 12.0 APG (35.4 total points + assists) during that stretch. He has had at least 29 total points + assists in all five of those games and will be facing a Rockets squad that just allowed 58 combined points and assists to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Monday night.

Warriors (+4.5) vs. Knicks (-110)

The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the league since the Jimmy Butler trade, winning eight of their 10 games with a scoring margin of +13.9 PPG since Feb. 7. Meanwhile, the Knicks have played well overall but struggled against good competition. In their last seven games against teams over .500, the Knicks are 3-4, with only two wins by more than 4.5 points and an overall scoring margin of -73 in those seven games.

Bucks-Hawks under 242.5 total points (-110)

This is the second-highest line of the night and one of the highest in the NBA this season. While the Hawks have combined with their opponents to top that mark several times this season, including last night against the Grizzlies, their high-scoring explosion games have been largely matchup specific. For example, they have multiple such games against teams like the Pistons or Knicks. However, they have not tended to have those types of games with the Bucks this season. In their three matchups, the Bucks and Hawks have only averaged a combined 219.3 PPG with a season-high of 225.

Projections and Injury Reports

Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets 3.5 (-110) | Pacers -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets +135 | Pacers -160

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 8.7, straight up 76%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jock Landale, (GTD - Knee); Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Ankle)

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Wrist); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Rockets projections:

Pacers projections:

Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 7.5 (-110) | Magic -7.5 (-110)

Money line: Raptors +240 | Magic -290

Total: 207.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 4.8, straight up 66%, 211.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Garrett Temple, (OUT - Personal); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Jamison Battle, (OUT - Nose); Ochai Agbaji, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Cole Anthony, (NA - Toe); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors projections:

Magic projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -5.5 (-120) | Hawks 5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Bucks -230 | Hawks +195

Total: 242.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 0.3, straight up 51%, 238.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf); Kyle Kuzma, (GTD - Ankle); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Calf); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension)

Hawks: Trae Young, (NA - Achilles); Daeqwon Plowden, (OUT - Elbow); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Back); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Bucks projections:

Hawks projections:

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Warriors 5.5 (-110) | Knicks -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Warriors +175 | Knicks -210

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.8, straight up 65%, 232.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Stephen Curry, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Payton II, (GTD - Nose); Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Ankle)

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Personal); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Knicks projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -12.5 (-115) | Bulls 12.5 (-105)

Money line: Cavaliers -800 | Bulls +500

Total: 243.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 16.5, straight up 90%, 246.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: None reported

Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Thumb); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Quadriceps); Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Knee); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Knee); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Cavaliers projections:

Bulls projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 15.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -15.5 (-110)

Money line: 76ers +750 | Timberwolves -1400

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 14.3, straight up 87%, 218.6 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ankle); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Illness); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Paul George, (GTD - Groin); Quentin Grimes, (NA - Arm); Tyrese Maxey, (GTD - Back); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Julius Randle, (GTD - Groin); Rudy Gobert, (OUT - Back)

76ers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 3.5 (-110) | Spurs -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Nets +135 | Spurs -155

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 0, straight up 50%, 220.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Stephon Castle, (GTD - Thumb); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder); Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Shoulder)

Nets projections:

Spurs projections:

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Clippers -2.5 (-110) | Suns 2.5 (-110)

Money line: Clippers -140 | Suns +120

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.4, straight up 51%, 225.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Derrick Jones Jr., (OUT - Groin); Norman Powell, (OUT - Hamstring)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Calf); Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen)

Clippers projections:

Suns projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 8.5 (-110) | Lakers -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Pelicans +290 | Lakers -380

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 4.1, straight up 63%, 227.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (GTD - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Lakers: Austin Reaves, (GTD - Calf); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Knee); Jordan Goodwin, (OUT - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Pelicans projections:

Lakers projections: