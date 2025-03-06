Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

We've got a solid slate of NBA action for a Thursday with six games on tap. The biggest game of the night is the late game, featuring the scorching-hot Los Angeles Lakers hosting the New York Knicks. The Lakers have ascended to the second seed in the West, while the Knicks remain third in the East. Will the Knicks overcome their struggles against the elite teams and end the Lakers' winning ways?

Women's Tournament Challenge Create up to 25 women's brackets to be eligible for special prizes! FREE to play.

Play Women's Tournament Challenge

Elsewhere in the Association, the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks lock horns in a tilt that is ripe for offense. Their line of 246.5 combined points on ESPNBET is by-far the highest of the night, topping second place by 16 points. Will we get those kinds of fireworks? If so, that bodes well for fantasy hoops and prop activity in that game.

These and many other storylines will be on display on Thursday night. As always in this space, let's dig further into those matchups to identify some fantasy streamers and betting angles of interest.

Tuesday's Stream Team

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers (Available in 77.1% of ESPN leagues): Grimes has been the main scoring beneficiary of all the injuries in Philadelphia, particularly with Tyrese Maxey (out, back) joining Joel Embiid on the sidelines. Grimes has started the last eight games for the 76ers, averaging 19.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.6 3PG and 1.4 SPG during that stretch. He has scored 30 or more three times in those eight games, and dropped 44 last Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $135,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers (89.2% available): Nembhard has been starring as a defender of late, averaging 2.3 SPG and 1.3 BPG in his past three outings. This defense, along with solid secondary distribution (7.0 APG) and shooting (1.3 3PG) has allowed Nembhard to thrive in those games despite teammate Tyrese Haliburton dominating the offense. Haliburton is on the injury report with a hip for Thursday, and if he's limited it could mean a bigger role for Nembhard.

Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls (83.4% available): Collins has been elite in his five games as a substitute starter for Nikola Vucevic, averaging 18.2 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 1.4 SPG and 1.0 3PG in those contests. Vucevic is listed as doubtful again on Thursday, and if he sits then Collins should continue to put big numbers on the board.

Dre's bets for Thursday

Tyrese Haliburton over 30.5 total points and assists (-120)

Haliburton has points-assists double-doubles in six straight games, and in his past seven is averaging 23.9 PPG and 12.0 APG (35.9 total P+A). Thursday's game is expected to be an offensive explosion, with the 246.5 point line the highest of the night. The main question is health, with Haliburton (hip) listed on the injury report, but if he plays, he is poised for another big game. Haliburton has gone over 30.5 P+A in five of his past seven games.

Zion Williamson over 24.5 points (-105)

Williamson is playing well of late, averaging 26.9 PPG on 63.4 FG% in his past 14 games, scoring 27 or more in nine of those games. He is doing an excellent job of attacking the paint off the dribble and finishing around the rim, and the Rockets don't have the size and rim protection to deter him with Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson starting at forward and Alperen Sengun at center. Look for Williamson to use his weight, quickness and explosiveness to get good looks again on Thursday.

Lakers -3.5 over Knicks (-115)

The Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winners of seven straight as Western Conference Player of the Month LeBron James and new running mate Luka Doncic learn to play together. The Knicks have had a strong record all season, but have struggled against elite teams. In their past eight games against teams over .500, the Knicks are 3-5 with an overall scoring margin of -85 points. In the Lakers' seven-game win streak, they've won all seven games by at least four points, outscoring their opponents by a combined 71.

play 2:48 Can Quentin Grimes, Aaron Wiggins and Zach Collins help fantasy managers? Andre Snellings hypes Quentin Grimes, Aaron Wiggins and Zach Collins as widely available options who can still help fantasy players.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 7.5 (-115) | Magic -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls +230 | Magic -280

Total: 218.5 (-105 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 8.8, straight up 76%, 222.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Calf); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Knee); Ayo Dosunmu, (OUT - Shoulder)

Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Knee); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Magic projections:

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers -3.5 (-105) | Hawks 3.5 (-115)

Money line: Pacers -145 | Hawks +125

Total: 246.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.1, straight up 57%, 242.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Wrist); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hip); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Hawks: Daeqwon Plowden, (GTD - Elbow); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Back); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pacers projections:

Hawks projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 13.5 (-105) | Celtics -13.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers +600 | Celtics -1000

Total: 220.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 15.1, straight up 88%, 222.1 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Justin Edwards, (GTD - Ankle); Paul George, (GTD - Groin); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Back); Eric Gordon, (OUT - Wrist); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Shoulder); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Finger); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Illness)

76ers projections:

Celtics projections:

Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -10.5 (-110) | Nets 10.5 (-110)

Money line: Warriors -550 | Nets +380

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 5.8, straight up 68%, 217.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Nose); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Nets: Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Nets projections:

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -4.5 (-115) | Pelicans 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Rockets -185 | Pelicans +155

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 5.6, straight up 68%, 226.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: Brandon Boston, (OUT - Ankle); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Rockets projections:

Pelicans projections:

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks 3.5 (-105) | Lakers -3.5 (-115)

Money line: Knicks +140 | Lakers -165

Total: 230.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 3.3, straight up 61%, 229.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Thumb); Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Hamstring); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Austin Reaves, (GTD - Calf); Jordan Goodwin, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Knee); Markieff Morris, (OUT - Illness); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Knicks projections:

Lakers projections: