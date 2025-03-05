Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Wednesday's NBA slate features eight games, with five having spreads of 9.5 points or more. The matchup I'm most excited about? The Oklahoma City Thunder traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN).

This is a key stretch for the Thunder, as six of their next seven games are against teams currently in playoff position. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are desperate to snap a three-game skid that has dropped them to the No. 4 seed in the West, while the Thunder come in riding a four game winning streak.

This is the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN (Heat-Cavaliers kicks things off at 7 p.m. ET), and if you're looking for my best bets -- along with those of my colleague Andre Snellings --we've got props for you to consider.

But there are also other bets and streamers worth noting across the rest of the slate. Let's dive in.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Kyle Filipowski, PF, Utah Jazz (rostered in 5.8% of ESPN leagues)

The Jazz are struggling with injuries, which should open more minutes for Filipowski. He has played 22 or more minutes and scored at least 18 fantasy points in three straight games, including two where he cleared 30. With the Washington Wizards ranking among the worst defensive teams in the league, Filipowski should prosper as a streamer.

Isaiah Collier, PG, Jazz (16.8% rostered)

Collier, like Filipowski, is set to play plenty of minutes. He has logged 29 or more minutes in three of his last four games and has scored 29 or more fantasy points in three of them. Collier's success as a streamer should continue Wednesday night against an atrocious Wizards defense

Max Christie, SG, Dallas Mavericks (17.3%)

Christie is now in a position to help carry the offensive load for the Mavericks now that Kyrie Irving is out for the season due to a torn ACL. Christie has been a consistent contributor since being acquired by the Mavericks, averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's firmly on the streaming radar against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Grizzlies (2.5%)

With Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) ruled out, Clarke should see more minutes and a bigger role for the Grizzlies. He averages just 18.9 minutes per game this season, but per 40 minutes, those numbers jump to 17.2 points and 10.7 rebounds. That gives us a glimpse of what he can do with extended playing time.

Bub Carrington, PG/SG, Wizards (7.1%)

Carrington has been on a tear since the trade deadline and has scored 28 or more fantasy points in three straight games. He has started the last two contests, and with Jordan Poole ruled out due to an elbow injury, Carrington should again start on Wednesday. The Jazz have struggled against guards all season, making this an excellent opportunity to stream Carrington.

Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday

Odds by ESPN BET

play 2:48 Can Quentin Grimes, Aaron Wiggins and Zach Collins help fantasy managers? Andre Snellings hypes Quentin Grimes, Aaron Wiggins and Zach Collins as widely available options who can still help fantasy players.

Deni Avdija OVER 10.5 assists + rebounds (+105)

Avdija has surpassed this line in just 40% of his games this season, but he has cleared it in 14 of his last 20 games when Deandre Ayton or Jerami Grant were not on the court dating back to last year. In those games, he has averaged 9.2 potential assists and 15.7 rebound chances per game. This season, when playing 29 or more minutes, he has cleared the line 70% of the time in 27 games. The Portland Trail Blazers are underdogs against the Boston Celtics, but this game could be closer than expected with Jayson Tatum (shoulder), Jaylen Brown (illness), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jrue Holiday (finger) on the injury report and the Celtics playing the first game of a back-to-back.

Bucks -10.5 (-105) vs. Mavericks

This is a huge spread, but the Bucks are at home against a Mavericks team missing Anthony Davis and Irving. Milwaukee is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games and 10-2 ATS in its last 12 at home. Meanwhile, Dallas is just 1-4 ATS in its last five and has lost back-to-back games by 15 or more points, including a 15-point home loss to the Bucks last Saturday.

Nikola Jokic OVER 22.5 assists + rebounds (-130)

Jokic will face a Sacramento Kings team tonight without Domantas Sabonis, who is dealing with a left hamstring strain. Jokic has been on fire, surpassing this line in seven straight games and hitting it in 13 of his last 20. Over that stretch, he's averaging 17.7 potential assists and 17.9 rebound chances per game. The Kings have struggled against centers, allowing a high number of assists and rebounds this season. We've seen big performances recently against Sacramento from Alperen Sengun, Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic and Draymond Green. Jokic has cleared this line in 60% of his games this season.

Keyonte George OVER 20.5 points (-115)

With the Jazz missing several key players -- Lauri Markkanen (back), Walker Kessler (rest), John Collins (back), Collin Sexton (ankle) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) -- this is a great opportunity for George to step up as a scorer. George has cleared this line in just 27% of games this season, but he has done so in two games when all these players were out. The key? George averaged 21.5 field-goal attempts in those games. Also, the Wizards give up the second-most points per game this season, making this a great spot for George to thrive.

Detroit Pistons -4.5 (-115) at LA Clippers

The Pistons are in outstanding form as they head to Los Angeles to face a Clippers team missing Norman Powell (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (rest). On top of that, the Clippers just wrapped up an eight-game road trip, the longest of the season, where they went 2-6. Los Angeles has struggled on back-to-backs, posting a 3-9 record on the second end. Meanwhile, the Pistons are well-rested after a day off and have won 10 of their last 11 games. Detroit ranks fourth in offensive rating and first in defensive rating over that stretch. The Clippers, on the other hand, have been a middle of the pack team offensively and defensively over the past month. Detroit is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games and 4-1 ATS in its last five matchups against the Clippers. This is a spot where Detroit should take care of business.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 9.5 (-105) | Celtics -9.5 (-115)

Money line: Blazers +340 | Celtics -450

Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 4.5, straight up 65%, 224.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Calf)

Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Back); Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Illness); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Shoulder); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Finger); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness); Payton Pritchard, (GTD - Hip); Jaden Springer, (GTD - Back)

Blazers projections:

Celtics projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -9.5 (-105) | Hornets 9.5 (-115)

Money line: Timberwolves -400 | Hornets +300

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.7, straight up 65%, 214.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, (OUT - Back)

Hornets: Taj Gibson, (GTD - Illness); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Cody Martin, (GTD - Abdomen)

Timberwolves projections:

Hornets projections:

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Heat 11.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -11.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat +425 | Cavaliers -650

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 13.3, straight up 86%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Kel'el Ware, (OUT - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Hand); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Cavaliers: None reported

Heat projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 4.5 (EVEN) | Wizards -4.5 (-120)

Money line: Jazz +170 | Wizards -200

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Wizards by 2.4, straight up 58%, 234.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Collin Sexton, (OUT - Ankle); John Collins, (OUT - Back); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Back); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Wizards: Kyshawn George, (GTD - Jaw); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Knee); Jordan Poole, (OUT - Elbow); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Ankle); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz projections:

Wizards projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks 10.5 (-115) | Bucks -10.5 (-105)

Money line: Mavericks +360 | Bucks -500

Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 11.3, straight up 82%, 230.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Knee); Dante Exum, (OUT - Foot); P.J. Washington, (OUT - Ankle); Jaden Hardy, (OUT - Ankle); Daniel Gafford, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Markieff Morris, (GTD - Illness); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Bucks: Pat Connaughton, (GTD - Calf); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension)

Mavericks projections:

Bucks projections:

Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Kings 5.5 (-115) | Nuggets -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Kings +170 | Nuggets -200

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 5.6, straight up 68%, 242.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Malik Monk, (GTD - Toe); Domantas Sabonis, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Ankle); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Ankle); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (GTD - Knee); Zeke Nnaji, (GTD - Ankle); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Kings projections:

Nuggets projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Thunder -9.5 (EVEN) | Grizzlies 9.5 (-120)

Money line: Thunder -400 | Grizzlies +300

Total: 250.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 9.1, straight up 77%, 243.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Isaiah Joe, (GTD - Back); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Ankle); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, (GTD - Shoulder); John Konchar, (GTD - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Calf); Scotty Pippen Jr., (GTD - Toe); Yuki Kawamura, (OUT - Hamstring); Jaren Jackson Jr., (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Detroit Pistons at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons -4.5 (-115) | Clippers 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Pistons -195 | Clippers +165

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 1.9, straight up 56%, 222.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Back); Tobias Harris, (OUT - Personal); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Clippers: Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Groin); Norman Powell, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pistons projections:

Clippers projections: